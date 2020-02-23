Which social medium is most useless, annoying, or harmful?

And here’s another poll to while away the time. This came to me when I was watching a television show yesterday about Chicago food and it praised a restaurant for having “Instagrammable food”. That immediately turned me off. Yes, food should be pretty, and yes, I do post pictures of what I eat in restaurants, but putting food pictures up is not the main reason I eat. And I’m well aware that for many people—especially the odious “influencers”—Instagram is nothing more than a way of showing off, either showing what you look like or showing what you consume (the latter to get goods and money).
I have no use for Instagram, and almost never look at it. I like Facebook simply because it allows me to connect with my friends (mostly real friends, as I don’t accept friend requests from somebody I don’t know or who doesn’t look like someone who could be my friend). Further, Facebook has lots of cool cat and other animal photos; in fact, I follow nearly as many animal-related sites as I do “friends”. Twitter I use to put up links to the posts at this site (and call attention to photos or articles that I think might interest people but don’t warrant a post on this site, but I don’t follow anyone there because I don’t have the time. And Twitter fights are about the most unproductive thing imaginable. I’ve never seen anybody change their mind in a Twitter squabble, and the site seems to bring the worst out in people.
My vote for the most useless social media site is Instagram, as it’s Solpsism Central; and my vote for the most harmful one (in terms of stirring up trouble and fostering hatred and division) is Twitter. That doesn’t mean that Twitter, on balance, reduces social well being—only that it does more to injure well being than other sites.
But here, you vote. And if you don’t want to vote, weigh in below.
The first poll is about which site is the most “useless”, that is, adds the least value to the planet:
And another poll. By “harmful” I mean “on balance, creates the greatest reduction in well being or the least total improvement in well being”.
And post comments below.
Abstained because insufficiently informed about every site.
But
I’d have to say the most useful of the choices would be Tw1773r
Every circus has its tallest midget.
Agree: Instagram is, for the most part, useless. I agree with Jerry on the other two. What about Tumbler and reddit? These are quite confusing to me. GROG
I don’t like Facebook but that is where I connect with family. I post innocuously to Instagram and follow it because that’s where my grandkids are. I read Twitter a lot. I only follow politically progressive people, and I find out there about events before they show up anywhere else.
I voted because i wanted to see the results. I have a Facebook account I vist twice a year, I do not have a Twitter or Instagram account.
I voted for twitter as the worst, because of Mr Trump’s inane tweeting.
I gues that with some effort one could find something interesting on any of them.
What is the most useless social media? Other (all of the above). What is the most dangerous? Farcebook. Unless another platform takes up the mantle of aiding and abetting Putin’s re-election of tRump.
I don’t use Instagram. I’m conflicted regarding Facebook because of friends vs. social harm from bot propaganda. Also, the amount of woo and nonsense in nearly suffocating. But still I don’t give it up.
I’ve found some groups good. I love Crap Bird Photography because I can make joke captions and it is endless belly laughs because the people in e group all have a great sense of humour and are sharp witted. I also follow groups for ailments like some Achilles’ tendon groups and migraine groups. I have to be careful with the ailment groups though as it freaks me out when I see a lot of people suffering and I get too anxious. Then it’s time for Crap Bird Photography!!
I like Twitter. I don’t like Facebook.
Someone created a meme that I can’t attach here. It goes like this: “Twitter makes me want to have drinks with people I’ve never met. Facebook makes me want to throw drinks at people I already know.”
I also like this: “Facebook is for lying to our friends. Twitter is for telling the truth to strangers.”
Oh those are good!
It’s all about how one uses these sites:
Twitter: hugely customisible news feed. If there are topics you want to stay informed about, just follow the relevant accounts. (No need to get involved with “spats” if you don’t want to.)
Facebook: good for keeping in touch with a group of acquaintances (people who you meet in real life).
I voted “other” for most useless because I think it is probably Snapchat, although I’m possibly leaning towards Instagram on account of seeming like Facebook mark 2.
I voted “Twitter” for the most harmful because mainstream media seems to bestow some sort of mystical value to it. We don’t have stories in the media about Instagram or Facebook storms, only Twitter storms. Also the format is not conducive to thinking about your posts or other people’s (see Richard Dawkins). There combination of the two is highly corrosive.
I might have voted Facebook for the second if I had remembered that they decided political ads were allowed to contain lies.
I follow a hashtag on Instagram that shows pictures of bunnies.
I find none of them annoying because I stay away from all of them.
Ditto, though judging (probably unfairly) from comments here and on other sites, Facebook seems dangerously authoritarian.
Had Tumblr been on the survey i would’ve chosen it for most dangerous. It’s convinced a generation of troubled teenage (mostly)girls that they’re unhappy because they’re really trans, and they need to take hormones, and have surgery.
Yes, that would be the “other” on “ most harmful.” I agree.
Here’s the first of an interesting series of articles on Tumblr and why it’s specifically dangerous:
https://4thwavenow.com/2019/03/20/tumblr-a-call-out-post/
According to the writer, “ Tumblr is designed in a way that fundamentally enables extreme groupthink, manipulation of information, destructive interactions, and distorted ways of thinking.”
The second part is particularly chilling, because it delves into a social system where anorexia nervosa and cutting become entrenched as matters of identity. It’s like Lord of the Flies
“What would happen if every troubled, isolated, self-loathing, depressed, and emotionally overwrought teenage girl in the world wound up alone on an island?
Tumblr. Tumblr would happen.”
Does Linkedin count as social media? If so, I’d vote for it for the most useless. As far as I can tell, it’s the digital equivalent of a shoe box that you fill up with business cards you pick up along the way and never look at again.
Yeah I wondered where LinkedIn fits. I find it good for networking with people who are in the same line of work though. It’s probably the least harmful and I’ve had recruiters find me there.
In my rush to mention my bunny Instagram following thing I forgot to say that I find Facebook the most harmful imply because it pushes content to you that you didn’t ask to see and that tends to further encase you in your tribe. FB is the carbonite of Hans Solo and Jabba is the overfed goons forcing it on us.
I have to take FB breaks from time to time after either being attacked or getting pissed off at people virtue signalling. And the endless “look at me I’m pretty/smart/loved” is a bit much sometimes. I have had to unfollow a few people who insisted on posting “they know the cure to cancer but they make millions off of letting people suffer”. That seems to be my limit. I’ve had to unfriend others for posting racist bullshit. On Twitter o don’t follow those people to begin with and content isn’t force fed to me. I’m not saying it is perfect but it’s less evil than FB and perhaps it’s because FB is more personal to me. There are a couple people I let in that I don’t know but most I know in meat space or virtually.
Imply. Hahahaha I wish it was imply instead of simply. Forgive my crap typos. I. Using an iPhone in bed trying to prevent a migraine from escalating.
Twitter I find very useful. I follow my favorite journalists, scientists, people I find interesting and it aggregates their thoughts and articles in a chronological timeline.
Instagram I use for nature pictures and to follow my peers to see their interesting lives. Example, I have two former classmates from Brunei, and they just posted lovely suites of photos from Brunei day.
Facebook I maintain, but don’t really use. I don’t like the feed algorithm. I don’t like all the commentary.
–
In defense of all of them, there is one really lovely aspect. As a Third Culture Kid, I never lived anywhere longer than three years growing up, and attended a wide variety of schools across the globe. The kids at these schools were often in the same boat. When I moved, I’d have their address for a letter, but then they would move, and then be lost to me. I’ve been able to reconnect with so many of these old friends due to social networks, so that is nice.
Twitter is just the comment section of the Internet, placed front and center. Like all comment sections on the Internet, it can be good and it can be terrible.
Facebook to me is my high school and college year books online. Hi everybody, who got married?
And then the women change their last names, only post baby photos and it is impossible to remember which friends they are.
True. And they use their baby as their profile pic so you feel like you’re friends with their baby.
I went with Instagram for useless, for the same reasons as our host. Facebook is the most harmful because there is where I see the most fake news ads.
As I’ve mentioned a few times here, I feel Twitter gets a bad rap because of the flame wars. On the other hand, it is very easy to skip over these. The thing I like the most is you can get instant communication from relatively well-known people. The recent Dawkins exchange on eugenics is a good example. There are many others. I used to follow a feed that told me where a big steam locomotive was visiting. I didn’t go see it when it arrived nearby but that’s my own damn fault.