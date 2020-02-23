Discuss-the-election thread

In my absence, I’m giving readers the opportunity to air their views about last night’s Democratic primary results in Nevada, in which The Bern got twice as many delegates as his nearest contender (Biden). Again, the results (given as delegates accrued):
It’s still early, of course, and only three small states have had their vote, but still—Bernie managed to do well among diverse voters, not just white ones. These include Hispanics and African Americans. The pundits—yes, I know, we’re all pundits—are prognosticating that Bernie is now unstoppable, almost a shoo-in for the nomination. I’d prefer someone more centrist, but that doesn’t seem likely. What does seem likely is that Elizabeth Warren, unless she somehow pulls off a turnaround in the next two weeks, she’s toast. (Super Tuesday, on March 3, comprises voting in 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia).
Warren was once my favorite candidate, but I lost enthusiasm for her when she turned a bit mendacious.(As I keep saying, I’ll vote for whomever the Dems nominate.) Now I have no favorite, although I still like Mayor Pete. Everyone says he’s too inexperienced, but to me experience is overrated—intelligence and ability to learn can overcome that. But it’s unlikely that Buttigieg can overcome his lack of support among black voters, a key part of the Democratic coalition.
But I digress. Here are some questions to discuss:
1.) Is it too early to prognosticate? Even if that’s the case, do you think Bernie will win the Democratic nomination?
2.) AT 78, and having just had a heart attack, is he too old?
3.) Should we be worried on both medical and promissory grounds that he said he’d release his medical records but now refuses to do so?
4.) Do you think he can beat Trump if he’s the candidate?
There are lots of other questions, including those involving the other candidates. Have at it.
Au revoir à mes amis!
1)I don’t know, but I suspect Sanders will win the nomination.
2) Yes, he’s too old. So is Biden. So am I.
3) I think he should release the medical records. But so should all of the candidates. Just like tax records.
4) I think he can defeat tRump.
Looking on from the UK it seems (somewhat simplified) that Trump was a Republican Protest candidate and that Sanders could be a Democratic Protest candidate. Both threatening the business-as-usual interests.
So the question becomes how a presidential election between two ‘protest’ candidates would turn out. This departs from the usual expectations perhaps.
I wish the USA well… good luck.
Actually, it’s not just the USA we should wish good luck. The US president has a worldwide impact. Maybe the entire rest of the world should get a couple of dozen electoral votes (but not Putin)?
I do think Bernie is too old, as are Biden and Bloomberg. Refusing to release health information is not a good sign. At best he is a one term president. I don’t think he can beat Trump, but if he does it will energize the Republican party. I could see one term of Bernie followed by eight years of a Republican unless Democrats can find a less extreme populist liberal who will appeal to independents and centrists as well as the Democratic base. Obama was able to do that.
1. Yes, too early. Maybe.
2. Yes, I’m 77 and I know what old looks like.
3. Yes, worried. And worried about VP?
4. No, I love in a county that has gone from blue to red in the last ten years.
“No, I love in a county that has gone from blue to red in the last ten years.”
It may appear that way but the numbers show that the total of American citizens that lean Democratic is larger than those who are Republican. Of the almost half of the country that didn’t vote in 2016 it was mostly Dems who didn’t show up at the polls.
Providing that the polls aren’t hacked (a big concern), if Dem turnout is even a fraction better than it was in 2016 it will be a landslide win for Dems.
2016 turnout:
231,556,622 eligible voters
46.9% didn’t vote
25.6% voted for Clinton
25.5% voted for Trump
2.8% voted third-party
It was mostly younger Dems and people of color that didn’t turn out in 2016. Bernie seems to have a lock on those demographics so I feel confident that, barring any hacking, he is more than capable of pulling off a victory.
That is interesting data. It seems obvious that younger voters are a huge demographic, only they don’t tend to vote. If they did, Dems would be unstoppable, and government would become more progressive. Dems would do far better in midterms too if our younger people just got out there on Election Day.
Signed: Captain Obvious.
Sanders isn’t THAT old, and as far as his health is concerned, remember that Dick Cheney has had FIVE heart attacks. Yes, Sanders can beat Trump provided he seizes control of the conversation and ridicules Trump at every turn.
While I’m here, here’s a tweet I posted yesterday:
I see no real difference between a ‘socialist’ and a ‘Democratic socialist’. The end result from enacting those kinds of policies is the same.
True, we’ll see evils like public ownership of police and fire departments.
Also, there’s the horror of seeing government snow plows on the highways. And don’t get me started on public libraries!
We have to distinguish between a social democrat and a democratic socialist. They are not the same. The former wants a system similar to Norway or Sweden. The latter wants, through democratic means, to nationalize the means of production. By calling himself a democratic socialist, Bernie is opening himself up to severe attacks by those claiming that he wants to end capitalism. As far as I can tell, Bernie is not advocating this in his rhetoric, although perhaps in his heart he would love to eliminate capitalism. In his speeches, he tries to portray himself as a latter day FDR, who was certainly not a democratic socialist.
Nevertheless, we are beginning to see attacks on Sanders as a democratic socialist. Such is the case in an article by Daron Acemoglu on the Project Syndicate site. He claims that social democracy, not democratic socialism can help solve the nation’s economic problems. In other words, Bernie is labeling himself something he is not (a democratic socialist) and this can get him in trouble. He should refer to himself as a social democrat.
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/social-democracy-beats-democratic-socialism-by-daron-acemoglu-2020-02
I thought he was a member of the Judean People’s Front.
What scares me is the probability of AOC becoming president (as she’s seems likely to be Sander’s VP choice) given the not insignificant odds of his death (~25% if death risk is about 1/15 per year for that age).
I would likely have voted for Bernie last cycle if I could have, but this cycle he seems like a different entity.
No, AOC will not be his choice even if he should want her. Per the Constitution (Article II, Section 1), a person must be 35 to attain the presidency, so the V.P. must be 35 as well. On inauguration day in 2021, AOC will be 31.
I”m voting for Elizabeth, but will definitely back Bernie if he ends up being our candidate.
I think Bernie will end up being our candidate. I know all SIX of my kids (ages 25-40) have been “feeling the Bern” since he announced, and all will be voting for him. Our of my 5 siblings, 3 (sisters) will vote blue and my 2 brothers (no surprise here) still support Trump.
Yes, Bernie is too old.
I don’t care about his medical records. I already KNOW he’s NOT the picture of health, but I figure he’s good for one term.
Finally, YES, I think he can beat Trump.
There is no question now that Bernie Sanders is the front runner for the Democratic nomination even if he only averages 35% in the popular election due to there being several “moderates” (Biden, Bloomberg, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg) who are splitting the moderate vote. This means that the party rules regarding “delegate math” strongly favor Sanders, particularly if none of the moderates drop out by Super Tuesday on March 3rd, which seems unlikely. John Cassidy at the New Yorker explains these rules:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/the-delegate-math-now-favors-bernie-sanders
So, the remaining big question is whether at convention time, Sanders has a majority or just a large plurality of the delegates. If it is the former, then the party has no choice but to unite behind Sanders as the only way to beat Trump. If it is the latter, we will have to see how willing one or more of the other candidates will be to switch their support to Sanders on the second ballot (or possibly on the first if another candidate drops out before the first ballot and releases his/her delegates to vote for Sanders to give him a majority and the nomination. If Sanders doesn’t get the nomination on the second ballot, we can expect a protracted and chaotic fight, which of course would work to Trump’s favor. If, when all is said and done, Sanders is denied the nomination, Trump will very likely win the election because the Bernie supporters will be incredibly bitter and may not vote all or will support the Green Party.
This analysis leads me to the conclusion that the Democratic Party must support Sanders’ nomination even if he does not have a majority of delegates going into the convention. This would be the least of all evils because at least Sanders would have a chance of winning the general election. It is not at all certain that he would be a sure loser. Denying him the nomination would result in a very likely disaster, not just on the presidential level but “down ballot” as well. Of course, once the election is over the Democratic Party will once again re-examine how it should nominate presidential candidates.
Yes, Bernie is too old as is Biden and Bloomberg. Nevertheless, if he wins the nomination, we will have to go with him and give special attention to whom he picks as the vice-presidential nominee.
1 – Yes, but it is looking like Bernie is taking a big lead and has some momentum.
2 – Yes. Bernie will be a few months short of 80 by the time inauguration day arrives. That’s just too old. The job is pressure packed and high stress and his age will be a limitation imho.
3 – Yes.
4 – No. The socialist mantra and the crazy talk from some of his employees makes me cringe so am not really supporting him. I consider myself a centrist and feel that many like me will not vote for Sanders. Heck just the endorsements from the squad is enough to make me run away. No way Bernie will utter the words “Islamic terrorist” because it will ‘offend’ people. *Sigh*
Just like the last time, Bernie has split the Democrats in at least two parts which will give the victory to the Republicans by default.
1.) It is a bit early, but in 7 days if he wins in SC, then 3 days later is Super Tuesday and I think Bernie will put it away then.
2.) He is a vibrant and energetic man – nuf said
3.) Nope
4.) With one hand tied behind his back! If you haven’t seen Bernie doing townhalls in red states you have no idea how well he will do with Independents and Never-Trumpers.
What is the number one issue in American today? Healthcare – Bernie is the leader and NV Union voters showed his strength because they bucked their own leadership to vote for Bernie and give him the win
Sub
Bernie has remained consistent for 30 years; he says that and I believe it. But 30 years ago he was touting the wonders of the USSR. He has never condemned communism even though that system kills tens of millions. I am worried.
I too like Mayor Pete. People immediately say he’s too inexperienced, but wasn’t Obama fairly new to politics as well? But will America vote for a gay man yet? I feel like a lot of people aren’t ready for it…
tRump hides his medical checkups, refuses to release his tax returns, and threatened to sue any school that releases his grades. Do I care if Bernie refuses to release his medical records? Not one damn bit. He’s old. So what? So is tRump but Bernie isn’t bat-shit crazy. Reagan was losing his mind in office, tRump goes in and out of reality faster than digital tv in a thunderstorm, and Cheney was a heart and head case. All old as hell, none the picture of youth or health. So, why should the age of any of the democrats matter?
And for the record, I’m not a Bernie supporter, I’m a “any damn body but tRump” supporter.
All of the discussion is just so much sand on the beach. It makes no difference who gets the nomination and everyone should agree to this. The only thing that matters are two issues – taking Trump out in November and removing the republicans from control in the Senate. Nothing else matters. If you think it does, you probably are not paying attention or you pay way too much attention to the wrong things. If we cannot do this, the country is without hope. Four more years in the current direction and you have nothing left. You just as well be living in Ukraine, the eastern part.
1: Yeah, Sanders is going to win.
2: Yes, so he needs to pick a good VP.
3: He probably should release his medical records. No matter how bad they may be, they cannot be worse than speculation.
4: I give him about 30-70 odds. Trump has a strong economy (at least at first blush) and Sanders doesn’t have the backing of his party establishment.
So here is my message to the youth vote: No cloaking laziness behind cynicism here. Sanders is not the same as the Republicans, and if he wins with enough support in both houses, it means major benefits for the next generation of Americans.
We’re talking healthcare, we’re talking the student debt crisis, we’re talking environmentalism. Sanders is not the older voter’s choice, he’s the youth choice, so damn well show up on election day because if you don’t, and Trump gets another term, it will be forty years before you see another leftist presidential candidate.
If you’re going to push Sanders as the candidate, you’ve got to come out and vote, get your friends to come out and vote, and make damn sure that the people in the Midwest come out and vote. All your Twitter activism means jack shit if you don’t show up on election day.
1. Yes, it’s too early to prognosticate.
2. Yes, Bernie is too old.
3. Yes.
4. No, Bernie is not electable. And if he is not the Democratic candidate, his supporters won’t vote at all.
Not much point in having an election at all, then, is there? May as well just declare Donald President For Life now and be done with it.