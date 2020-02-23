Discuss-the-election thread

In my absence, I’m giving readers the opportunity to air their views about last night’s Democratic primary results in Nevada, in which The Bern got twice as many delegates as his nearest contender (Biden). Again, the results (given as delegates accrued):

It’s still early, of course, and only three small states have had their vote, but still—Bernie managed to do well among diverse voters, not just white ones. These include Hispanics and African Americans. The pundits—yes, I know, we’re all pundits—are prognosticating that Bernie is now unstoppable, almost a shoo-in for the nomination. I’d prefer someone more centrist, but that doesn’t seem likely. What does seem likely is that Elizabeth Warren, unless she somehow pulls off a turnaround in the next two weeks, she’s toast. (Super Tuesday, on March 3, comprises voting in 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia).

Warren was once my favorite candidate, but I lost enthusiasm for her when she turned a bit mendacious.(As I keep saying, I’ll vote for whomever the Dems nominate.) Now I have no favorite, although I still like Mayor Pete. Everyone says he’s too inexperienced, but to me experience is overrated—intelligence and ability to learn can overcome that. But it’s unlikely that Buttigieg can overcome his lack of support among black voters, a key part of the Democratic coalition.

But I digress. Here are some questions to discuss:

1.) Is it too early to prognosticate? Even if that’s the case, do you think Bernie will win the Democratic nomination? 2.) AT 78, and having just had a heart attack, is he too old? 3.) Should we be worried on both medical and promissory grounds that he said he’d release his medical records but now refuses to do so? 4.) Do you think he can beat Trump if he’s the candidate?

There are lots of other questions, including those involving the other candidates. Have at it.

Au revoir à mes amis!