Spot the antlion!

Matthew sent this tweet which shows a cryptic antlion—the predatory larva of a neuropteran insect in the family Myrmeleontidae, whose flying adult looks like a lacewing. (The adults are much less well known than these predatory larvae, which I used to keep as pets as a child).

This is rated very easy, but we haven’t had a “spot the. . . ” feature in a while so have a look. It also shows you once again how remarkably good natural selection can be in matching animals to their backgrounds

Enlarged:

Antlions like the one above are free-roaming, getting their prey on the hoof. But others, like the ones I used to keep, dig pits that trap unwary prey, similar to this one from a BBC Earth video. (I collected my ant lions from the dirt of vacant lots and put them in dishes to recreate their pits. Then I’d feed them ants. I am a bad person.)