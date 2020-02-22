Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, February 22, 2020, or, in American notation, 2/22/2020. If you move the first slash one numeral to the right, you get European notation. It’s also National Margarita Day and National Cook a Sweet Potato Day, the latter brought to you by Big Yam (see photo below). It’s George Washington’s Birthday (born on this day in 1732); National Wildlife Day; Walking the D*g Day; Be Humble Day (no bragging!), and Feast of the Chair of St. Peter, a Catholic holiday honoring the wooden stool on which St. Peter supposedly sat. It resides in the Vatican, even though studies show that no part of that stool is older than six centuries.

Stuff that happened on February 22 includes:

1797 – The last Invasion of Britain begins near Fishguard, Wales.

The invasion was, of course, by the French, but the stalwart Welsh handily rebuffed it.

1819 – By the Adams–Onís Treaty, Spain sells Florida to the United States for five million U.S. dollars.

1862 – Jefferson Davis is officially inaugurated for a six-year term as the President of the Confederate States of America in Richmond, Virginia. He was previously inaugurated as a provisional president on February 18, 1861.

1915 – World War I: The Imperial German Navy institutes unrestricted submarine warfare.

This policy, which involved sinking American ships (the ships of a noncombatant at the time), helped bring the U.S. into World War I.

Here is the full film of “Sophie Scholl: The Final Days” (2005), which is very good. It was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category. The hideous Nazi judge Roland Freisler is particularly well portrayed in the sham trial at the end. And the last two minutes are heartbreaking (Sophie and her co-conspirators were guillotined.) These were brave young people.

Here’s the last minute of that game, which I watched live on the telly. I remember it well, including the announcer’s excited statement, “Do you believe in miracles?” (The Soviets were favored heavily to win.) This was not a game for the gold medal, but the U.S. in a subsequent game, took that medal by beating Finland 4-2.

1997 – In Roslin, Midlothian, British scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly has been successfully cloned.

2011 – New Zealand‘s second deadliest earthquake strikes Christchurch, killing 185 people.

Here’s Dolly: she lived 6.5 years (the normal longevity for a sheep is 11 or 12), but it’s not clear whether she aged prematurely from the cloning process itself:

Can you name other mammals that have been cloned since Dolly? There are eight listed here.

Notables born on this day include:

1732 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (d. 1799)

1788 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (d. 1860)

1819 – James Russell Lowell, American poet and critic (d. 1891)

1892 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (d. 1950)

What a life that woman had, both ups and downs. Here’s a photo and perhaps her most famous poem, a short one:

My candle burns at both ends;

It will not last the night;

But ah, my foes, and oh, my friends—

It gives a lovely light!

1914 – Renato Dulbecco, Italian-American virologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2012)

1925 – Edward Gorey, American illustrator and poet (d. 2000)

Reader Jon sent his annual picture of Gorey to honor the man’s birthday. He was clearly an ailurophile.

Others born on this day:

1944 – Jonathan Demme, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2017)

1950 – Miou-Miou, French actress [ JAC : not her real name, but the best stage name ever.]

: not her real name, but the best stage name ever.] 1962 – Steve Irwin, Australian zoologist and television host (d. 2006)

1975 – Drew Barrymore, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

Those whose metabolism ceased on February 22 include:

1512 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian cartographer and explorer (b. 1454)

1943 – Christoph Probst, German activist (b. 1919)

1943 – Hans Scholl, German activist (b. 1918)

1943 – Sophie Scholl, German activist (b. 1921)

1944 – Kasturba Gandhi, Indian activist (b. 1869)

1965 – Felix Frankfurter, Austrian-American lawyer and jurist (b. 1882)

1980 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian painter, poet and playwright (b. 1886)

1987 – Andy Warhol, American painter and photographer (b. 1928)

Here’s a lovely Kokoshka painting, “Bride of the Wind” (1913), which includes a portrait of his mistress, Alma Mahler.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata reports that “Hili climbed on the roof of the verandah and on the windowsill upstairs.” The photo was taken by Paulina, who lives upstairs and also chats with the Princess in today’s dialogue:

Hili: I’m outside the window and I can see you. Paulina: And we can see you. Hili: That’s not a proper invitation.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem za oknem i was widzę.

Paulina: A my widzimy ciebie.

Hili: To nie jest właściwe zaproszenie.

Matthew, who took his daughter to Cambridge University yesterday for a visit (she’ll be going there in the fall) sent this lovely picture and its caption from the Fitzwilliam Museum. Now this guy could paint cats! (Desportes specialized in painting animals of all stripes.)

Winnie sent this mosaic from the 4th century “Mosaic of the Four Seasons” in the Louvre. Nice ducks!

Some tweets. Dawkins addresses the eugenics pseudo-kerfuffle with humor. People are still going after him, accusing him of either favoring eugenics or being wrong in his claim that artificial selection on humans would produce a change in the trait selected.

There’s no reason to doubt that this would work for humans – it’s technically feasible. You could have a baby that glows in the dark. Perfect for Hallowe’en.https://t.co/Ig38zWYmVD — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) February 21, 2020

Two tweets from the Queen:

Dieting is fat-shaming yourself. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 20, 2020

If this tweet doesn’t put an end to domestic violence and infanticide, I don’t know what will. https://t.co/yWwsue5KOD — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 21, 2020

Titania’s retweet of Street’s order is funny enough, but for some real chuckles go to Street’s original virtue-flaunting tweet and read the comments. Here are two:

can I still kill other men? can women kill other women and children? Just trying to understand these new rules. — Occam'sRazorBurn (@scorobe1) February 21, 2020

P.S. But by all means keep killing other men, who have the majority of killing done to them, because that's how awesome a humanist I am. Also, women, you can keep killing, considering you're not doing it as often. — Hundebebilderte Fake-Bots gegen rechts (@_homoduplex) February 19, 2020

And from Luana, some news from Andrew Doyle, the alter ego of Titania:

Twitter is planning to flag “harmfully misleading” tweets by politicians and public figures and “reduce their visibility”. Twitter has also admitted to having an institutional political bias and has a proven track record of partisan censorship. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/8LbNjzxSYe — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) February 21, 2020

From Dom: “A gecko ate my research”. But see the tweet after this one:

As funnel web spiders walk into houses @BrunoBuzatto and I have been using radio trackers, with the support of @NatGeo and @ausgeo, to follow male spiders. But we did not expect a gecko (Phyllurus platurus) to swallow the spider with our $420 tracker! Meet the culprit! @MQBiology pic.twitter.com/mGonGuPUeZ — Braxton Jones (@StickmanBraxton) February 21, 2020

And I’ve never been so happy to report the contents of a bit of poo – transmitter recovered 2 days later! Pretty interesting way to “observe” a predation event! https://t.co/rjGZNUA9ZU pic.twitter.com/eLNkjLNLGo — Bruno Alves Buzatto (@BrunoBuzatto) February 21, 2020

And a tweet from Matthew. Look at the agility of this Bengal cat! (It’s also a gorgeous moggy.)

Cats always land on their feet pic.twitter.com/JH7RBvw5EP — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) February 17, 2020