Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today’s photos come from Liz Strahle who provides, besides the IDs, the following information (everything she sent is indented):

Attached are some wildlife photographs taken in the last few months. The Long-tailed Duck through the Mute Swan pictures were taken on my first time out on a field trip in New Jersey. These were all taken with the same equipment (Canon EOS T6i and  EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens). I only cropped them and did not edit them as per usual. The rest of the pictures were taken in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

 Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus):

Long-tailed Duck (Clangula hyemalis):

 

Brant (Branta bernicla):

Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola):

Great Egret (Ardea alba):

American Oystercatchers (Haematopus palliates):

Horned Grebe (Podiceps auritus):

Gadwalls (Mareca strepera):

Mute Swans (Cygnus olor):

 Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 22, 2020 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, photography, Readers' wildlife, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 7:49 am | Permalink

    A fine set of birds! Two of these ducks are new to me. 👍

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Wonderful.

    Reply
  3. lenoragood
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Stunning photography. I especially like the Red Tailed Hawk in flight, and the Great Egret.

    Reply
    • boudiccadylis
      Posted February 22, 2020 at 9:09 am | Permalink

      Agree

      Reply
  4. merilee
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    GREAT great egret!

    Reply
    • Liz
      Posted February 22, 2020 at 10:03 am | Permalink

      Thank you, Merilee!

      Reply
  5. Tom O'Connor
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    Stunning imagery!I really like the long-tailed duck. Never seen it before.
    Cheers
    Tom

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    A fine set of birds, especially the aquatic ones. Love them grebes and buffleheads. The mute swan photo was striking…at first glance it looked like a Siamese-twin swan. 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: