Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today’s photos come from Liz Strahle who provides, besides the IDs, the following information (everything she sent is indented):
Attached are some wildlife photographs taken in the last few months. The Long-tailed Duck through the Mute Swan pictures were taken on my first time out on a field trip in New Jersey. These were all taken with the same equipment (Canon EOS T6i and EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens). I only cropped them and did not edit them as per usual. The rest of the pictures were taken in New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus):
Long-tailed Duck (Clangula hyemalis):
Brant (Branta bernicla):
Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola):
Great Egret (Ardea alba):
American Oystercatchers (Haematopus palliates):
Horned Grebe (Podiceps auritus):
Gadwalls (Mareca strepera):
Mute Swans (Cygnus olor):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
A fine set of birds! Two of these ducks are new to me. 👍
Wonderful.
Stunning photography. I especially like the Red Tailed Hawk in flight, and the Great Egret.
Agree
GREAT great egret!
Thank you, Merilee!
Stunning imagery!I really like the long-tailed duck. Never seen it before.
Cheers
Tom
A fine set of birds, especially the aquatic ones. Love them grebes and buffleheads. The mute swan photo was striking…at first glance it looked like a Siamese-twin swan. 🙂