Travel note to readers

As I noted several times in the last few days, I’m off to Paris tomorrow for eight days of fun and, of course, eating. This means three things:

1.) Posting will be lighter than usual. Matthew has kindly agreed to put up the Hili dialogues every day until my return. I will post as I have time.

2.) Please do not email me when I’m gone with contributions of items to read, or with wildlife photos. Although I appreciate these, they’re prone to getting lost or forgotten when I’m traveling. Please hold onto them until I return, when I’ll be glad to get them.

3.) The good news is that all restaurant reservations have been made, including some of my favorite bistros as well as some places new to me (eight restaurants in total). That means we’ll have some good food photos to get you salivating. Even better news is that it’s winter, which is Hearty Food Season in Paris, so I look forward to game and cassoulets. I also have a ticket for the last day of the Leonardo da Vinci exhibit in the Louvre, which is the day I arrive. I will visit the exhibit after consuming a large lunch at one of my favorite bistros, Chez Denise*. Let’s hope I remain awake!