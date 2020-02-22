Caturday felids: Cat crashes Istanbul concert; stretched cats, Polish town makes drivers slow down for cats (and lagniappe)

It’s time for another Caturday felid, and today we have the usual three items plus lagniappe.

This cute cat crashing a concert in Istanbul (where else?) went viral in both the news and on video. I’ll show two different videos, but first a little backstory from Limelight:

Could orchestral concerts benefit from a little more Clawed Debussy, or perhaps some Elena Cats-Chernin? The audience was certainly thrilled when a curious cat became the inadvertent star of a concert by the CCR Symphony Orchestra in Istanbul.

The cat made headlines in Turkey and around the world, after video emerged of its performance charming musicians and audience alike as it prowled through the legs of the musicians on the stage of the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, eventually upstaging the conductor when it joined him on the podium.

. . . and another view. The puss won’t let itself be caught, but the Turks do love their cats!

***************

Bored Panda has a feature on “stretched cats”, and I’ll show a few of the thirty photos.

Twenty-four other Long Cats await you at the site.

**************

Finally, there is a Polish village, Tarnów, where cats were sometimes killed by cars speeding on the village road. The village mayor decided to put up a road sign (see it in the linked article – the word means “Slow down”). You can see the article at the site below (click on either the regular or translated headlines in the screenshots):

Here are some photos. “Zwolnii” means “slow”:

Tadeusz Obrocki, the Mayor of Tarjnów. As for his clothing, Malgorzata notes, “This is the uniform of a forester but used not in the forest – only for special occasions.” Every village in Poland, no matter how small, has a mayor. 

*************

Lagniappe: A tweet:

h/t: Malgorzata, Matthew, William

8 Comments

  1. Linda Calhoun
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 9:24 am | Permalink

    I love the stretched cats.

    The house we lived in before this one had radiant underfloor heating in the living room. We had an area rug that covered about a third of the floor, but kept most of it clear so that the convection worked better.

    It was always fun to watch the cats on a cold day, stretching themselves out in order to have maximum contact with the warm floor. They mostly stayed on the rugs, but if it was particularly cold, they would opt for the greater warmth of the tile.

    L

    Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    🐾🐾😻

    Reply
  3. BJ
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 10:38 am | Permalink

    I’m in love with Orchestra Cat.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 22, 2020 at 11:28 am | Permalink

      I’d opt for a return engagement.

      Reply
      • merilee
        Posted February 22, 2020 at 11:36 am | Permalink

        Wearing tail(s)?

        Reply
  4. Glenda Palmer
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    Loved orchestra cat too and the stretch cats were pretty funny. They look how I feel once in a while. Just sent these all on to three other people. I keep being asked by other cat loving friends where I get the endless supply fresh cat memes. I tell them, but sadly, they don’t seem to follow up. Sigh.

    Have a great weekend everyone.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 11:50 am | Permalink

    Some of the stretched kittehs are photoshopped, but it is all still good.

    Reply
  6. vicsteblin
    Posted February 22, 2020 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    Thanks so much … reminds me of my late sister’s talk at our local library, when a cat came in and wandered around … they do those things … and the Polish towns … great stuff …

    Reply

