Reader Ralph Burgess sent some lovely bird photos from Kruger National park, taken from September to December of 2019. His captions are indented. Have a look at the weird black-bellied korhaan, a strange bustard.
African jacana (Actophilornis africanus):
Bateleur (Terathopius ecaudatus):
Black-bellied korhaan (Lissotis melanogaster), two photos:
Brown-hooded kingfisher (Halcyon albiventris):
Cape glossy starling (Lamprotornis nitens):
Crowned lapwing (Vanellus coronatus):
Dark-capped bulbul (Pycnonotus tricolor):
European bee-eater (Merops apiaster), 2 photos: