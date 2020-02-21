Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Ralph Burgess sent some lovely bird photos from Kruger National park,  taken from September to December of 2019. His captions are indented. Have a look at the weird black-bellied korhaan, a strange bustard.

African jacana (Actophilornis africanus):

Bateleur (Terathopius ecaudatus):

Black-bellied korhaan (Lissotis melanogaster), two photos:

 

Brown-hooded kingfisher (Halcyon albiventris):

Cape glossy starling (Lamprotornis nitens):

Crowned lapwing (Vanellus coronatus):

Dark-capped bulbul (Pycnonotus tricolor):

European bee-eater (Merops apiaster), 2 photos:

 

 

