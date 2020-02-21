Panpsychism: a big bag of nothing

I was suckered by the Courtier’s Reply of panpsychists like Philip Goff, and so have finished his popular (i.e., trade) book, Galileo’s Error: Foundations for a New Science of Consciousness. I am not going to summarize it or review it at length, as it says little beyond what I’ve summarized previously. It has not convinced me that there’s anything to panpsychism: in fact, it’s turned me away from it, since it seems bundled up with all kinds of mysticism as well as additional bizarre and untestable views.
What is new in the book is Goff’s proposed “solutions” to the “combination problem”: How do atoms and particles with rudimentary consciousness, when they get together in a human brain, suddenly produce “higher”, self-reflective consciousness able to have subjective experience (“qualia”)? This is the “hard problem” of panpsychism, but there is no good solution. (Of course, it’s insane to accept at the outset that atoms and electrons are conscious, anyway.)
Goff offers two solutions, but neither makes sense. The first invokes experiments with “split brain” patients, which, he says, have “two consciousnesses” when you divide the corpus callosum. (I think neuroscientists would take issue with the “two separate consciousness” bits, for the patients, while having some aspects of their consciousness divided, don’t perceive of themselves as two distinct people.) But Goff goes on to extrapolate downwards: if you divide the brain in two and get two consciousnesses, then eventually, if you keep dividing, you will get down to atoms or molecules that are also conscious. I kid you not. I repeat: the logic is that if you get two consciousnesses by dividing a brain in two, you’ll get trillions of consciousnesses if you keep on dividing. A quote (it’s a screenshot from Google books and there was yellow in my capture because I searched for a phrase:
Yeah, there are all those pesky dead people that have conscious atoms in their brains but inconveniently lack consciousness themselves! So there’s yet another problem to be solved.
And, of course, this doesn’t solve the problem at all, it’s just a “top down” way of saying that the consciousness of the brain’s material constituents manifests itself in a “higher” consciousness of the brain. “Reverse this process, and you’ve got mental combination” is simply a misleading way of restating the combination problem, not solving it.
Goff’s second solution involves something called the “Integrated Information Theory of Consciousness (IIT), proposed by his colleague Hedda Mørch at the University of Oslo. But that boils down to saying that when a system of atoms and molecules is sufficiently integrated (as in our brain), you get “higher” consciousness as an emergent property. I won’t go into the details of IIT, but there is no “there” there: what we have is just an assertion that at a certain level of “maximum integration”, consciousness appears. This is not a theory but merely a claim based on armchair speculation of the empirically uninformed sort. Here’s a bit of Goff’s discussion:
This isn’t a solution to the combination problem, but a form of magic that simply puts the problem into fancy words, invoking “basic principles of nature” (i.e., magic).
There’s a lot more I could say and criticize, but I have neither the time nor the will. Just let me mention one more issue: free will. Despite the assertion of some readers here that nobody really believes in “you can do otherwise” libertarian free will, Goff in fact does. He thinks that not only humans can decide at any given moment to behave in several different ways, so can particles! He posits a brain having particles that are not only conscious, but have free will of a sort, so they can “decide” what to do based on their “inclinations.” These inclinations appear free from the laws of physics:
This then is a form of pan-free-willism. Particles aren’t compelled to act by the laws of physics, but via their own rudimentary consciousness.
But is there anything in the laws of physics that claims particles act on their own volition? Could you argue that when a radioactive atom decays—and that is unpredictable in principle—that the particle is decaying under its own volition? But of course it’s unwise to rest libertarian free will at a higher level on quantum mechanics, because we have no evidence that our decisions rest on indeterminate quantum events, and no libertarian wants to argue that their choosing fish rather than steak was based on a quantum event at the molecular level.
Goff’s explanation of libertarian free will makes no sense to me, unless he’s simply renaming “quantum unpredictability” as “the inclinations of particles.” And even so, the combination problem still obtains on the macro level: how is the so-called libertarian free will of particles translated into the libertarian free will of our brain? Remember, Goff is not a compatibilist like Dennett; he is a libertarian when it comes to free will. He’s also not a dualist, and so has to explain libertarian free will in purely physical terms. He does this by claiming that we’re made up of particles that have free will. I needn’t dwell on the intellectual vacuity of that solution, nor on Goff’s annoying penchant of anthropomorphizing particles by saying that they have inclinations and pressures to behave in certain ways.
At the end, the book degenerates into mysticism and the idea that the world may not be real but all a figment of our occupying a Matrix, but I’ll leave you to fry your brains on that bit.
To me, panpsychism remains a religion, which, though not accepting a deity, accepts a number of fiats for which there is no evidence, and yet is promulgated by fervent believers like Goff. (“Good afternoon. Do you have some time to talk about the consciousness of electrons?”)
Shall we call it a pseudophilosophy?
After reading the excerpts from Goff, I had to come to one of two conclusions. The first is that he is so profound that it is beyond the capabilities of my little brain to understand him. The second is that he is pure bullshit. I concluded to go with choice two.
I think you’ve described Goff’s writing very accurately and I agree 100% with your conclusion.
But all that bullshit can be broken down into smaller and smaller particles, still containing bullshit.
Panbullshitism as it were.
Those smaller particles are conscious. Those particles are always striving to be heard. This is why bullshit is so prevalent.
It’s also why we keep saying it and responding to it – acting on bullshit inclinations at the sub-atomic level.
Ha! Nice.
As I’ve posted before, Goff’s panpsychism is mostly a rehash of Schopenhauer’s idealism. Goff just happens to be a lot worse at communicating than Schopenhauer.
(skip to 9:42 in the video for the core of the argument)
During my school years, Schopenhauer was presented as a great philosopher. Child abuse, if you ask me.
So if the idea of dividing a brain into smaller and smaller bits still showing ‘consciuousness’ is true, then my whole brain must consist of all the tiny bits of consciousness previously existing in worms, bacteria, and other previously living organisms.
But my consciousness doesn’t feel ‘previously owned’… so something else must be in play.
I guess if you seem to be “an old soul” it’s because of all the past worms that made up your consciousness.
Goff is guff.
I don’t want to sound harsh because Goff sounds like a nice person. But, my god. Given that we’re talking about trying to figure out aspects of reality, this is horrible. Decide what you want your explanation of reality to look like, so that it supports a cherished belief, before you go looking?
I’m in the wrong line of work. I should have been a philosopher.
IIT is actually the brain-child of Giulio Tononi, not Hedda Mørch. She acknowledges this on her home page: https://heddahasselmorch.com/.
IMHO, IIT is an attempt to mathematize consciousness. The basic idea is that if you connect enough things together with the right kind and number of connections, you get consciousness. It is quite a popular theory though it has also been shown to allow some ridiculous conclusions. As it says on its Wikipedia page: “IIT proposes conditions which are necessary for consciousness, but are not entirely sufficient.” That’s a big understatement.
That seems trivially true to me. Functional braincells are things and if you connect enough of them together with the right kind and number of connections you get consciousness.
Sure, but when I said “things” I mean any things, not just neurons. From Wikipedia:
“According to IIT, a system’s consciousness is determined by its causal properties and is therefore an intrinsic, fundamental property of any physical system.”
Proponents of IIT are saying that the way in which things are causally connected is all that matters. I suppose they are thinking of neurons and some kind of computer component as typifying units with “causal properties” but I’m not sure. Do atoms have “causal properties”?
Regardless of the details, IIT seems to fall flat in my estimation. It is basically saying that it doesn’t matter what algorithms the network implements, the connectedness and complexity alone are all that is needed. Like panpsychists, IIT believers seem to have grown impatient with brain science and want to take a shortcut.
This quote:
“In the absence of living, cognitive processes going on within it, the consciousness of the particles is not bound together in a single, unified experience”
… is an admission that panpsychism is literally vacuous, since it admits that what *actually* matters for producing the “experience” of consciousness is the “cognitive process” in the brain.
And once you’ve conceded that, Mr Goff, you’ve got nothing: panpsychism adds diddly squat.
“IIT is the brainchild of the neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, and is also vigorously defended by Christof Koch[.]”
(Goff, Philip. Galileo’s Error: Foundations for a New Science of Consciousness. New York: Pantheon, 2019. p. 33)
See Koch’s new book “The Feeling of Life Itself: Why Consciousness Is Widespread
but Can’t Be Computed” (MIT Press, 2019). He writes that the combination problem is “a problem that IIT has squarely solved.” (p. 163)
On IIT:
* http://www.scholarpedia.org/article/Integrated_information_theory
* https://www.iep.utm.edu/int-info/
Why do leg amputees not experience damage to their conscious?
Why do organ donors not experience the consciousness of the donors, as in so many bad movies?
I wonder if there are any vegetarians or vegans who are also panpsychists and do they flagellate themselves for the untold horrors they inflict on conscious plants?
Perhaps they become breatharians?
“Whilst not appealing directly to “rights”, Matthew Hall has argued that plants should be included within the realm of human moral consideration. His “Plants as Persons: A Philosophical Botany” [published by SUNY Press] discusses the moral background of plants in western philosophy and contrasts this with other traditions, including indigenous cultures, which recognise plants as persons—active, intelligent beings that are appropriate recipients of respect and care. Hall backs up his call for the ethical consideration of plants with arguments based on plant neurobiology, which says that plants are autonomous, perceptive organisms capable of complex, adaptive behaviours, including the recognition of self/non-self.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plant_rights
Thanks a million, Professor, now I just change my clothes and wipe up all my coffee!
A good belly laugh is a great way to start a day.
Religion you’re born into – I special because my mommy said so.
Religious recruitment – Join us and we’ll tell you how special you are.
Panpsychism – You’re not just special, you’re extra special and subconsciously connected to the whole universe!
Weird,
In the section about Free Will, Geoff seems to be moving along fairly carefully and I was thinking “hold on, maybe he’s not making exactly the bad argument he’s accused of.”
But then he goes off the rails in just the way Jerry identifies. Weird.
BTW, just to clarify in response to this:
Despite the assertion of some readers here that nobody really believes in “you can do otherwise” libertarian free will,
For my part: I certainly acknowledge many people, especially the religious, believe in a Libertarian Free Will-type theory.
I would just argue it’s a mistaken explanation about human choice-making, which arises from a misdiagnosis of how we are thinking when reasoning in any specific situation that “I have a choice.” And that, as with concepts like “Morality, Life, solidity” about which many people have *some* false ideas mixed in, we shouldn’t mistake a faulty theory for the reality of what it’s trying to explain. We can explain it better.
So: Yes, there are people with a Libertarian, metaphysical theory about free will, that is wrong.
But, no, we are not typically thinking in terms of those metaphysics when actually involved in deliberating between options and having choices.
(That was just to clarify…no intent to go further over old ground).
What I meant, and should have been clearer, is that readers claim that the common view of free will is not the libertarian view of free will but some kind of compatibilist view. I disagree, and yes, believers but also nonbelievers tend to have libertarian views. I think they’re a lot more common than readers here suspect.
“… readers claim that the common view of free will is not the libertarian view of free will but some kind of compatibilist view.”
The claim we readers make is more that the “common view” of free will is a confused mash of different things. Many (most?) people do indeed believe in a dualistic “soul” that is really “you” and which makes the decisions.
But, equally, in everyday life, people will often exhibit a more pragmatic and grounded concept of “choosing” that is compatibilist.
I’m reminded of my philosophy advisor in college. Great guy, knew his material, but beyond everyday math, practically innumerate. I think philosophers who dabble in science, really need to have the mathematical chops to understand the models being used. You want to philosophize about QM, be able to solve particle in a box. You want to philosophize about neural processes, you need to understand nerve cells at the very least.
As a 10-second simplification of a very complicated idea, I have no issue with that description. I think consciousness does in fact boil down to the pattern of activity in the brain, which is itself made possible by how atoms and molecules integrate together (into neurons, then specific collections of neurons, etc.).
But I certainly wouldn’t call it a theory. Or even an hypothesis. Because there’s not much you can do with that statement. The proposers would have to come up with some quantified model and testable predictions if they want it to be a theory.
That seems easily contradicted by the evidence. How does Goff explain away the fact that particles observationally appear to always follow rules?
Radioactive decay also follows rules, something easily confirmed by many observations. It’s just statistically predictable rather than individually predictable. It’s analogous to statistical mechanics in that way: the likelihood of a pound of radioactive material not decaying consistent with it’s half-life and other properties is similar to the likelihood of all the oxygen atoms in the room suddenly shifting to one side: mathematically non-zero, but practically zero.
I can’t imagine Goff really thinks his program will spawn a new science. What steps can a scientist take after reading his tract? The only thing to do is to go back to work, in the ‘Galilean’ tradition. The foundations of a new science would need some non-trivial framework to get started, and we haven’t left triviality. In some ways, it’s a regression, since his muse, Russell (a ‘neutral’ monist), did not place consciousness at a fundamental level, as far as I know.
On pan-libertarianism, there actually is a non-trivial result, due to John Conway and Simon Kochen (two undeniably smart cookies), called the Free will theorem. Although one has to accept the premise that free will exists in order to get to the conclusion that particles have freedom. They do admit that there is no way to prove free will.
Go to a local bar or restaurant and gleefully consume roughly 10E20 conscious entities. Then, have another. 🙂
Grape and grain is the real combination problem.