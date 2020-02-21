Friday: Hili dialogue

Hola, bonjour, bom Dia, 早上好, and guten Morgen! It’s the end of the week: Friday, February 21, 2028, and only two days before I depart for Paris (I’ll be gone a week).

It’s a day of delicious but unhealthy breakfasts:National Pancake Day and also National Sticky Buns Day (the latter could denote what happens when you sit on chewing gum). It’s also National Grain-Free Day, which conflicts with the previous two holidays, and International Mother Language Day, a UNESCO holiday designed “to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.” (I participated with the morning salutation.)

Clicking on today’s Google Doodle reveals that it’s the birthday of the subject, Chesperito, otherwise known as Roberto Gómez Bolaños (1929-2014), identified by Wikipedia as “a Mexican screenwriter, actor, comedian, film director, television director, playwright, singer, songwriter, and author. He is widely regarded as the most important Spanish-language humorist of all time.” His name has an unusual origin:

His stage name, “Chespirito”, was given to him by a producer during Gómez Bolaños’ first years as a writer, and was concocted from the Spanish phonetic pronunciation of William Shakespeare — “Chespir” — combined with “ito,” a diminutive commonly used in Spanish, ergo Shakespearito, meaning “small Shakespeare”

Here’s a short segment of one of his television shows, showing King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. Chesperito plays the King:

Stuff that happened on February 21 includes:

1804 – The first self-propelling steam locomotive makes its outing at the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales.

Here’s a relevant tweet sent by Matthew; Trevethick was the builder of that locomotive, and I’ve put a picture of the reconstruction below:

#OTD in 1804, the world's first locomotive-hauled railway journey took place, when Richard Trevithick's unnamed steam locomotive hauled a train along the tramway of the Penydarren Ironworks, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. pic.twitter.com/phUwI0rhX6 — National Railway Museum (@railwaymuseum) February 21, 2020

1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish The Communist Manifesto .

. 1878 – The first telephone directory is issued in New Haven, Connecticut.

1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated.

1918 – The last Carolina parakeet dies in captivity at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Here’s what one of these lovely birds looked like (this one is a stuffed specimen at Chicago’s Field Museum):

1925 – The New Yorker publishes its first issue. [ JAC : Fie on them.]

publishes its first issue. [ : Fie on them.] 1947 – In New York City, Edwin Land demonstrates the first “instant camera”, the Polaroid Land Camera, to a meeting of the Optical Society of America.

1958 – The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom.

We know it as the “peace symbol,” and you still see it everywhere:

Wikipedia describes its origin:

In the 1950s the “peace sign”, as it is known today, was designed by Gerald Holtom as the logo for the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), a group at the forefront of the peace movement in the UK, and adopted by anti-war and counterculture activists in the US and elsewhere. The symbol is a super-imposition of the semaphore signals for the letters “N” and “D”, taken to stand for “nuclear disarmament”, while simultaneously acting as a reference to Goya‘s The Third of May 1808 (1814) (aka “Peasant Before the Firing Squad”).

Here’s the famous Goya painting, and the man with his hands up is probably the bit of the painting to which they refer:

1965 – Malcolm X is assassinated while giving a talk at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

1975 – Watergate scandal: Former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman are sentenced to prison.

Notables born on this day are few, and include:

1621 – Rebecca Nurse, Massachusetts colonist, executed as a witch (d. 1692)

1801 – John Henry Newman, English cardinal (d. 1890)

1903 – Anaïs Nin, French-American essayist and memoirist (d. 1977)

1921 – John Rawls, American philosopher and academic (d. 2002)

Here’s Rawls, whose Theory of Justice was enormously influential on me, and is still a benchmark in thinking about how to build a just society:

1962 – David Foster Wallace, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2008)

1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress

Those who were extirpated on February 21 include:

1941 – Frederick Banting, Canadian physician and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1891)

1965 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (b. 1925; assassinated)

1968 – Howard Florey, Australian pathologist and pharmacologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1898)

1974 – Tim Horton, Canadian ice hockey player and businessman, co-founded Tim Hortons (b. 1930)

1984 – Mikhail Sholokhov, Russian novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

2018 – Billy Graham, American evangelist (b. 1918)

2019 – Peter Tork, American musician and actor (b. 1942)

Meawhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, famished:

Hili: I’m sad. A: What’s the matter? Hili: I would like to eat what I’ve already eaten.

In Polish:

Hili: Smutno mi.

Ja: Z jakiego powodu?

Hili: Bo to co bym chciała zjeść, to już zjadłam.

And the news from Dobrzyn is very good: the feral cat Szaron now has a forever home, apparently upstairs from Hili. Malgorzata reports:

Great news here. Yesterday, very late in the evening, Szaron came to the verandah when we were sitting on it. We both petted him and then Paulina [the lodger] came as well. While the door to the house and to the upstairs flat were open, Szaron ran inside and up the stairs. Then he refused to move from there and he spent the night with our lodgers! It seems he will be living upstairs from now on! I gave Paulina a cat bed and a packet of cat food and I’m waiting impatiently for them to wake up and tell me how the night went. Anyhow, the operation “Taming Szaron” was successful!

This morning’s report is that Szaron had a peaceful night upstairs and has gone out this morning. We will see if he returns.

Here’s the new cat with a Forever Home, Szaron:

From Wild and Wonderful. I love it when swans carry their young on their backs:

I can’t remember where I saw this on Facebook, but it’s cryptic popcorn:

From Jesus of the Day:

I retweeted this, which was sent me by reader Simon:

From Dom: a tarantula hawk wasp taking a tarantula. A single sting has paralyzed the spider, and the wasp will soon lay one egg on it so that the wasp larva can consume still-leaving fresh meat:

Omg, we found a tarantula hawk today with a tarantula! I was so excited that @SciBugs thought I'd found a rare bird! pic.twitter.com/GsVCSAR3NG — Jen Cross 🦉🕷🦖 (@7StellarJays) February 19, 2020

A tweet from Luana: a baby rhino gets a brushing. I’d recommend doing what the site asks and saying something about their posts. The stuff is good.

Please – We need your help to stay in this social network. Say something about our posts (yes, yum or smile emoticon will do) or we'll completely disappear from your news feed. Appreciate your help._2 pic.twitter.com/Iy2PAv6ghQ — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) February 19, 2020

The tweet above is one of their most recent ones, so you should support them with a “like” or a comment.

An off-the-cuff cat adoption:

Guy sees cat everyday and decides to adopt him pic.twitter.com/cqaXZqMiVS — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) February 18, 2020

Tweets from Matthew: the annual Christmas Island crab jamboree. I’ve put a video of it below the tweet; it’s truly an amazing spectacle.

I am so so lucky to be doing research on Christmas Island, and witness this amazing nature spectacle, the baby red crabs returning from the ocean to make their way into the jungle. Beaches turned into red carpets, I was lost for words!#christmasisland #redcrabs #nature pic.twitter.com/tU0RLm3IFm — Annabel Dorrestein (@a_dorrestein) February 19, 2020

Here they are going the other way: out to the sea. They seem to travel in packs:

I don’t think this is the only thermometer cricket, but it is amazing that it works for Fahrenheit. But it’ll also work for Celsius, as you can calculate (put the formula in the comments) .

So I have just found out about the thermometer cricket Oecanthus fultoni -count the number of chirps for 15 seconds and add 37 – and bingo, that’s the temp in Fahrenheit That’s bloody amazing #insects pic.twitter.com/28bgFLeBK5 — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) February 19, 2020

Look at the face on that black cat!

Lovely, a nice new box to sit i…..WTF is that thing? pic.twitter.com/NIonmLjiLl — Raymond (@raubrey) February 19, 2020