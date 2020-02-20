Ruffed grouse at the feeder

Here’s some light entertainment for the afternoon: 11 minutes of a lovely Ruffed Grouse (Bonasa umbellus) visiting an Ontario birdcam. I’ve added the YouTube notes (indented) so you can see when it erects its plumage, which is a stunning sight. Such beautiful feathers!
I don’t think I’ve ever seen one of these in the wild, though I’ve mostly lived out of their range (map below). They are nonmigratory, and don’t seem to be near Chicago.
Well hello there! It’s always a treat when a Ruffed Grouse stops by the Ontario FeederWatch cam, and this individual isn’t shy about showing off its cocked crest and beautifully mottled plumage while strutting around the platform. You absolutely don’t want to miss when the grouse begins to display at 6:33 by fanning its tail feathers and erecting the glossy black feathers on its neck into a ruff!
Watch online with highlight clips and information about the birds at http://allaboutbirds.org/feederwatchcam
Thanks to Perky-Pet for helping to make the Ontario FeederWatch Cam possible! The FeederWatch cam is located in a residential neighborhood in Manitouwadge, Ontario. This northern site is an excellent location to see winter finches like redpolls and grosbeaks as well as two species of Jays and even Ruffed Grouse!
The feeders sit in the middle of a large backyard with a large birch tree that the birds love, as well as a mixed stand of conifers and several fruit and berry producing shrubs. There’s a small swamp just beyond the backyard as well as larger stands of woods and a small lake.The feeder system is the product of the camera hosts’ ingenuity, making use of plastic piping to support the feeders high enough above ground to foil the occasional squirrel, and a rotating set of feeders that provide black oil sunflower seeds, nyjer seed, whole and shelled peanuts, and peanut butter suet in a homemade hanging log to the dozens of species that visit.
The range map from the Cornell Bird site:
Very cool. I do find a lot of their tail feathers in the woods, but I don’t think I have seen the bird.
I know almost nothing about these birds, living in areas where there are none. Odd that both pheasants and quail are all over the Midwest but not grouse.
Someone in my birding group has studied these birds for decades, and reports that the numbers have declined in central Idaho. Amazing to see this fellow grouse his ruff and spread his tail.
Some years ago, we lived in a wooded area in upstate New York. A Ruffed Grouse started to visit our ground feeders soon after dawn and before dusk. This was winter time. Its behavior was similar to that seen in the video. One day, a neighbor pointed out that the grouse was sitting on the roof ridge of the house. My young kids got a kick out of watching the bird feed, and they named it Grover the Grouse.