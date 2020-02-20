Debate discussion: chime in

As I said this morning, I didn’t watch last night’s Democratic debate, but I’m watching it now as I work (from the ink below). But it’s distracting, and I may have to stop.
I gather from the media reports that it was pretty fractious, with everyone going after Bloomberg and Sanders. I’m still amazed that Sanders is the front-runner, which seems to derive solely from his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, tiny states that are nearly all white. I’ll vote for him in November if he’s nominated, but he’s not my favorite candidate. (In fact, no candidate gets my juices flowing, and so I’m not sure who I’ll vote for in the Illinois primaries.)
The New York Times columnists and contributors have discussed the debate performances and ranked them on a scale from 1-10, with 10 being the highest. Here are their rankings and scores:
Elizabeth Warren, 8.4
Bernie Sanders, 7.2
Pete Buttigieg, 6.9
Joe Biden, 6.2
Amy Klobuchar, 6.0
Michael Bloomberg, a bottom-scraping 2.9!
I see you can watch the full debate (1 hour, 38 minutes) at the NBC News site (click on screenshot):
So, since I’ve only watched a few minutes of the debate (and am already cringing), I’m sure most American readers have, and so weigh in below with your take. Did Bloomberg shoot himself in the foot? Is Sanders unstoppable? If so, can he beat Trump? This is all prognostication, of course, and it’s not pleasant to see the Dems attacking each other this way, but hey, there are big stakes and they have to distinguish themselves from the other Dems.
Reader Pliny the in Between’s take on the debate:
I think this “debate” had two results. It was an attack on the billionaire, no surprise there. It was also a time for others to get back into form or improve their lower status in this popularity contest.
My subjective opinion is they did not spend enough time going after Bernie. After all, he is the lead. I also saw a personal attack by Mayor Pete on Klobuchar. I am not sure why he did this but it did not turn out well for him. Making a big deal about forgetting the name of the leader of Mexico – so what? Just kind of petty. I do not think Biden is particularly up for this but that has been the case since the beginning. How will all of this affect Bloomberg’s standing. It won’t help. I think Mayor Pete may have had the best line – something about Bernie and Bloomberg being something other than what he is – Democrat.
I should also say something about the NBC media who put this thing on. They mostly sucked all the way around. They went right down the same old rabbit hole spending lots of time on health care. They have beat it to death and for nothing. These news people did not ask one question on foreign policy. Nothing. What the hell is the media doing besides creating fights among the candidates. They are about nothing but ratings.
Indeed. I was especially annoyed by the stupid questioning of Klobuchar about having blanked on a previous interview on the name of Mexico’s president. It was petty and stupid questioning.
It was a bit petty but if harsh questioning can almost make Klobuchar cry, is she really presidential material? Can she really withstand Trump’s campaign assaults? Even if one ignores the crying, she didn’t handle it at all well.
I watched it. At one point, Bloomberg was saved by the bell when the moderators called a break after Liz Warren hit him with series of heavy shots about Bloomberg’s non-disclosure agreements with several woman concerning the settlement of sexual-harassment claims.
Bloomberg’s cut-man must’ve come out of his corner during the commercial break to patch him up, since he was looking like journeyman heavyweight fighter Chuck Wepner, known as the “Bayonne Bleeder.”
I think it’s a good thing for the Democratic candidates to mix it up some in the debates. It’ll toughen ’em up, ensure that the eventual nominee in the general election can take a punch. “Politics ain’t beanbag,” as Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley used to say.
I heard the Warren attack on NOR this morning and there was no response from Bloomberg and I was puzzled by that. Now I know: They cut away.
Yes, Bloomberg shot himself in the foot. And Warren shot him in the neck.
The debate was vicious and a fiasco for the Democratic Party. It had more mudslinging than any other debate I’ve watched, ever! There were the usual meaningless arguments over the best healthcare plan. To my surprise, I thought that Biden came off best. He was fairly calm, coherent, and did not get into the mud as much as the other candidates. Sanders had to defend his socialism and not all that well. Klobuchar and Buttigieg seem to dislike each other intensely. Warren attacked everyone. By far, the biggest loser was Michael Bloomberg. All his commercials could not cover up the fact that he looked pitiable. In particular, he looked like a deer in the headlights when asked whether he would release the women from honoring the non-disclosure agreements he had them sign. He refused. He mumbled something about that the women seemed to accept them. This is the exchange with Warren:
WARREN: Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story?
BLOOMBERG: We have very few nondisclosure agreements —
WARREN: How many is that?
BLOOMBERG: Let me finish.
WARREN How many is that?
BLOOMBERG: None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told. And let me just—there’s agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet. And that’s up to them. They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.
If Bloomberg is the nominee, it will destroy the argument that Trump is a moral pig. Bloomberg seems no better. Trump would crush Bloomberg in a debate. I fear that Trump was the big winner because almost no time was spent on attacking him.
My biggest takeaway is that Bloomberg must not be the nominee. My second takeaway is that this debate did not nothing to promote party unity. I think there was a lot of bitterness shown that will not dissipate when the ultimate nominee is chosen and all the others make pro forma announcements that they will support that person.
Osita Nwanevu at the New Republic has an assessment of the debate that I largely agree with:
I certainly agree with the conclusion of that article. At the rate we are going the democratic party simply has no leader. If they had any real thought about this they would get back to the DNC and overhaul this debate theme and create something that actually helps to select a candidate.
Isn’t voting what is supposed to select a candidate? Why do people think the selection should be made before anyone who doesn’t live in Iowa or New Hampshire votes?
It’s high time the Democrats came up with another system for selecting its presidential nominees. There’s no good goddam reason why Iowa and New Hampshire should go first every year — except that the entitled fucks in those states have come to think of it as their god-given right to have prospective candidates spend a year there wooing them one-on-one by by repeatedly attending their private little soirées and kaffeeklatsches.
On the one hand, it would make sense simply to hold a national primary with the winner running as the nominee. The argument against this is that it would cut out all but the super rich or well-funded candidates who can afford to run a national campaign from the get-go, especially given that SCOTUS took the cuffs off campaign financing in the Citizens United case.
If the Party’s to keep the state-by-by state primary system, it should be done on a rotating basis, with a preference given to swing states having a population representative of the Party as a whole — not to states like Iowa and NH that are whiter than Miracle Whip on Wonder Bread, or to South Carolina which, while it sports a diverse Party membership, is never gonna swing Democratic in the general election come hell or high water.
I agree that the DP has no leader right now.
“If Bloomberg is the nominee, it will destroy the argument that Trump is a moral pig.”
I disagree with this.
No one can touch Trump’s levels of misbehavior.
And the Trumpers are truly immune to data.
One of my relatives (cringing in shame) posted a picture on FB yesterday of a loon wearing a T shirt that said:
Obama: No Jobs
Trump: More jobs
Clinton: Blow jobs
That is the level of thought, the understanding of the data, and the parsing of “morality” for these people.
Der Drumpfenfuhrer lives in a fake, gold-plated tower and says he’s really rich (richer than anyone in history!) therefore, he gets a total pass on his two (certain, known) affairs, which included breaking campaign finance laws for the pay-offs. Total pass.
Trump has done nothing to affect the jobs in this country, he’s just riding Obama’s coattails:
What I am saying is that if Bloomberg is the nominee and doesn’t release the women from the NDAs, he will be accused (rightly or wrongly) that he is morally on the par with Trump. Thus, the moral issue against Trump would be negated.
I agree it would hurt. For sure.
Bloomberg doesn’t have to be as bad as Trump to still be an awful choice. Is it worth installing a half-Trump in order to oust a full-Trump? What about a three-quarters-Trump? How has running on the “lesser of two evils” ticket worked for Dems in the recent past?
“… In fact, no candidate gets my juices flowing“
Perhaps this is a favorable condition – in control, pensive, disciplined, cautious – unmotivated by the passions, invulnerable to cynicism…
Not specifically about the debate but seems the only democratic candidate that Trump’s campaign team is worried about is Klobuchar (assuming you trust Robert Cahaly which is debatable).
Worried only because they don’t have a packaged smear campaign ready against her yet.
I thought they appeared desperate except for Mike who looked unprepared. Top two for me were Pete and Amy. No good choices to pick from. Warren looked food defending Amy and going after Mike, but not other than that. Joe and Biden are tired old men, rigid in their speaking and thinking.
The 2020 Democratic nomination race and the 2016 Republican race ain’t in the same ballpark, ain’t the same league, ain’t even the same sport (as Samuel Jackson said about foot massages and cunnilingus in Pulp Fiction 🙂 ), but I’m starting to see one disturbing similarity: now, especially with Elizabeth seemingly tacking back to the center last night, there’re five candidates essentially competing for the center-left vote, while the Bern has the left flank essentially to himself.
It’s like the early going of the 2016 Republican primaries when you had Jeb! and Chris Christie and John Kasich and Marco Rubio (and, eventually, even Ted Cruz) tearing into each other trying to consolidate the non-Trump vote, while the Donald had the extreme wingnut flank to himself and started rolling up the majority of delegates in the early primaries (while winning just 20-30% of the popular vote in each state). None of the other candidates wanted to take Trump on in the early going, since they saw that the real action and excitement lay with his Birther base, and since they figured they could subsume that energy into their own campaigns once Trump self-destructed (as would have any other candidate who said and did the outrageous crap Trump did).
If Bernie ends up winning the Nevada caucuses on Saturday and holds his own in South Carolina the following week, he’ll have a head of steam going into Super Tuesday. If he takes the majority of delegates up for grabs that day, it could be like trying to stop a runaway freight train on the way to the convention in Milwaukee in July.
I don’t buy the metaphor of Bernie as a runaway train, at least not yet. Delegates per state are divided proportionately as long as the candidate receive 15%. I don’t think there are any winner-take-all states. Hence, there is a real possibility of a contested convention, particularly if three or four candidates stay to the end.
This site discusses the delegation allocation rules:
https://www.270towin.com/content/thresholds-for-delegate-allocation-2020-democratic-primary-and-caucus
I agree on P>0 for a contested DNC in July.
If there’s a contested convention (which would be the first in the US since ’52, when Uncle Adlai won the Democratic nomination in the third ballot), I think the candidate going in with the lead in delegates should be the presumptive nominee — but the strength of that presumption should depend upon how close to the magic number the leader is and how far he or she is ahead of the other contenders.
A floor fight at the DNC would likely be a bruising and ugly battle, possibly leading to enduring hard feelings among the leading candidates and Party bigwigs. But it might be the best way to settle upon a consensus candidate widely acceptable to the Democratic Party rank-and-file. Which, in the end, is what really matters.
It would also be kind of a kick for us political junkies, since the national conventions over the last four decades (going back at least to the run Reagan made at Gerald Ford at the ’76 RNC) have become naught but staged, made-for-teevee showcases for the foregone nominees, lacking anything resembling drama or excitement. Could be interesting to have a return to the wheeling’n’dealing of the old (now no doubt smoke-free) smoke-filled rooms.
I think the delegates should vote on the first ballot as they are pledged to do. To do otherwise would be to betray those who elected them. I listened to both conventions in full in 1952 as a ten year old. They were not as disruptive as they are made out to be.
If we want to elect the candidates by popular vote first past the post I don’t disagree with that, but people should know in advance, not by changing the rules in midstream.
My first trip to the voting booth was the ’52 election. I was in utero at the time, and my mom cast the first vote of her 23-year-old life by pulling the lever for Adlai over Ike.
Nineteen and a half years later, a few months after the 26th Amendment had lowered the voting age to 18, the moms and I returned to the same polling place together so we could each cast a primary ballot for George McGovern.
Let’s play out this scenario. Assume that going into the convention Bernie has 35% of the pledged delegates; Biden and Bloomberg each have 20%; the other candidates combine have 25%. Since the delegates are pledged there would have to be a second ballot (it is possible that a candidate could release his/her delegates before the first ballot, but I’m not sure of this). In the second ballot, the 771 superdelegates would be allowed to vote. They can’t vote on the first ballot. Thus, the total number of voting delegates from the first to the second ballot will go up from 3,979 to 4,750. Without doing the math, it would seem that Bernie would have to make a lot of concessions to get enough votes from the other candidates plus the superdelegates to gain the nomination on an early ballot.
Despite protestations from Bernie and his fans, I don’t see the other candidates throwing their delegates to him, even on the second ballot. If a candidate doesn’t have a majority going into the convention (or at least 45%), I would expect a bruising and bitter fracas, all working to Trump’s favor. But, it would certainly be fun for political junkies and cable news.
This site explains how the superdelegates work.
https://www.270towin.com/content/superdelegate-rule-changes-for-the-2020-democratic-nomination
I agree that no other candidates will back Bernie, especially in the first round at a contested convention. Once the superdelegates come into play, Bernie’s chances go way down. If he goes into the convention with a plurality and loses, the Democrats will lose in the general due to the ensuing infighting. If he wins the nomination, he will be destroyed by Trump in the general, which will have potentially equally poor consequences for the Democratic Party.
We live in interesting times.
I, for one, welcome my new Trump overlord.
The Dems are committing suicide.
1: No
2: Yes
The DP is really good at the circular firing squad.
Rather than proposing trillions in new spending; rather than pushing legislation that will never get through a Republican-controlled chamber of Congress; rather than boringly promoting inspiration as a factor in voting for a particular candidate, put President Barf on the defensive. Make him defend his idiotic and pandering policies: the details of which he likely knows little about.
I lean toward Buttigieg for numerous reasons but sincerely I would vote for warm excrement in a shoe over the current occupant: an occupant who shouldn’t be allowed to go on a tour of the White House let alone live there.
“Trump did that: I would do this. Trump did that: I would do this…” Beat the voters over the head with all the specific illegalities and mixing of religion and the intended entrenchment of an actual deep state. Trump wants resignations so he can actually install the very thing he whines about.
Each candidate should focus on his/her own campaign while stating publicly that whoever gets the nomination, he/she must be supported. This needs to be said, by every candidate, repeatedly.
If Bernie voters stay home because their guy loses, those lost votes essentially go to the conman. So too of those petty stay-at-home voters who support any other losing candidate.
Bloomberg has a shady record that he transparently dodges and it’s equally absurd that his taxes weren’t prepared ahead of time — or that he didn’t have a strategy to deal with his multiple NDAs: it’s the same slimy excuses as President Steak-Salesman. Bloomberg, philanthropy aside, can take his greasy money and throw it into Super PACs, where it will end up anyway.
Klobuchar works hard with an OK record and seems decent but she gets flustered when under attack or attacking: I just think Trumpy will crush her on a debate stage, because apparently zingers are all that matter.
Biden can’t speak in full sentences.
Warren’s potential performance in swing-states is concerning.
And Bernie’s hyperbole is so excessive that even where his policies are reasonable, they’re not. Everything has to be groundbreaking though the country mostly just wants a return to normal (with improvements, of course).
So I’m left with Pete, who speaks with few words, honorably served his country, mindfully makes decisions, has a sense of humor, and who has a sharp and informed wit, which is especially important in light of the dumbbell we have as president.
These debates add nothing. And any voter who doesn’t really know whom they’re voting for at this stage is completely worthless.
I agree that the Democrats, at least in the debates, need to spend much more time attacking Trump than attacking themselves.
Good sense. I like it.
I was disappointed by Pete’s cheap shot at Amy’s forgetting AMLO’s name, but he’s still my choice (or Amy). Listening to Warren speak last night drove me absolutely up the proverbial wall. I’m sure she means well, and I will vote for her if she’s the nominee, but please don’t make me listen to her. She was terrible about interrupting last night, too.
Yeah, it was uncomfortable watching Amy and Pete (my top two candidates at this point) go at it — like overhearing your aunt arguing with that nice neighbor boy down the street. 🙂
Dig your wavelength, Dave. 🙂
If Bernie goes into a contested convention with a plurality and loses the nomination due to superdelegates, the Democrats will be lucky if his supporters simply stay home. The possibility of an independent run are non-negligible. Those votes could also go to a third party “protest” candidate.
It will be interesting to see what the game board looks like after Super Tuesday.
The NYT Columnists forgot to rank one of the candidates. Donald Trump won this debate with a 10.0 rating. What a pitiful set of candidates the Democrats are left with. Not a one mentioned Trump’s undermining of the Rule of Law, his assault on the courts, or all the crony pardons.
This election may already be over.
I favor Warren, who is intelligent and thoughtful and has well-thought-out plans. Buttigieg or Klobuchar would be my second choice. I find Sanders too ideologically rigid.
As a naturalized U.S. citizen, I continue to be amazed by the number of Americans who are scared of Medicare for All. “OMG M4A is evil communism!!!11!1!” Canada has Medicare for All, and although it’s imperfect, no Canadian would trade their healthcare system for the kludgy mess the U.S. has.
Bottom line: I’m voting for Warren on Super Tuesday and for anyone, anything, including a trained porcupine or moldy cheese sandwich or literally any person or entity who ends up running against Agent Orange in November.
The widespread attack on Medicare For All seems to me to be premature. We need to see the actual legislation and determine whether the benefits outweigh the costs. Each person would have to determine if its cost through increased taxes would be outweighed by its essentially free care and the quality and scope of the care. Of course, there would some losers: the insurance companies and people who have Cadillac plans (wide coverage with all or most of the premium picked up by the employer). I have an open mind on Medicare For All. I need to know many more details of actual proposed legislation before making up my mind. In any case, the chances of such legislation passing in the near future is near zero.
I think the debate on Medicare for All comes down to a difference between those candidates that want to go directly for European style healthcare as a revolutionary step and those that acknowledge that that is where we want to end up but that you can’t turn the supertanker of US healthcare on a dime like that. I suspect they all know that the latter is the truth but differ on whether acknowledging that truth is a winning position at the moment.
I disagree with those that call the debate a big win for Warren. Sure, she was good at slamming others but that alone doesn’t make her a good candidate. Her intent to ban all fracking puts her in Bernie’s “I’m more liberal than anyone” fake revolution camp. The both have ideas that they’ll never get passed by Congress and, if passed, would be terrible policy.
I really don’t get this complaint and yet I see it everywhere. “This candidate has some (IMO) bad ideas that won’t ever be implemented.” Okay? Then why not consider any of numerous other policies instead of hyper-focusing on the ones that by your own logic are the least important since they won’t ever come to pass?
“Then why not consider any of numerous other policies instead of hyper-focusing on the ones that by your own logic are the least important since they won’t ever come to pass?”
Easy answer. If a couple of the candidate’s positions don’t acknowledge reality, then her other positions are suspect. I get the attraction of calling for revolution and the overthrow of the old, bad ways but I want a president that can actually get things done.
I see the moderates attempting to follow in the Obama mold of negotiating against themselves before they’ve even won a spot at the table knowing Republicans are going to make massive counter-demands no matter what they bring as being very unable to get anything done.
The incremental progress approach does not work at all when one party is actively attempting to drag the country backwards by decades or centuries. The reality that everyone needs to acknowledge is that statesmanship is dead and Republicans killed it. There will be no negotiation and you will have to fight for everything you want to do.
I wasn’t so much talking about getting Republicans onboard with their plans as their plans meeting with the realities of budgets and practical making of laws. Many things will be impossible unless the Dems win the Senate and get rid of McConnell.
That’s a good one by Pliny the in Between. Thing is, were it not for that “natural born citizen” thing, Macron might just be available, since back home in the land of Liberté, Égalité, et Fraternité, Manny’s approval rating his hovering in the low to mid 30s.
Yeah France is positioned to elect a populist government and with Merkel stepping down I wonder what will go on in Germany to. The heart of Europe may be populist. I’m sure there’s a heart joke in there somewhere.
So after virtually everyone agreed that Bloomberg went down like a lead balloon last night, he’s out this morning posting deceptively edited video of the debates which make his performance look marginally less embarrassing.