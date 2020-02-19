Tom Chivers has a theory about the latest Dawkins kerfuffle

Tom Chivers is a journalist and science writer who, like me, was taken aback by the negative reactions to Richard Dawkins’s recent tweet about eugenics. (Remember? Richard said eugenics would “work” in the sense of changing population means in humans, but immediately added that he was against it.) Now, at UnHerd, Chivers has proposed a “theory” to explain the dichotomous reaction. (It did seem pretty dichotomous, with lots of people understanding what Richard was trying to say but a big number demonizing Dawkins for “favoring eugenics.” There were a few, like me, who understood what Richard was saying but thought he should have said it in a longer piece rather than vomiting it out on Twitter. Or not said it at all.)
First, an earlier tweet from Chivers in which he expressed the rudiments of his idea:
Click on the screenshot below to read Chiver’s theory, which is his:
So Chivers’s idea, which is his, is that there are two types of people: the “high-decouplers”, which, in a statement like Dawkins’s, can easily separate the “is”s from the “ought”s. They can see that he’s making a statement about the malleability of human traits to artificial selection and, at the same time, realize that this doesn’t mean Dawkins favors such intervention.
Then there are the “low-decouplers”, which couple Dawkins’s “is” statement with his “ought” statement. (I’d prefer to call the groups “couplers” and “uncouplers”.) These people embed Richard’s “eugenics would work” statement in a political and cultural milieu, and are unable to separate them. Ergo Richard, by saying “eugenics works”, is somehow justifying Nazism. That isn’t an exaggeration, as you can see if you’ve followed the pushback.
As an example of a low-decoupler, I posted a tweet from a scientist who called Richard a “clown” who was “supporting eugenics” and deserved to be denounced. When I asked in my post if that scientist actually read what Richard wrote, I was denounced by the person (a woman) as a “sexist asshat”. (The exact wording was “So in addition to ‘Fuck eugenics’ and “Fuck dawks,’ I’d like to add, Fuck Jerry Coyne you sexist asshat”.) That, I realized after reading Chiver’s piece, was double “low-decoupling”: not only was the person unable to decouple Dawkins’s “is” from his “oughts”, but was unable to decouple my mild criticism of her from the presumption that I was a “sexist” (and an asshat, too). What would imply I was a “sexist” beyond her own sex?
So here’s Chivers’s take (a quote, not the full piece):
I have a rule that I try to stick to, but which I break occasionally. That rule is “never say anything remotely contentious on Twitter”. No good ever comes of it. Arguments that need plenty of space and thought get compressed into 280 characters and defended in front of a baying audience; it is the worst possible medium for serious conversations.
. . . The analyst John Nerst, who writes a fascinating blog called “Everything Studies”, is very interested in how and why we disagree. And one thing he says is that for a certain kind of nerdy, “rational” thinker, there is a magic ritual you can perform. You say “By X, I don’t mean Y.”
Having performed that ritual, you ward off the evil spirits. You isolate the thing you’re talking about from all the concepts attached to it. So you can say things like “if we accept that IQ is heritable, then”, and so on, following the implications of the hypothetical without endorsing them. Nerst uses the term “decoupling”, and says that some people are “high-decouplers”, who are comfortable separating and isolating ideas like that.
Other people are low-decouplers, who see ideas as inextricable from their contexts. For them, the ritual lacks magic power. You say “By X, I don’t mean Y,” but when you say X, they will still hear Y. The context in which Nerst was discussing it was a big row that broke out a year or two ago between Ezra Klein and Sam Harris after Harris interviewed Charles Murray about race and IQ.
. . .That’s what I think was going on with the Dawkins tweet. Dawkins thought he’d performed the magic ritual – “It’s one thing to deplore eugenics on ideological, political, moral grounds. It’s quite another to conclude that it wouldn’t work in practice” = “By X, I don’t mean Y.” He is a nerdy, high-decoupling person, a scientist, used to taking concepts apart.
But many people reading it are not high-decouplers; they hear “eugenics” and “work” and immediately all of the history, from Francis Galton to Josef Mengele, is brought into the discussion: you can’t separate the one from the other.
. . . But I think the decoupling thing makes me understand a bit more why Dawkins’s tweet got people so angry. Sometimes the ritual fails, and the spirits break through the warding circle.
Chivers also explains that Dawkins’s tweet, which seemed to appear out of nowhere, was actually aimed at Andrew Sabisky, a nasty piece of work and a former advisor to Boris Johnson (he appears to have just resigned over racist remarks).
At any rate, Chivers gives some other examples of quotes from people who were demonized because the proper decoupling wasn’t done. Some of those quotes are harder to parse, and Chivers seems to have some sympathy with the victims. As he says “I think the decoupling thing makes me understand a bit more why Dawkins’s tweet got people so angry.”
Well, the “coupling/decoupling” dichotomy is useful, I think, but hasn’t helped me understand more deeply why Dawkins’s tweet got people so angry. They were angry because they deliberately misinterpreted what he said—either that or they couldn’t read or were just thick. What puzzles me is why so many people were and are so eager to demonize Dawkins. Jealousy is one reason, I suppose, but I don’t think that quite covers it. After all, there are psychological reasons for a seeming inability to decouple that the theory doesn’t cover.
Chivers argues that it’s easier for scientists to decouple because they’re “used to taking things apart,” but I don’t buy that, either. It is those who are enraged by Dawkins—and they include many scientists, who have demonized him for his tweet)—or are determined to bring him down, who can’t decouple in this case. How bright do you have to be to understand that Richard was talking about the efficacy of artificial selection and not that it should be used in humans? Is that so hard—especially when Richard immediately explained what he meant in other tweets?
I will probably use the designations of “couplers” and “decouplers” in the future, as it’s good shorthand for people who link (or don’t link) things that shouldn’t be linked. But I don’t think that giving these groups names helps us understand them or their motivations any better.
“Chivers also explains that Dawkins’s tweet … was actually aimed at Andrew Sabisky, …”
It might have been, but that is pure speculation based only on a coincidence of timing (and even then, Sabisky/eugenics seemed to hit the UK media about a day after Dawkins’s Tweet).
PS, Jerry, you likely meant “double coupling” in “That, I realized after reading Chiver’s piece, was double decoupling: …”
To be fair, Chivers might have more than pure speculation as his basis. (I don’t know this to be true, but can you show that it is not the case?)
But Chivers doesn’t even assert any connection other than the timing coincidence. His wording is:
“Dawkins, to my knowledge, never explained why he suddenly brought up eugenics out of a clear blue sky, but the word is in the news at the moment because … Sabisky”.
Isn’t this one of those “absence of evidence” situations? I have no idea what the “word is in the news” refers to, but that doesn’t mean it can’t exist.
I don’t want to over-argue this minor bit of uncertainty, however.
“The word [eugenics] is in the news” means only that, if you read the newspapers at the moment you encounter that word (owing to the Sabisky story).
Oops; I’ll fix, thanks.
I believe if one cannot decouple is from ought one cannot separate fact from fiction.
Dawkins is crucified for a true statement, in contrast Jesus was crucified for false statements.
Religionists have mounted a very successful smear campaign against him since The God Delusion, and many otherwise intelligent people seem to have fallen for the relentless attempts at character assassination by these religionists. Throw enough mud and some of it sticks, or at least it appears to if you don’t look carefully enough.
My impression is that the most vociferous opposition comes from what used to be called the “Atheism Plus” crowd – people who feel that atheism must be combined with what we might now term “woke” beliefs.
Yes, but I think it stems from particular run-ins such as over elevatorgate.
The God Delusion certainly caused an uptick but religionists, post-modernists and self promoting attention seekers had Dawkins in their sights long before that. Since at least The Selfish Gene.
why dafuq won’t Dawkins stay offa Twitter?
It’s no place for anyone who speaks, thinks, and writes (as he does) in nuanced and qualified subordinate clauses and appositive phrases.
Leave Twitter to the sound bite artistes.
Word!
This! (I use it ironically).
It’s a useful idea, I agree, but I think I’d tie it to specific ideas people have rather than whole individuals. A person who can’t decouple on politics, might, for example be easily able to decouple on sports.
I expect that it’s harder to decouple on issues we really care about. The emotional parts of the brain override the rational parts, if the subject is veering into an area that rings emotional alarm bells.
I’d also expect that in general (but with many exceptions possible), the ability to decouple improves with education level. Decoupling, after all, is pretty thematically close to “critical thinking” or “thinking academically” about a subject. Part of what college courses do is train people to put aside their personal feelings and view a topic through a more objective lens. That’s decoupling.
Finally, I’d bet that people find decoupling easier on a full stomach, after lots of sleep, and when they’re unstressed. Going with my ‘one part of the brain overrides the other’ idea, my thought here is that you’re going to have a much harder time roping in the emotional parts of your brain when your will power is low. Call this the “coupling happens more when you’re hangry” prediction. 🙂
You could be right and the thing to do is to apply the scientific method to get at an answer.
Yes. I agree about the emotional part. I think there are people who go with the emotion and people who over-ride it. The should call them Kirks and Spocks just to make it nerdy.
I can’t yet say quite why, but I would avoid future promiscuous use of the words, “couplers” and “decouplers”. Just sounds a bit off. Poor Richard has been taking way too much heat over the past few years, but my guess is that it doesn’t keep him up at night. Or at least I hope it doesn’t.
Weirdly, it makes me think of trains.
I suspect the ability to decouple is actually a tribal thing, which we’ve all got to keep an eye on.
If we identify someone as in our tribe, we can decouple their statements relatively easily. We can see the nuance and what they’re getting at, and take a charitable view on it.
If we identify someone as being in the enemy tribe, then suddenly “possible” becomes “desirable” as we seek to interpret everything they say in the worst possible light.
So it isn’t about two different kinds of people, as much as how people respond to two different kinds of people.
I agree and I think Chivers is being too charitable with a neutral term like “low-decouplers.”
Again I agree, but I suppose we simply have to face the reality that there have always been such people and likely always will be. After all, people are still excoriating Dawkins over the title “The Selfish Gene” even though there was an entire book attached directly to the title that thoroughly explained that metaphor.
After reading Chiver’s piece I have to say he is far to kind to those attacking Dawkins. Misunderstandings happen but many of the responses I’ve seen (and I will read no further on this) are deliberately misrepresenting his position. The word for this is NOT coupling; it’s lying.
There is an asshat here and it isn’t Dr PCCe. That biologist has no excuse.
People who are low-decouplers could be simply illogical, or worse, malicious toward Dawkins.
The coupling/decoupling idea sounds appealing at first, and reminds me of Myers’ Law. But I am not sure where it fits. I sometimes had the sensation too that someone appeared unable to experience anything without also sorting it into categories of good and bad. I also noticed that someone appeared to assume that everyone else thinks that way. I don’t know whether they are the same type, or whether this really is a consistent trait, or was just a notable or anecdotal instances.
So, when someone says “it is raining” they also hear “… and that is a good/bad thing”. They cannot contemplate that information on its own, or second order, assume others cannot hear the information alone. For them, the meaning is highly dependent on how they or someone also feels about that fact. But that is also normal. There are typically contexts and reasons for utterances, and they colour the information strongly.
Aspects of communication are long known, and contained in various models (Bühler, Jacobson, Von Thun), of which I brought up one aspect last time when you first reported on the tweet. Richard’s tweet could be understood as having the conative function (making an appeal) of advocating for eugenics, because he does not actually say in that very tweet he opposes it. He merely says that reasons to oppose eugenics exist, but that it would work. This is further evoked by the constellation of his statement, where a conclusion later (it works) trumps the former (reasons for opposing exist). In this case, I disagree, people are not bad at reading it this way. But I usually think they deliberately “misunderstand” him when they see an angle for a “gotcha”. Here, it’s more the failure to read other tweets or reading them uncharitably as backpedaling.
I realise there are some more aspects that work against him this time. One of them is that statements also say something about the person expressing it, and the existence of joking-not-joking / metamodernist / dog-whistle politics. If you were uncharitable or had a certain bad impression of Richard, as is common among the wokerati, you could very well understand him this way. They also want to see him that way, and he also presented an opportunity. Let’s not forget, they are trapped in a bubble where everyone else also reads things that way.
One problem of the de/coupling idea is that it tries to pin behaviours on other people with an apparent actor-observer bias. For oneself, things are complex and rich, but for others, they are just low-decouplers who can’t reason well.
But communication is complex, with things like Grice’s cooperative principles. Effective “conversation” can be sabotage at every step, being deliberately obtuse, uncharitable and so on, which looks more likely for what goes on.
An example is during solstices I’ll say for winter “it only gets brighter from here on out”. It’s a pure fact. People will thumbs up and praise my positivity on FB. Now if during summer solstice I post “It only gets darker from here on out” I get negative remarks that I am a downer and sad face emojis. Again, it’s just facts. I think people feel an emotion and react to it no matter the logic behind the words.
I need to be a horrible kvetcher , this is my personal sticking point, and this isn’t aimed at Jerry or even necessarily the Tom, more a general thing I can’t resist commenting on.
(The use of the Monty Python bit “My theory, which is mine” also tells me that Jerry already is on the same page and just more light-heartedly points this out whenever it shows up.)
I tend to frown when people call descriptions in themselves theories. And this “high decouplers vs low decouplers” is just that, a description of events, why for instance you might not find it particularly helpful in shedding light on the situation is exactly because it didn’t propose a proper hypothesis or theory to underlie our observations, putting observations into a more robust predictive explanatory framework, it just tried to frame the situation in a more digestible manner.
I’ve been annoyed at psychology for ages calling all kinds of observations as theories, Cognitive Dissonance Theory is not a theory for instance, just a insightful psychologist who managed to put into really clear words observations he made about people in his time, doesn’t change the fact that the only predictive power of that observation is just like with any other consistent observation, that we might expect to see more of the same observation, without understanding the drive behind it or more clearly predict the hows, whys and whens, the things that we expect out of proper theories.
That’s not to downplay the importance of being able to put into clear neutral words phenomena that are messy, clouded in bias, and have been hard up until now to separate all the relevant factors from, like most psychological and sociological events are. But that doesn’t earn the title theory, or even hypothesis, yet, just the first important step into getting there, cataloguing and parsing observations to get a better picture of it, if still lacking in understanding of how it all relates to each other.
This has been my soapbox, thank you for scrolling by.
I wonder where in the Scripture of Monty Python is the phrase “My theory, which is mine”.
I had suspected that the formal use of the term “theory” in psychology is more like “supported hypothesis” in other fields. But I don’t really know for sure.
Xians, and theists in general, have a desperate psychological need to manufacture arguments against what they perceive to be an attack on their faith where none exists, and it dominates all other concerns.
I think it always good for scientists to state the truth especially when it uncomfortable. Refusing to speak the truth diminishes your own reputation and makes it easier for people to think you are lying. It also allows the nasty side to seem to be the truthful one.
I think the concept of decoupling originated on the Everything Studies blog, which just posted a reaction to the Dawkins thing here:
https://everythingstudies.com/2020/02/17/picking-apart-eugenics/
I have observed this decoupling phenomenon often as well and early on it my own career. I attributed to separating out people who made decisions based on emotion and people who made decisions based on facts. I found early on that certain words could not be uttered in meetings when you were trying to get people to accept change because then they’d argue over that one word. I also found that no amount of rational argument would convince them. I find this quite a challenge for me but I’m learning more how to deal with the more emotionally driven folks. I have eliminated such people from my personal life (I tend to offend such people immediately. I also grow tired of people hearing a word and flying into a rage yelling at me before I’ve finished my sentence only for them to say “oh” when they hear the rest of what I was saying. I have no energy for these people.
Decouplers, deschmucklers. There are people who can understand the simple difference between “could” and “should”, and there are people who cannot understand it (these people are stupid) and people who will not understand it because it serves their own purposes to say there is no difference (these people are malicious.) Let us not muddy the distinction between sensible people and stupid or nasty people by using silly jargon.
There is a lot of deliberate misunderstanding going on with Professor Dawkins’ tweets. There is also some, I think, genuine concern over a couple of things.
First is his apparent use of the word eugenics to mean simply selective breeding to produce desired characteristics. This is certainly how I read it. Objectors point out, fairly, that eugenics means a whole lot more than this and that it also can’t be discussed without due consideration given to its social context and history.
Second is the objection to his assertion that eugenics “works”. I am not qualified to judge the merits of the arguments but most of them seemed to me to apply to other animals just as much as to humans. One that seemed fair though is that humans have a long time between generations. This means that it would take decades, centuries even for any traits to be “fixed” even if they could be. A counter argument might be that this does not mean that eugenics will not work, just that it would take a long time. However, artificially selecting humans for decades brings one back to the first objection.
Overall, I agree with PCC that it would have been better for Professor Dawkins to avoid this subject on Twitter. Especially on Galton’s birthday. I think a former Professor for the Public Understanding of Science could surely find better things to do than provide tone-deaf commentary in 180 characters.
I get the impression that people also can’t take criticism and immediately play a victim. Instead of arguing their point (which is most likely too weak for them to defend) they melt down and start playing the victim (you’re being sexist, you’re attacking me). FFS this world will chew you up and spit you out if anything really bad actually happens to you. I have very little tolerance for those who fetishize adversity.