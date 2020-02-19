Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the sexes

In the latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “lives,” the boys debate the timely question of who’s a man and who’s a woman. The author included this statement in the email:

A significant proportion of the political establishment seems to be losing its mind over this issue. To be clear: trans women are trans women and trans men are trans men. They deserve to be treated with the same kindness and respect as any other human being. But, as I am sure most regular readers of J&M know, you don’t have to believe in bullshit to be kind. Don’t trust anyone who tells you otherwise.

Curiously, Mo takes the woke position, but the barmaid asks a salient question—especially salient when it comes to sports participation.