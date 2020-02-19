Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the sexes

In the latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “lives,” the boys debate the timely question of who’s a man and who’s a woman. The author included this statement in the email:
A significant proportion of the political establishment seems to be losing its mind over this issue. To be clear: trans women are trans women and trans men are trans men. They deserve to be treated with the same kindness and respect as any other human being. But, as I am sure most regular readers of J&M know, you don’t have to believe in bullshit to be kind. Don’t trust anyone who tells you otherwise.
Curiously, Mo takes the woke position, but the barmaid asks a salient question—especially salient when it comes to sports participation.
It’s called “transplaining” …
Heh.
Salient indeed. Based on names in yesterday’s ACLU thread concerning who is/isn’t a woman I noticed it was dominated by men.
I had hoped Diana M. would chime in. Sastra did comment but nobody replied.
I was a bit disheartened.
Let’s not forget that the brain is part of our biological body.
The “biological reality of our bodies” is not reduced to elements such as the glands and sex chromosomes but also includes the brain structures that determine gender identity (cis, trans) and sexual orientation (hetero, homo).
Every thought, belief, and idea is ultimately grounded in the brain, including false ones, so that’s an empty claim. The existence of “gender identity” prior to the effects of environment and socialization is a controversial issue, and I don’t think the science supports it.
There’s also the additional problem that, even if granted for the sake of argument, it may be largely irrelevant in the larger picture. As the barmaid might put it, “Don’t you think there’s more to the biological reality of being a woman than a “gender” module in the brain?”