Duck rescue at Home Depot

Reader Michael sent a link to this short video of a rescue of a mother mallard and her eight ducklings at a Home Depot. The YouTube notes from Johnston Creative say this:

Note: the bread was whole grain organic and safe for birds and the fence was fixed! On Sunday at Home Depot my wife and I encountered a group of people and employees standing around a family of lost ducks at the entry of the business. Animal Control was called, people suggested ideas, but the situation worsened as temps climbed to over 100 degrees and mama duck grew agitated. Concerned, my wife Rebecca decided we were going to “walk the ducks” to a nearby park. It wasn’t until I got home and watched the videos I’d captured that I realized the magnitude of what had transpired, and the amazing leadership Mama Duck, my wife, and some kind souls had just demonstrated.

I rescued a mom and eight (as I recall) last year this way by walking them to the pond with the help of a couple of students. DO NOT BOX DUCKS if you have the walking alternative, preferably with at least two people to herd them. And take them to water, not just a grassy park. I’m not sure that the mallards in this video went to a pond.