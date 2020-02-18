Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Tuesday, February 18 2020, and National “Drink Wine” Day. Again, what’s with the scare quotes? Are we supposed to pretend to drink wine?

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is staying home and resting today as he needs to get over this somewhat debilitating cold or other virus before heading to Paris. Posting will be lighter than usual today, and I ask readers to hold off on emails for a day or so unless they’re urgent. As always, I do my best.

It’s Thumb Appreciation Day (kiss your opposable thumbs), National Battery Day, celebrating the birth of Allesandro Volta, its inventor, on this day in 1745, and Pluto Day, celebrating the discovery of the controversial PLANET in on this day in 1930 (see below). Finally, it’s Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day (all will be clear below).

News of the Day: The Boy Scouts of America, faced with multiple sex-abuse claims, has filed for bankruptcy, and Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Presidential debate in Las Vegas. You can be sure that the other candidates will be attacking him vigorously for being rich, for his stop-and-frisk comments, and so on

Stuff that happened on February 18 includes:

1791 – Congress passes a law admitting the state of Vermont to the Union, effective 4 March, after that state had existed for 14 years as a de facto independent largely unrecognized state.

That, of course, made possible this:

1861 – In Montgomery, Alabama, Jefferson Davis is inaugurated as the provisional President of the Confederate States of America.

1885 – Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

by Mark Twain is published in the United States. 1911 – The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.

1930 – While studying photographs taken in January, Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

Here’s one of the photographs showing the movement of the body identified as Pluto, followed by a picture of Tombaugh:

1930 – Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

Now this is a weird story, but you can read about it at the link to her name or at this more informative site. Here she is being loaded onto the plane:

1943 – World War II: Joseph Goebbels delivers his Sportpalast speech.

This was the speech in which Goebbels, a charismatic speaker, called for “total war” (“totaler Krieg”), as Germany was beginning to realize that it could lose the war. Here’s a short clip of the speech with some commentary by those who heard it live:

1954 – The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.

1957 – Walter James Bolton becomes the last person legally executed in New Zealand.

1970 – The Chicago Seven are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Can you name all of them? Answer below the fold.

1972 – The California Supreme Court in the case of People v. Anderson , (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state’s death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment.

, (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state’s death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment. 2010 – WikiLeaks publishes the first of hundreds of thousands of classified documents disclosed by the soldier now known as Chelsea Manning.

Notables born on this day include:

1626 – Francesco Redi, Italian physician (d. 1697)

1745 – Alessandro Volta, Italian physicist, invented the battery (d. 1827)

1838 – Ernst Mach, Austrian physicist and philosopher (d. 1916)

1848 – Louis Comfort Tiffany, American stained glass artist (d. 1933)

Tiffany made what I think are the world’s prettiest stained glass windows. This one, a “snowball and wisteria window”, went for half a million dollars at Christie’s in 2016. But they should be on view to the public rather than in private hands, as they’re so stunning:

1883 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Greek philosopher, author, and playwright (d. 1957)

1906 – Hans Asperger, Austrian pediatrician and academic (d. 1980)

1931 – Toni Morrison, American novelist and editor, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019).

1933 – Yoko Ono, Japanese-American multimedia artist and musician

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, American actress and singer

1954 – John Travolta, American actor and producer

1957 – Vanna White, American model and game show host

Those who met their maker on February 18 include (look at those early famous people!):

1405 – Timur, Turco-Mongol ruler (b. 1336)

1455 – Fra Angelico, Italian priest and painter (b. 1395)

Here is Fra Angelico’s “The Annunciation” from 1430:

1546 – Martin Luther, German priest and theologian, leader of the Protestant Reformation (b. 1483)

1564 – Michelangelo, Italian sculptor and painter (b. 1475)

1973 – Frank Costello, Italian-American gangster (b. 1891)

1998 – Harry Caray, American sportscaster (b. 1914)

2006 – Bill Cowsill, American singer and guitarist (b. 1948)

2008 – Alain Robbe-Grillet, French director, screenwriter, and novelist (b. 1922)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is complacent but not joyful (she is, after all, a Jewish cat):

A: People are asking how we are doing. Hili: Tell them that we are meowing but without enthusiasm.

In Polish:

Ja: Ludzie pytają, co u nas słychać?

Hili: Powiedz im, że miauczymy, ale bez entuzjazmu.

From Cats in Art, which purports to be a painting from 14th Century India. Well, I’m not sure that’s true, but I like it anyway:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Amazing Things, an amazing photo:

Tweets! First, the Queen speaks out about another MAGA hat episode:

This man slapped a 15-year-old boy for wearing a MAGA hat. What more proof do you need that Trump supporters incite violence?https://t.co/IENJivTU0m — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 17, 2020

And Ali Rizvi speaks truth to the Woke:

Wokeness is against everything the liberal left historically stood for. Cancel culture

Ideological self-segregation

Excommunicating instead of engaging

Identity fetishes

Shaming people into conformity These are *right-wing religious conservative* behaviors. Take back the left. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) February 17, 2020

Reader Barry shows us a cat with a wicked right. And look how it gets the d*g’s attention!

How long do we have to put up with this? We need an immediate BAN on all cats now until we find out what the hell is going on! pic.twitter.com/KEhwKwcu8e — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) February 16, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one is especially funny:

Seconds To Disaster! Oh America! pic.twitter.com/IRIcP7JEuh — Dwight Marshall (@DwightMarshal19) February 14, 2020

How low the mighty have fallen! Jim Bakker sells snake oil:

American televangelist Jim Bakker is selling a liquid that allegedly kills the coronavirus for $300. pic.twitter.com/0vdLoPinWc — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) February 14, 2020

Three tweets from Matthew. Maybe Sabisky is the real Donald Trump of the UK:

Real charmer this new Cummings hire… Andrew Sabisky, 2014: “One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty.” pic.twitter.com/As1vDyLaZv — MoS_Politics (@MoS_Politics) February 15, 2020

This is incredibly beautiful (and heartening):

Snow leopard mother with 4 cubs was caught on camera trap video in Mongolia. 'Snow leopards normally bear one or two cubs, rarely three, so seeing a mother with 4 healthy cubs was a true gift', said team of Mongolian WWF pic.twitter.com/pZJZ3d39FC — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) February 17, 2020

And some science (well, sort of) to finish:

The above illustration was inspired by real life events. No birds were harmed in its making. — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) February 14, 2020

Click on “read more” to learn who the Chicago Seven were:

The Chicago Seven:

Jerry Rubin

Abbie Hoffman

Dave Dellinger

Tom Hayden

John Froines

Rennie Davis

Lee Weiner