Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Tuesday, February 18 2020, and National “Drink Wine” Day. Again, what’s with the scare quotes? Are we supposed to pretend to drink wine?
Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is staying home and resting today as he needs to get over this somewhat debilitating cold or other virus before heading to Paris. Posting will be lighter than usual today, and I ask readers to hold off on emails for a day or so unless they’re urgent. As always, I do my best.
It’s Thumb Appreciation Day (kiss your opposable thumbs), National Battery Day, celebrating the birth of Allesandro Volta, its inventor, on this day in 1745, and Pluto Day, celebrating the discovery of the controversial PLANET in on this day in 1930 (see below). Finally, it’s Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day (all will be clear below).
News of the Day: The Boy Scouts of America, faced with multiple sex-abuse claims, has filed for bankruptcy, and Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Presidential debate in Las Vegas. You can be sure that the other candidates will be attacking him vigorously for being rich, for his stop-and-frisk comments, and so on
Stuff that happened on February 18 includes:
- 1791 – Congress passes a law admitting the state of Vermont to the Union, effective 4 March, after that state had existed for 14 years as a de facto independent largely unrecognized state.
That, of course, made possible this:
- 1861 – In Montgomery, Alabama, Jefferson Davis is inaugurated as the provisional President of the Confederate States of America.
- 1885 – Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.
- 1911 – The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.
- 1930 – While studying photographs taken in January, Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.
Here’s one of the photographs showing the movement of the body identified as Pluto, followed by a picture of Tombaugh:
- 1930 – Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.
Now this is a weird story, but you can read about it at the link to her name or at this more informative site. Here she is being loaded onto the plane:
- 1943 – World War II: Joseph Goebbels delivers his Sportpalast speech.
This was the speech in which Goebbels, a charismatic speaker, called for “total war” (“totaler Krieg”), as Germany was beginning to realize that it could lose the war. Here’s a short clip of the speech with some commentary by those who heard it live:
- 1954 – The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.
- 1957 – Walter James Bolton becomes the last person legally executed in New Zealand.
- 1970 – The Chicago Seven are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
Can you name all of them? Answer below the fold.
- 1972 – The California Supreme Court in the case of People v. Anderson, (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state’s death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment.
- 2010 – WikiLeaks publishes the first of hundreds of thousands of classified documents disclosed by the soldier now known as Chelsea Manning.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1626 – Francesco Redi, Italian physician (d. 1697)
- 1745 – Alessandro Volta, Italian physicist, invented the battery (d. 1827)
- 1838 – Ernst Mach, Austrian physicist and philosopher (d. 1916)
- 1848 – Louis Comfort Tiffany, American stained glass artist (d. 1933)
Tiffany made what I think are the world’s prettiest stained glass windows. This one, a “snowball and wisteria window”, went for half a million dollars at Christie’s in 2016. But they should be on view to the public rather than in private hands, as they’re so stunning:
- 1883 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Greek philosopher, author, and playwright (d. 1957)
- 1906 – Hans Asperger, Austrian pediatrician and academic (d. 1980)
- 1931 – Toni Morrison, American novelist and editor, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019).
- 1933 – Yoko Ono, Japanese-American multimedia artist and musician
- 1950 – Cybill Shepherd, American actress and singer
- 1954 – John Travolta, American actor and producer
- 1957 – Vanna White, American model and game show host
Those who met their maker on February 18 include (look at those early famous people!):
- 1405 – Timur, Turco-Mongol ruler (b. 1336)
- 1455 – Fra Angelico, Italian priest and painter (b. 1395)
Here is Fra Angelico’s “The Annunciation” from 1430:
- 1546 – Martin Luther, German priest and theologian, leader of the Protestant Reformation (b. 1483)
- 1564 – Michelangelo, Italian sculptor and painter (b. 1475)
- 1973 – Frank Costello, Italian-American gangster (b. 1891)
- 1998 – Harry Caray, American sportscaster (b. 1914)
- 2006 – Bill Cowsill, American singer and guitarist (b. 1948)
- 2008 – Alain Robbe-Grillet, French director, screenwriter, and novelist (b. 1922)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is complacent but not joyful (she is, after all, a Jewish cat):
A: People are asking how we are doing.Hili: Tell them that we are meowing but without enthusiasm.
Ja: Ludzie pytają, co u nas słychać?
Hili: Powiedz im, że miauczymy, ale bez entuzjazmu.
From Cats in Art, which purports to be a painting from 14th Century India. Well, I’m not sure that’s true, but I like it anyway:
From Jesus of the Day:
From Amazing Things, an amazing photo:
Tweets! First, the Queen speaks out about another MAGA hat episode:
And Ali Rizvi speaks truth to the Woke:
Reader Barry shows us a cat with a wicked right. And look how it gets the d*g’s attention!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one is especially funny:
How low the mighty have fallen! Jim Bakker sells snake oil:
Three tweets from Matthew. Maybe Sabisky is the real Donald Trump of the UK:
This is incredibly beautiful (and heartening):
And some science (well, sort of) to finish:
Click on “read more” to learn who the Chicago Seven were:
The Chicago Seven:
Jerry Rubin
Abbie Hoffman
Dave Dellinger
Tom Hayden
John Froines
Rennie Davis
Lee Weiner
You want a vibrant immune system so that, once you’ve killed the host so the virus has no place to live, the body is reabsorbed efficiently.
For any readers who find themselves visiting the southeastern part of virginia, there is large permanent exhibit of tiffany glass at the chrysler museum of art in norfolk, va. Admission is free.
“If I had asked them to jump from the roof of a tall building, they would have done it.”
—- Joseph Goebbels
“I could stand in the middle Of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters”
—- Donald Trump
I found the Goebbels video fascinating and frightening. Cult leaders such as Goebbels, who was way up in the Nazi hierarchy, and Trump have the power to make its members believe or do anything. When cult leaders gain control of a government, they are empowered to do anything they want. The end result is not good for the nation involved. Trump isn’t calling for genocide and doesn’t seem to have the inclination to go as far as the Nazis, but his techniques are similar to those used by the Nazis and other cults. His goal seems to be to destroy democracy. All too many people are susceptible to their lies and false promises.
I am currently reading “The Cult of Trump” by Steven Hassan. He is a former Moonie that escaped the cult and now writes about how cults operate and how they ensnare their victims. This book talks about cults in general and how the Trump cult works in particular. I recommend it highly.
One takeaway from this book is that many people, if not most, are highly susceptible to the false promise of cults, even if they are totally ludicrous, such as scientology. In other words, these people cannot think rationally because cults and religion (which overlap greatly) provide people with a sense that their lives have meaning; they fill the void of emptiness. Because of this, I fear that religion and cults will never disappear. The best we can hope for is to control them and minimize their damage.
Tnx for the book rec historian. It is confusing for me to discern the wheat from the chaff in the tr**p book tsunami these days. I may not be able to read much of it before frustation and anger overcome me but will look for it this afternoon.
Jim Bakker was in my older sisters class at Muskegon High School in Michigan. Whenever I see him in the news (which is far too often), I think about how you never know about the people in your cohort. They could turn out to live ordinary lives, become a great contributor, or, like this smarmy little bastard, a hideous waste of human potential.
Gonna order gallons of Jim Bakker’s elixir because he’s always been so, like totally, convincing😖
Those were the same two lefts to the body followed by an overhand right that Sugar Ray Leonard used to stop Tommy Hearns in the 14th round of their first bout at Caesars Palace in ’81.