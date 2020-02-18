Please send in your good wildlife photos. Thanks!
Today we have—glory be—DUCK PHOTOS! They come from William Savage, whose notes and IDs are indented.
Here are some items in response to your call for more pictures. All are of ducks! [JAC: Well, there’s a grebe at the end.]
Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola) male, showing off its iridescence in the sun.
Blue-winged Teal (Spatula discors), male and female.
Eurasian Teal (Anas crecca). The American Teal has a vertical, yellowish stripe just in front of its wings. Another male.
Northern Shoveler male (Spatula clypeata). Look at the way the feathers on his head almost glow.
Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis) male. See the blue bill. This is one of the stiff-tailed ducks,
White-faced Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna viduata). This bird has an odd distribution, covering sub-Saharan Africa and South America. These were photographed in Hawaii!
Finally, as lagniappe, not a duck but a Least Grebe (Tachybaptus dominicus).
I see some of these birds frequently – at a distance, but it’s really nice to see them close up in good light! The iridescence, as in the bufflehead, only shows well when viewed at the right angle.