Goose deterrent!

Anticipating the spring arrival of both ducks and our annoying pair of Canada geese, 92P and 88K, I asked our building engineer if he could keep an eye out for the geese, which nest atop the Chemistry Department roof in the same spot every year. (I presume the goslings leap down the side of the three-story building to get to Botany Pond.) I hoped that we could chase the pair away before they nested. The engineer informed me that he’d already “done something” to deter the geese from nesting. I asked him what he did.

He pulled out his cellphone and showed me what he’d placed facing the spot where the geese nest:

Will it work? I hope so, as the geese interfere with the mallards. He also said he had a spray called “Goose Away” that he’d use later.

All I can say is “LOL”.