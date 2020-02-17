Anticipating the spring arrival of both ducks and our annoying pair of Canada geese, 92P and 88K, I asked our building engineer if he could keep an eye out for the geese, which nest atop the Chemistry Department roof in the same spot every year. (I presume the goslings leap down the side of the three-story building to get to Botany Pond.) I hoped that we could chase the pair away before they nested. The engineer informed me that he’d already “done something” to deter the geese from nesting. I asked him what he did.
He pulled out his cellphone and showed me what he’d placed facing the spot where the geese nest:
Will it work? I hope so, as the geese interfere with the mallards. He also said he had a spray called “Goose Away” that he’d use later.
All I can say is “LOL”.
Holy Bejesus – that is hilarious – I want one for my yard!!
I agree! What a kick.
It’s like the owl for woodpeckers.
Habitat restoration has consequences! How many buildings at UC have these prairie-like roofs–the greening of chemistry rises to new heights.
I love the critter and it reminded me of a nearby homeowner who constructed some plywood cutouts of coyotes (beautifully painted)in and alley I sometimes walk through to scare the turkeys. The cutouts are still there as are the turkeys who I frequently watch fly up into the trees–a lovely way to end a day. And now we have the real things: coyote reportings are common now and the turkeys are doing just fine, too.
One can’t help but like the engineer who dreamed this up.
I can report that a wolf statue is an effective Canadian goose deterrent – for a while, at least.
This example though is comical/horrifying.
Don’t hold your breath with that. The Humane Society says most decoys don’t work, although ones on swivels work better than static ones.
https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/humanely-scare-away-canada-geese
Poor geese! 😎
A Scaregoose. I love it!
And thanks for teaching me it’s Canada goose/geese…I’d been saying it wrong for decades.
LOL! <– First time I ever typed that!
Why’s the Wile E. in a blue box?
The thomas jefferson national accelerator facility (jlab) in newport news virginia has about a dozen four-foot long black german shephard silhouetes that rotate spread across their campus to scare off varmints from geese to deer. I do not know if they have been effective but they have been deployed now for several years.
Canada Geese are assholes. I worked in a park with them for years though I did feed them pizza crust and they were rather polite about it. Thinking back I’m surprised I wasn’t mobbed & killed. It also made me laugh how they’d surround cars and not let them pass down the road in the park. I just kept driving as I knew their tricks. I remember seeing them hiss at me for it.
Some images just burn themselves indelibly into one’s consciousness, don’t they. I rode my bicycle cautiously through a gang of Egyptian geese in a park the other day. A homeless guy was sitting on a park bench watching me and obviously expecting an attack, but I managed to maintain a non-threatening, panic-free tempo. After I’d made it through, I said to him “Couragous eh? (Mutig, oder?)” And he bowed his head respectfully.