Yesterday’s lunch

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is a bit under the weather today with a cold, so posting will likely be light. Please enjoy photos of my lunch yesterday, though I suspect I enjoyed the lunch more than you will the photos.

Reader Simon and I met for our every-several-months lunch, in which we catch up over the food of other nations. Yesterday we went to “Little Vietnam” on Argyle Street on the far north side of Chicago. It’s a lovely little area packed full of both Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants, grocery stores, and general stores. We chose a Vietnamese restaurant which is humble in appearance but of high repute: Nhà Hàng. It has a small kitchen but a huge menu, with over 200 dishes available (see menu here).

The outside:

The inside:

It’s well known for it’s pho, the perfect warming dish for yesterday’s weather, and so we each had a bowl. But we preceded it with two appetizers,

Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp and peanut sauce:

And “Vietnamese pancake”, also with shrimp. I don’t know how it was made, but it was very tasty.

Both appetizers (and the pho) came with a lot of condiments and vegetables:

And pho (mine was beef). Undressed:

And dressed with veggies, hoisin sauce, and hot sauce:

On the way home we stopped at a good Chinese bakery (the Chiu Quon), where I filled up a bag of goodies to take home: lotus cakes, bean buns, pork buns, ham and egg buns, and #15 on its list: the luscious “sticky rice in lotus leaf with chicken, Chinese sausage, and egg”, which I ate for dinner. Here are three iPhone photos:

Dissected. I’m told these are called “joong” in Cantonese. The lotus leaf imparts a lovely vegetal taste to the rice.