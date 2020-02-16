Yesterday’s lunch

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is a bit under the weather today with a cold, so posting will likely be light. Please enjoy photos of my lunch yesterday, though I suspect I enjoyed the lunch more than you will the photos.
Reader Simon and I met for our every-several-months lunch, in which we catch up over the food of other nations. Yesterday we went to “Little Vietnam” on Argyle Street on the far north side of Chicago. It’s a lovely little area packed full of both Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants, grocery stores, and general stores. We chose a Vietnamese restaurant which is humble in appearance but of high repute: Nhà Hàng. It has a small kitchen but a huge menu, with over 200 dishes available (see menu here).
The outside:
The inside:
It’s well known for it’s pho, the perfect warming dish for yesterday’s weather, and so we each had a bowl. But we preceded it with two appetizers,
Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp and peanut sauce:
And “Vietnamese pancake”, also with shrimp. I don’t know how it was made, but it was very tasty.
Both appetizers (and the pho) came with a lot of condiments and vegetables:
And pho (mine was beef). Undressed:
And dressed with veggies, hoisin sauce, and hot sauce:
On the way home we stopped at a good Chinese bakery (the Chiu Quon), where I filled up a bag of goodies to take home: lotus cakes, bean buns, pork buns, ham and egg buns, and #15 on its list: the luscious “sticky rice in lotus leaf with chicken, Chinese sausage, and egg”, which I ate for dinner. Here are three iPhone photos:
Dissected. I’m told these are called “joong” in Cantonese. The lotus leaf imparts a lovely vegetal taste to the rice.
These dishes are all pretty familiar as I am a Canadian born American of Irish/English decent and I married into a Vietnamese family. My wife is very fussy and condemns to hell any Vietnamese food that isn’t properly made. Great Vietnamese restaurants can’t be found everywhere. Mostly in larger cities. Denver has a wonderful district where you don’t have to worry about finding a good one.
It all looks good to me! Reminds me of Little Saigon which is a few miles from home. I love their food. I’d go their for lunch today but it is too crowded on weekends. As I’m retired, I can always go on weekdays when it is much easier to deal with.