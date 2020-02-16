Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, February 16, 2020, and in one week I shall go to Paris for a short R&R&E (eating) spree. Speaking of food, it’s National Almond Day, as well as Tim Tam Day, celebrating an Australian bikkie that I’ve never tried, though I see you can buy them in American stores like Wal-Mart. It’s also Do A Grouch A Favor Day, which means somebody should send me some Tim Tams. . .

They sound really good:

The Tim Tam is a popular chocolate biscuit native to Australia. It consists of two wafers of malted biscuit which sandwich a creamy chocolate filling, with the whole thing being held together by a thin outer layer of chocolate. By nibbling away part of the biscuit, you can drink through it in the same way you would a straw! This technique is called by many different names, including the Tim Tam slam, the Tim Tam suck, Tim Tam bomb, and more.If you’ve got a pack of Tim Tams and a beverage, you’ll surely want to give it a try.

Sounds good with hot chocolate or a latte, or like these Tim Tam Slams, with tea (I wouldn’t want to mix chocolate with tea, though):

In North Korea it’s the “Day of the Shining Star,” celebrating Kim Jong-il’s birthday, which was in either 1941 or 1942, and either in Korea or Russia (what we do know is that he died in 2011). The day’s name comes from the bogus claim that a bright star appeared in the sky on the night he was born. At least the birds didn’t sing praises in Korean when he was born, though the DPRK reports many natural wonders on the day he died.

News: It was bloody cold and windy in Chicago yesterday, much colder than predicted (the low was 25°F or -4°C, but the wind made it much worse). Here’s a sunset shot from my crib; doesn’t it look cold?

Stuff that happened on February 16 include:

King Tut’s tomb has been restored, and now looks like this:

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.

1960 – The U.S. Navy submarine USS Triton begins Operation Sandblast, setting sail from New London, Connecticut, to begin the first submerged circumnavigation of the globe.

From Wikipedia about this circumnavigation, which followed the route of Magellan’s first trip (below):

The actual submerged circumnavigation occurred between 24 February and 25 April 1960, covering 26,723 nautical miles (49,491 km; 30,752 mi) in 60 days and 21 hours at the average speed of 18 knots (33 km/h; 21 mph) while crossing the Equator on four different occasions. Also, the total duration of Triton‘s shakedown cruise was 84 days 19 hours 8 minutes, covering 36,335.1 nautical miles (67,292.6 km; 41,813.7 mi), and Triton remained submerged for a total of 83 days 9 hours, covering 35,979.1 nautical miles (66,633.3 km; 41,404.0 mi) during her maiden voyage.

The route:

A few other things that happened on February 16:

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

2005 – The National Hockey League cancels the entire 2004–05 regular season and playoffs.

2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.

Notables born on this day include:

1838 – Henry Adams, American journalist, historian, and author (d. 1918)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945) [JAC: She was, of course, Anne Frank’s sister, who died with her in the Bergen-Belsen camp.

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)

1941 – Kim Jong-il, North Korean commander and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 2011)

1958 – Natalie Angier, American author.

Read her new story on the color black in nature at the NYT (I may post on this today). Natalie didn’t give her birthday on her Facebook page, but I saw it on Wikipedia and went over and congratulated her anyway. I hope she doesn’t get mad (some people hate birthdays).

Only two notables made their exit on February 16, including:

2001 – William Masters, American gynecologist and sexologist (b. 1915)

2015 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (b. 1946)

Lesley Gore, whose real name was Lesley Sue Goldstein, was Jewish, and here’s one of her big hits, sung live on the famous T.A.M.I. show from 1964:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the dialogue is a bit confusing, so Malgorzata explains:

Hili is looking (through the window) at Andrzej who is preparing something for posting. She doesn’t like the photo he has on the screen, and ordera him to crop it. He does that and she approves. It’s a different photo than the one you see in this dialogue. Hili: You have to crop this picture a bit. A: Will it be OK like this? Hili: It’s OK.

In Polish:

Hili: Musisz to zdjęcie trochę przyciąć. Ja: Tak będzie dobrze?

Hili: Może być.

Malgorzata and Andrzej are in the process of taming a feral gray cat as a companion for Hili (if Hili hates the cat, a male, then he will live upstairs with the lodgers). Fingers crossed that he’ll be tamed! So far Andrzej is feeding him in the barn and the cat lets Andrzej pet him, though he’s still afraid of Malgorzata, whom he hasn’t seen so often.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Mietek and Leon are thinking of napping. Look how big Mietek has gotten!

Leon: Are we going to sleep?

It seems to be Cat Day today. I know it’s two days late, but I couldn’t resist posting this photo from Wild and Wonderful:

From The Cat House on the Kings:

And a great cat meme from Jesus of the Day:

Zuby, a black rapper and Oggsford man, weighs in on the transwomen in sports issue:

