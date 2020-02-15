Caturday felid trifecta: The cats of Antarctica, Aussie firefighter beefcake with cats, world’s worst cat gets adopted (and lagniappe)

Today’s trifecta starts off with two of my favorite subjects—cats and Antarctica. I love the tuxedo-cat penguin.

If you like buff males, especially with their shirts off, and are an ailurophile as well, you’re going to want this Australian calendar from the AnimalRescueSite. The title of the article (click on screenshot) tells all:

But you’ll want a butcher’s at the beefcake as well, so here are a few Men and Cats:

Finally, at the end of January I wrote a Caturday segment about the World’s Worst Cat, Perdita, who was languishing in a North Carolina animal shelter who advertised her as “The World’s Worst Cat.” That’s not designed to promote adoptions, but it was tongue in cheek. (Perdita was a “problematic” cat, though!).

But some stalwart soul has finally stepped up to the plate. According to the CNN article below, Perdita has been adopted—and renamed “Noel”. Look at that face! (Click on screenshot to read the piece.)

The details:

Despite the odds, the “World’s Worst Cat” has just been adopted into a loving family. The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina posted an adoption ad on Facebook last month that introduced the world to Perdita, the ‘”World’s Worst Cat.” “We thought she was sick,” the ad said. “Turns out she’s just a jerk.” The transparent tactic has helped get stubborn pets adopted in the past, Mitchell County Animal Rescue Executive Director Amber Lowery told CNN. They hoped it would work for Perdita, too. “We thought if we highlighted [her personality] in a humorous way, the person with a personality to match hers can adopt,” Lowery said. Well, some kind person has just been labeled a jerk! But wait! There’s more!: The approach was successful. The shelter said in a Facebook update last week that they received over 175 applications and chose a adoptive couple from Tennessee. The couple is renaming the cat Noel, “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger. (We can’t blame them for that!)” the shelter wrote in another Facebook post. According to the original ad, the feisty feline likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again.” Perdita dislikes “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least… HUGS.” Let’s hope her new home is free of those horrors.

Here’s the official adoption announcement from Facebook. Note the bit about Perdita’s new staff: “They adore her and she tolerates them.”

Happy tails, Noel!

Lagniappe: Cat litter shortage in Britain! Fortunately, as the Sun notes, this is limited to “own brand” cat litter sold by stores like Sainsbury’s and Tesco (click on screenshot). I trust the problem is now rectalfied.

h/t: GInger K