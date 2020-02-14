Stephen Law posted this link from Far Out Magazine on Facebook, and though I don’t know if this is really the oldest song in the world, it’s probably the oldest one that has been worked on sufficiently that we can hear what it sounds like. Click on the link to go to the article, but I’ve posted the salient parts below as well as the song itself, which is on YouTube. And it is a nice song.

Here’s the skinny from the magazine, but the technical stuff—especially how they matched the particular notes with modern notes—is above my pay grade. I’d appreciate readers’ explanations below. Read this brief bit and then listen to the song [UPDATE: I’ve just discovered that there are extensive notes on the YouTube site that gives some information, but I haven’t read them.]

In what is thought to be the oldest song ever created, a ‘sheet’ of music was discovered in the ancient Syrian city of Ugarit and referenced back to around 3400 years ago. Professor Anne Draffkorn Kilmer, who works as the curator at the Lowie Museum of Anthropology at Berkeley, spent fifteen years deciphering the clay tablets which were uncovered and excavated in Syria by French archaeologists in the early 1950s. The tablets, it has been confirmed, formed “a complete cult hymn and is the oldest preserved song with notation in the world.” Kilmer, who is also the professor of Assyriology at the University of California, worked alongside her colleagues Richard L. Crocker and Robert R. Brown to create a definitive record and booklet about the song which has been called the ‘Sounds From Silence’. “We are able to match the number of syllables in the text of the song with the number of notes indicated by the musical notations,” Kilmer pointed out. “This approach produces harmonies rather than a melody of single notes. The chances the number of syllables would match the notation numbers without intention are astronomical.”

Doesn’t the beginning remind you of a more modern piece of music?

There may be other interpretations. A page on Amaranth Publishing says this:

Prof. Kilmer transcribed this piece of music into modern music notation. Other individuals have also attempted to transcribe this music, with differing interpretations. The tablets date back to approximately 1400 B.C. and contain a hymn to the moon god’s wife, Nikal. Remarkably, the tablets also contain detailed performance instructions for a singer accompanied by a harpist as well as instructions on how to tune the harp. From this evidence, Prof. Kilmer and other musicologists have created realizations of the hymn.