We’ll continue tomorrow with David Hughes’s final set of photos from India, but today we have a special Valentine’s Day bird contribution from evolutionary ecologist John Avise. It’s called “Pretty eyes,” and John’s notes and IDs are indented:
Why do many avian species have such beautifully colored eyes? The proximate (mechanistic) answer of course involves various pigments in the iris, often in conjunction with how light is diffracted by the physical structures of cells. But what are the ultimate (evolutionary) explanations for colorful eyes? Could it have to do with mate choice, species recognition, and the operation of sexual selection? Or, in some species, might it involve some form of natural selection such as crypsis (camouflage), or perhaps even aposematic (warning) coloration? Or, in some cases might it just be a non-adaptive byproduct of the body’s need to dispose of breakdown products (such as from bile or hemes)? I don’t have the answers, so I’ll leave it to readers to suggest their own favored evolutionary explanation(s). In the meantime, let’s simply enjoy some of the beauty and variety of avian eyes
Orange eye of the Rock Pigeon (Columba livia):
Bright-red eye of the Western Grebe (Aechmophorus occidentals):
Aquamarine eye of the Double-crested Cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus):
Bright red eye of the Eared Grebe (Podiceps nigricollis):
Chocolate-brown eye of the Limpkin (Aramus guarauna):
Bright blue eye of the Anhinga (Anhinga anhinga):
Bright red eye of the Phainopepla (Phainopepla nitens):
Orange-red eye of the Sandhill Crane (Grus canadensis):
Bright yellow eye of the Burrowing Owl (Athene cunicularia):
Bright red eye of the Spotted Towhee (Pipilo maculatus):
Orange-brown eye of the California Towhee (Pipilo crissalis):
Pinkish eye of the Tricolored Heron (Egret tricolor):
Light blue eye of a juvenile Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperi):
Pastel-blue eye of the Little Blue Heron (Egret caerulea):
Orange eye of a juvenile Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax):
In some species, such as this drake and hen of the Lesser Scaup (Aythya affinis), the two sexes show different eye colors:
Brown eye in the female Brewer’s Blackbird (Euphagus cyanocephalus):
Yellow eye in the male Brewer’s Blackbird:
Devilish red eye of the Rockhopper Penguin (Eudyptes (chrysocome):
Well, they look like Skittles, so maybe it indicates the flavor?
I think several of them shout: ‘sexual selection’, at least to me (Anhinga, Brewer’s Blackbird, Western Grebe, Phainopepla,Lesser Scaup). Others much less.
Quite a bit depends on their mating system before really concluding to sexual selection, I’d guess.
Based on the drake and hen of the Lesser Scaup, I’d say sexual selection is probably at work in many of these cases. The male has eyes that are bright and contrast with their background. It’s distinct species and sex identity is enhanced. The female’s color is subdued and serves to help hide the duck from predation.