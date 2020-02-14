A defense of the binary in human sex

As a biologist, I get especially irked at the repeated claim that sex in humans is “a spectrum, not a binary.” In fact, as I’ve discussed several times before (e.g., here, here, here and here), sex might as well be a binary, because the overwhelming majority of people conform to the definitions of either male or female, which involve differential gamete production (sperm vs. eggs), and only slightly fewer fail to conform to a binary of other primary sexual characteristics (appearance of genitalia) or secondary sexual characteristics that appear at puberty (breasts, pubic hair, etc.).
To be a bit more precise, biological sex in humans is bimodal: if you do a frequency plot with “sex” on the X axis and “frequency of individuals conforming to that sex” on the Y axis, you get a huge peak at “male”, another huge peak at “female”, and then a few tiny blips in between that conform to hermaphrodites or intersexes.
There’s a reason why sex is a binary: evolution produces two distinct sexes who mate with each other to produce offspring. Exactly why there is sex rather than all of us budding off clones or reproducing in other asexual ways is an unsolved problem, but once there is sexual reproduction, you can construct a reasonable theory about why there should be two of them, and that they should be distinct. (A few species have “mating types” that encompass more “sexes”, but these are virtually nonexistent in vertebrates.)
Gender, on the other hand, is less bimodal, for it’s based on people’s claims of what they are, and there are lots of different socio-sexual roles that people can claim. Still, gender is also bimodal, though less binary, for the vast majority of people still claim identities of “male” and “female”. But let’s leave that aside, as today we’re dealing with biological sex.
And it’s especially galling that biologists, of all people—even evolutionary biologists, who should know better—will assert that sex is not a binary. I was appalled, for instance, when the Society for the Study of Evolution (SSE), of which I used to be President, issued a woke-ish statement that neither sex nor gender were binary (see link below). That’s misleading for both terms, but especially for sex. Do they not know the evolutionary rationale for having distinct and separate sexes? (Answer: yes they do, but they’re trying to be woke.)
And it’s not just the SSE. As I wrote earlier:
The shameful part of all this is that the scientific journal Nature, as well as three evolutionary biology/ecology societies, who should know better, made statements or editorials that neither sex nor gender are binary. That’s a flat-out abnegation of both their responsibility and of science itself. Evolution itself produces a binary of sex! To be anthropomorphic, evolution wants a binary of sex.
A while back, biologists like me were voices crying in the wilderness, for if you say that sex is a binary, you’re liable to be labeled a transphobe. (That’s a foolish slur, for the facts about nature are independent of how we should treat transsexual or other “nonconforming” individuals.)
But now other biologists are speaking up. Two of them, Colin Wright and Emma Hilton, have a sensible column about the sex binary in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal (a conservative organ, of course: you’ll never see a claim for a sex binary in Salon or HuffPost, much less the New York Times, which ran an op-ed by Anne Fausto-Sterling denying that sex was binary).
Colin Wright is a research fellow at Penn State, and Emma Hilton a developmental biologist and research fellow at the University of Manchester. You can see the beginning of their WSJ article by clicking on the link below, but it’s paywalled. A judicious inquiry might, however, yield you a copy:
Wright and Hilton not only give examples of the mainstream press denying that sex is a binary, but explain why that denial is wrong, and then briefly discuss the danger of this kind of misinformation. (Yes, the claim that sex in humans is not a binary is pretty much a lie, and is made on ideological rather than scientific grounds.) I’ve indented some quotes from their short but perspicacious piece:
Yet it’s one thing to claim that a man can “identify” as a woman or vice versa. Increasingly we see a dangerous and antiscientific trend toward the outright denial of biological sex.
“The idea of two sexes is simplistic,” an article in the scientific journal Nature declared in 2015. “Biologists now think there is a wider spectrum than that.” A 2018 Scientific American piece asserted that “biologists now think there is a larger spectrum than just binary female and male.” And an October 2018 New York Times headline promised to explain “Why Sex Is Not Binary.”
The argument is that because some people are intersex — they have developmental conditions resulting in ambiguous sex characteristics — the categories male and female exist on a “spectrum,” and are therefore no more than “social constructs.” If male and female are merely arbitrary groupings, it follows that everyone, regardless of genetics or anatomy should be free to choose to identify as male or female, or to reject sex entirely in favor of a new bespoke “gender identity.
To characterize this line of reasoning as having no basis in reality would be an egregious understatement. It is false at every conceivable scale of resolution.
Why sex is strongly bimodal, and for all practical purposes is a binary in humans. Here they’re talking about the rare exceptions for sex, not gender:
There is a difference, however, between the statements that there are only two sexes (true) and that everyone can be neatly categorized as either male or female (false). The existence of only two sexes does not mean sex is never ambiguous. But intersex individuals are extremely rare, and they are neither a third sex nor proof that sex is a “spectrum” or a “social construct.” Not everyone needs to be discretely assignable to one or the other sex in order for biological sex to be functionally binary. To assume otherwise — to confuse secondary sexual traits with biological sex itself — is a category error.
Finally, they argue that it’s important for society to recognize the bimodality of sex (again, we’re not talking about gender). There are a number of issues, and remember this is their list, not mine, though I’ve emphasized the effect on sports rather than the more important issues they mention here:
Denying the reality of biological sex and supplanting it with subjective “gender identity” is not merely an eccentric academic theory. It raises serious human-rights concerns for vulnerable groups including women, homosexuals and children.
Women have fought hard for sex-based legal protections. Female-only spaces are necessary due to the pervasive threat of male violence and sexual assault. Separate sporting categories are also necessary to ensure that women and girls don’t have to face competitors who have acquired the irreversible performance-enhancing effects conferred by male puberty. The different reproductive roles of males and females require laws to safeguard women from discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere. The falsehood that sex is rooted in subjective identity instead of objective biology renders all these sex-based rights impossible to enforce.
They posit an effect on children, too, and this is something I’ve thought of when I see parents hailed as heroes for immediately accepting that their children—children as young as two or three—are transgender, as they claim. Wright and Hilton posit that the blurring of sex categories in the popular literature may lead parents to contribute to confusion in their children and, on what seems to be a one-way express, ineluctably lead to their irrevocable identification as transgender kids, and then to hormone treatment and surgery. The number of these children has increased exponentially in recent years; could this be correlated with the increasing number of claims that sex is merely a social construct? Wright and Hilton think so, and their point shouldn’t be dismissed:
Those most vulnerable to sex denialism are children. When they’re taught that sex is grounded in identity instead of biology, sex categories can easily become conflated with regressive stereotypes of masculinity and femininity. Masculine girls and feminine boys may become confused about their own sex. The dramatic rise of “gender dysphoric” adolescents — especially young girls — in clinics likely reflects this new cultural confusion.
The large majority of gender-dysphoric youths eventually outgrow their feelings of dysphoria during puberty, and many end up identifying as homosexual adults. “Affirmation” therapies, which insist a child’s cross-sex identity should never be questioned, and puberty-blocking drugs, advertised as a way for children to “buy time” to sort out their identities, may only solidify feelings of dysphoria, setting them on a pathway to more invasive medical interventions and permanent infertility. This pathologizing of sex-atypical behavior is extremely worrying and regressive. It is similar to gay “conversion” therapy, except that it’s now bodies instead of minds that are being converted to bring children into “proper” alignment with themselves.
They (and I) are not of course denying that gender-dysphoric children should be treated with compassion and, if their dysphoria persists into young adulthood, begin talking about medical interventions. (I still feel this needs to wait until the mid-teen years, when children become adults and can make such decisions.) But regardless of what we do, it’s time for biologists to not only recognize the truth, but proclaim it loudly to those obfuscating scientist-ideologues who claim that sex is not a binary. And that’s the way Wright and Hilton end their piece:
The time for politeness on this issue has passed. Biologists and medical professionals need to stand up for the empirical reality of biological sex. When authoritative scientific institutions ignore or deny empirical fact in the name of social accommodation, it is an egregious betrayal to the scientific community they represent. It undermines public trust in science, and it is dangerously harmful to those most vulnerable.
Amen, brothers and sisters—and the few intermediates.
Throw in sexuality/orientation, and many folks don’t know what they are talking about.
“The time for politeness on this issue has passed.”
Indeed.
Throw in a professor of the public understanding of science from The University of Birmingham, UK who thinks Humans are Clownfish and it’s no wonder some people are confused…
Can you expand? Who -or more importantly- what?
Ah, yes. I was puzzled too. It’s Alice Roberts, who just left Twitter because she got social-media mobbed about apparently disapproving of a gender binary. I’m not sure exactly what she said, but the story is here.
I met Alice and quite liked her, so even if she erred scientifically, she didn’t deserve the demonization.
She wasn’t really “demonised” nor was she “mobbed”. She Tweeted some woke trans ideology. People replied, disagreeing with her. She labelled that disagreement “hate” and refused to engage. She then left Twitter saying how “hateful” people on Twitter are.
To add, she has since returned to Twitter (I follow her, and am quite happy to follow her despite disagreeing with her on this issue).
I found a tweet in which Alice more or less denies the existence of a sex binary:
I’m convinced that a significant part of Trump getting elected was blowback, because of this type of stuff. Throw in people like AOC clamoring for open borders, and I’m more surprised I didn’t see him beating Hilary.
Sadly, this information would have been useful for me growing up. Unfortunately, I did not receive any formal training in evolutionary biology. Not in high school and not at university. And now it is not much better. In Ontario, Canada, there is no mention of evolution until Grade 11. NONE in the grade 12 bio. And NO human evolution whatsoever. COWARDS!!
The authors write: “Women have fought hard for sex-based legal protections. Female-only spaces are necessary due to the pervasive threat of male violence and sexual assault.”
The authors seems to be saying that a practical reason for recognizing the bimodality of sex and the creation of female-only spaces is that males (or at least most of them) are always on the hunt to physically hurt women and commit rapine. Is this really true biologically or is it a way for the authors to claim they are as radical feminists as anyone while still denying that sex is on a spectrum?
Well, there are other reasons for females-only spaces, like locker rooms, not to prevent assault but leering and the like. I don’t necessarily agree with that one, but I’m not the authors.
Your question sounds suspiciously akin to the “have you stopped beating your wife” form of query.
I do believe I don’t understand what you’re getting at.
What I am getting at is that the rationale the authors give for the necessity of female only spaces is to protect women from men on the hunt to physically hurt or rape them. I am asking if men by their biological nature are natural predators against women. Even if they are wrong, this assertion would find favor with a certain group of feminists that have no use for men.
I would also point out that if the assertion is true and women cloister themselves in female only spaces for protection against men, they would still be in danger when they emerge from these spaces.
My conclusion is that unless, in fact, men are natural predators against women this assertion is a very poor argument for the bimodality of the sexes.
I suspect you may be getting twisted around the wrong pole here. The need for separate areas for women are many, and not having anything to do with protection from the male. Co-ed bathrooms or dressing rooms do not seem appropriate to me. Do we have women’s colleges to protect them from males. Men’s colleges to protect them from women?
This new think culture seems to be confusing both extremes.
I am not denying that there are good reasons for female only spaces. But, again, unless there is a scientific basis that men are natural predators against women then this reason cited by the authors is not a good argument for the bimodality of the sexes, which, by the way, I have not denied in any of my comments.
Hmmm. I do not think they used this as an argument for the bimodality of the biological sex. In fact, they don’t make any kind of circumstantial argument. They state that the bimodality of biological sex is a scientific fact. Because it is. There simply can be no denying this; the outlier intersex and other variations are themselves proof. I am continually flabbergasted that so many have difficulty with this (not saying you don’t, Historian).
Anyway, they use that argument as an example of why denying this scientific fact can have real world repercussions.
That’s how I read it.
“… is that males (or at least most of them) are always on the hunt to physically hurt women and commit rapine.”
Or rather, some *minority* of them (with members of that minority not necessarily being easy to discern).
Maybe they did mean a minority of men, although the word “pervasive” suggests otherwise. At best, this sentence is poorly written because it lends itself to varying interpretations of its meaning.
Maybe pervasive (“spreading widely throughout a group”) wasn’t the best choice of word.
They could mean it in the sense of Historiqn’s point (about the link between biological male sex and a propensity to violence towards women); that it is pervasive throughout human cultures and over time.
It kinda is, which does suggest a male sex-linked component to the behavior. Still, I do not believe this is particularly strong case for the consequences of not accepting that biological sex is biomadal
Typo maybe?
“…if you say that sex isn’t a binary, you’re liable to be labeled a transphobe..”
‘is’ for “isn’t” ?
Yes, I’ll fix, thanks.
The way I see it, claiming that sex in humans isn’t binary because of outliers like intersex people is the same as saying humans aren’t a bipedal species because some people are born without fully developed legs.
On average humans have slightly less than two legs, arms, eyes, ears, lungs, kidneys, etc.
A similar issue, if I may, is the claim now often made, e.g. this from Adam Rutherford:
“There is now a vanishingly small number of geneticists and evolutionary biologists who [dispute] that genetics has clearly demonstrated that race is not a biologically meaningful categorisation”.
One could interpret this as saying that everyone now rejects the idea that there are “races” that are clearly-defined, discrete and countable.
But, humanity does show shared-ancestry clusterings in a fuzzy-edged branching structure (though this structure is now being blurred by relatively easy mass migration).
And fuzzy-edged branching structures are real and “meaningful”. And that shared-ancestry clustering is the basis behind the notion of “race”. And that fuzzy-edged branching structure can indeed be seen in our genes (as companies such as 23andme demonstrate).
So do statements such as Rutherford’s amount to virtue signalling (“I’m so anti-racist that I’ll deny that races even exist”)? Denying that there is a “biologically meaningful” concept underpinning notions of “race” seems to me to be going too far.
I’m predisposed towards Rutherford, liking his books, and myself not very knowledgeable, so maybe need teaching, but nothing like his phrase “..biologically meaningful categorisation..” appears below in your analysis, nor anything else really biological, I think.
The gradual spectrum of easily detected, but often very superficial, differences, as one travels all around the world, is of course obvious. No question it’s very much more continuous than discrete. And there are coming to be understood some DNA connections as well, as the struggle with the very difficult macro versus micro is slowly being partially understood. Or so I understand.
Of course, IQ is a big one, but I doubt any claims to isolate results here from the environment have ever been convincing, at least as far as claiming IQ to be a good measure of general brain competence. The word ‘intelligence’, for us all, is almost as bad as ‘exists’ is for philosophers.
“Not everyone needs to be discretely assignable to one or the other sex in order for biological sex to be functionally binary.” Sorry, not seeing it. If you don’t fit either binary, do you then have no sex? (And even then, why does “asexual” not count as a third category?)
The authors seem to want to go beyond just pointing out that MOST people fit under male or female biological sex. But … why?
Since the occasional production of ligers and tigons demonstrates that the concept of “species” is a mere social construct—as woke academics and the NYT will soon instruct us—I trust nobody will deny my right to choose my own species. I like to think of myself as Ailurus fulgens, the irresistibly attractive Red Panda, although on weekends I prefer the identity of Nycticebus, the Slow Loris.
I’ll take polar bear.
I understand that the ‘bimodal’ pattern of sex is very close to a binary in terms of numbers of persons along this distribution. But in the interest of acknowledging that there is still real people at all points in this distribution, I prefer the term ‘bimodal’ and don’t wish to use the term binary.
Forms in doctor’s offices and emergency rooms ask you to check sex male or female. A transgender checking female would surprise the doctor by asking if it was time for a prostate exam. There blood tests snd other tests done for each sex. Forms should ask for both sex and gender.
“Forms should ask for both sex and gender.”
Or ONLY your sex!
If it only asked for sex then a man who purports to be a woman would check female. They claim to be female, not male.
Who would have thought that scientists and academics can be as insane as the Christian right?
Perhaps humans are just herd animals and being an atheist does not make you immune to other irrational and Groupthink beliefs.
I don’t think there is any doubt that far left is as far removed from reality as the far right.
I was just thinking the exact same thing. A large measure of my disdain for fundamentalists is their refusal to accept reality. No, I don’t “believe” in evolution; I ACCEPT evolution.
It seems that Woke Leftists are no better.