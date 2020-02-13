Stanford students walk out of talk about whether repealing DACA is legal

The episode I’ll discuss this morning doesn’t really constitute deplatforming, since the speaker got to speak. It’s not disinvitation, either, as the speaker spoke and his invitation wasn’t rescinded. Nor is it “censorship” in the formal sense because nobody prevented the speaker from speaking. So let’s call it “disruption of a talk”, which is nearly as bad because it prevented people from hearing a speaker whose views contravened those of Left-wing students. Well, it’s not even that since the speaker in this case, Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, was supposed to be presenting both sides of the argument for whether DACA (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy) was legal.
A wee bit of background: DACA offers those who came to the United States illegally as children a path to getting a work permit, though not citizenship. (The latter is the purview of the DREAM Act, which has never been passed.) DACA was established by President Obama in 2012, and its remit expanded two years later. Texas and 25 other states sued the government to block the expansion, a federal judge agreed, and an appeal to the Supreme Court gave a divided verdict (4-4) which meant the lower-court ruling stood.
That meant that although the expansion of DACA was blocked, and still is, the original DACA remains in force. Republicans oppose DACA in general, but I’m in favor of it as it’s a reasonable way to deal with those who came to the U.S. as minors and has had beneficial effects on the well-being of immigrants.
But the original and still-in-force DACA is still the subject of legal dispute, hinging on whether Obama had the executive power to create such a program that may really be the purview of Congress. One judge (in Texas) ruled in 2018 that the program is “probably illegal” but left it in place pending further litigation.
The upshot is that there’s a debate about the legality of DACA and whether a President has the power to institute it; and the lawsuits are ongoing.
This report, from the student newspaper The Stanford Daily, gives details about how Hawkins’s talk, which was supposed to give both sides of the issue, was disrupted by students (click on screenshot):
The nature of the disruption was twofold. First, a large number of students showed up, requiring the talk to be moved to a bigger room. They were also holding up posters, which I see as disruptive (it disrupts the speaker and blocks audience view.) When the audience was moved, and after Hawkins’s talk began, three-quarters of the students walked out, which also denied those who wanted to hear the talk, but couldn’t get in, a chance to listen. The walkout was organized by the Stanford Latinx Law Student organization in conjunction with 11 other student groups. (The walk-outs of course didn’t hear the talk either.)
It seems clear that (although Hawkins is probably opposed to DACA, he did give some arguments on both sides, presumably because they couldn’t find a professor to debate with him. From the paper:
Initially speaking before a packed room of students holding posters reading “No human being is illegal” or “Everyone is welcome here,” Hawkins prefaced his talk by saying that, since there was no planned rebuttal for the event, he would be arguing both sides.
But Hawkins’ track record aligns him with DACA’s legal opponents, and he spent the majority of his lecture explaining the substantive and procedural ways Trump could repeal DACA — emphasizing that he was making a purely legal argument.
“[Trump’s motion] did not say DACA is a bad policy,” he said. “It did not say that DACA was unworkable. … It just says that DACA is unlawful.”
Sidestepping questions of the value and impact of DACA, however, was exactly what those who walked out opposed.
“Purely legalistic discussions of DACA ignore the human element, which must be front and center,” SLLSA and the other groups wrote in a joint statement. “We cannot afford to disregard the presence and importance of DREAMers in all places, including here at SLS.”
But apparently Hawkins did argue both sides, though perhaps not with equal vehemence:
“DACA is unlawful for the same reason that DAPA was unlawful, according to the fifth circuit,” Hawkins said.
The arguments against DACA assert that former President Barack Obama did not have the power to institute the measure in the first place. DACA “confers on someone a status Congress would otherwise deny,” Hawkins said, including work authorization and lawful presence.
Pivoting to a pro-DACA legal argument, Hawkins said that the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) grants the executive branch some leeway in enacting the U.S.’s body of immigration law.
“What the folks on the right need to grapple with is that the executive has discretion in enforcing the terms of the INA,” he said.
Well, DREAMers aren’t yet in existence, and DACA’s legality is still under debate, so one would think that, given the pending litigation, a discussion of its legality would be of interest. In other words, let the damn speaker talk!
But the students didn’t consider the issue even worth debating. A few excerpts show that view, including the claim above that the lecture was on an “intellectually cheap and morally affronting topic.” “Morally affronting topics” are, however, precisely those that are most crucial to debate! Here’s a student whining about how the talk was inappropriate:
Some who walked out of the event felt DACA’s legality isn’t even a question at all.
“It’s incredibly unfair that my fellow students have to face these extra burdens and then be reminded of them in school,” first-year law student Zoe Packman said. “We shouldn’t be discussing the legality of our student population. It’s not a valid question, there is no question there.”
Yes it is a valid question. Even if I hold, as I do, the position that DACA should be in place; I have no idea whether it’s legal. (The Congress could make it legal, but fat chance of that with a Republican Senate!) I have no sympathy for students like Packman who take it upon themselves to be The Deciders—to pronounce on what questions shouldn’t even be discussed at their school.
The Federalist Society, which sponsored the talk, said that they’d invited 11 professors to give a rebuttal to Hawkins’s talk, but none agreed. The protestors said that this was an inadequate “effort.” Well, for crying out loud, why didn’t they organize their own counter-discussion? (Apparently there was to be no Q&A after Hawkins’s talk.) I guess they can’t be arsed to do that kind of work. Instead, they just assert that debating the legality of DACA is not a valid question.
These are Stanford students, probably from both the Law School and the undergraduate school, and they are among the intellectual elite of America. Yet they’re extraordinarily censorious, and even afraid of hearing certain arguments. One would think that law students, at least, would appreciate the First Amendment. Yes, Stanford is a private school, but the arguments for freedom of speech still obtain. But they haven’t penetrated the crania of many Stanford students.
The slogan “No human being is illegal” is annoyingly simplistic. True, no human being is *illegal*, but some human beings are in the U.S. *illegally*.
(Full disclosure: I support DACA, because I believe its recipients should not be punished for having been brought to the U.S. illegally. I am a naturalized U.S. citizen by marriage.)
Point of information request …
Does anyone know if the DACA cohort is closed for new entry? In other words, can more people get on its membership?
If not, why not just sunset it out? Let everyone on DACA either leave the country or find a path to legal residency (if there is no path, US should make one.)
Good question. The Wikipedia page on DACA has this;
Ir that is true, that is totally crazy. The world should be told – loudly – that DACA is closed and we are working on a path for those still on it.
DACA applies only to immigrants who arrived in the US under the age of 16 who and have been continuously present here since June 15, 2007.
@Ken,
So, that means that newly arriving children, or any that arrived after 2007, cannot get into the cohort. That is good. But any older people, if here since 2007, can still qualify. That is fair.
What really matters is forging a path to legal residency, then to citizenship. (perhaps with a requirement that they pursue citizenship?)
It bugs me that the Dem Presidential candidates are not offering a comprehensive immigration plan. At least I haven’t heard one. It might help fight the “Dems want open borders” meme for one thing. It might also stop the candidates from saying things that at least sound like they are for open borders. Last but not least, it might fix our immigration problems.
Who cares if these students liked the talk or not? Why are professors and faculty so intimidated by them? Last time I checked they didn’t run the school.
The behavior of the students is par for the course. Why anyone on any subject would go to the college to speak would be my question. A talk on what is wrong with the students would surely be demonstrated against. As things are going now in this country we may not have to worry about the legality of anything. Just dial 1-800 Trump for the answer. All judges and laws will be suspended.
Except Kyle Hawkins apparently.
Playing into my earlier comment in a different threat, the Millennials and Zoomers are facing a real world of declining social mobility and are trying to compensate by creating an exclusive club and consecrating territory to that exclusive club.
You see the development of a complex system of social etiquette that non-college educated people neither understand nor want to understand. And you see this system of etiquette enforced on virtual and real territories.
These kids at Stanford aren’t interested in a debate on immigration law, they are interested in signaling that they are members of a prestigious club, and that in their club, these kinds of discussions are not permitted. [People who want to debate immigration law need to take it to a public course.]
I don’t think anyone is going to be able to take on woke culture unless they understand the intense status anxiety young people face, and the way wokeness is being used to compensate for that anxiety. It is a little bit like a cargo cult. We do this, it will please the gods of multiculturalism, they will rain down more cargo so we won’t have to worry anymore.
should be “a different thread”
I do wonder how many of these were law students. Per your last para, these should want to know the answer to this, or at least hear both sides.
I’d hazard a guess since the meeting had to be moved to a bigger room that the move was to accommodate the disruptors.
Well, remember that the main sponsor of the protest was the Latinx Association of the law school.
I don’t think the student walkout was the most efficacious or wise way to protest the speaker. But I don’t think it constituted an infringement of the speaker’s free-speech rights (or of the free-speech rights of the students who remained to listen) and, indeed, may have constituted a protected exercise of the free-speech rights of the protesting students.
As for bringing posters into the speaking venue, I think the university could ban them outright (or at least confine them to a size that would not disrupt others from viewing the proceedings), but any such ban would have to be viewpoint neutral, not directed specifically at those that are protesting the speech.
So…they came in, some of them held up some posters, and walked out. How is this ‘censorious’?
If you’re saying that they denied others the right to hear the lecture because they took up seats I find that a strange argument. Did they block up the phone lines when booking those seats? Did they stop others from being able to fill those seats in the first place due to unfair tactics? It doesn’t sound like it.
You could use the same logic to accuse anyone who’s not particularly interested in the lecture in question but who nevertheless turned up for it, of ‘denying others the opportunity to hear the lecture’. IMO if someone books a seat, they have the right to walk out if they decide to.
And they’re also charged with disruption because the crowd turned out to be larger than expected? I don’t see how the appearance of a big crowd constitutes disruptive behaviour on the part of the students.
I don’t like disruptive, obnoxious behaviour from students, but this seems quite far from that: a guy turns up to argue against DACA….as a concession to ‘impartiality’, the argument for DACA will also be made…but by the same guy. The talk is organised by the Federalist, one of the most right-wing, reactionary organisations in America. There is no opportunity for questions and answers after the…talk?…debate?…I suppose you’d call it.
In response, a group of students, many(maybe even most) of them children of immigrants, decided to protest the talk by organising a walk-out. They didn’t shout the talker down, they didn’t stay and stop the others from hearing him. They just walked out.
” In other words, let the damn speaker talk!”
But they did. They let him talk, and demonstrated their disagreement through protest. Surely this is the kind of thing students like yourself did in the 70s? WEIT has spoken about protesting the Vietnam war with peaceful civil disobedience…is this really worse than the kind of things students in the 70s did?
No, I never walked out of a talk. I protested outside of talks, but you don’t seem to realize that these students have the attitude that neither they nor anybody else should have to listen to someone like the speaker. And yes, it’s worse than civil disobedience, which was deliberate flouting of an unjust law, knowing that you’d fall into the hands of the police and face the consequences. As you should know, students want assurance IN ADVANCE that they will face no consequences, even if their actions violate university policy.
I think if they really all felt that “neither they nor anybody else should have to listen to someone like the speaker” they wouldn’t have just walked out, they’d have disrupted the talk, shouted over the speaker, even tried to snatch the microphone from the speaker, as some students have in the past.
That was just shitty behaviour, and I was wholeheartedly with you in your criticism of that kind of thing. …This, not so much.
The students weren’t given any chance to question the speaker in a Q and A either, and AFAICT there was no-one to balance this highly politically motivated talk. apparently the guy ‘presented the opposite side’ but I can’t say I have a great deal of faith in the impartiality and intellectual disinterest of hard-right-wingers.
I’m not going to go into the whys and wherefores of 70s student politics, as I don’t know enough. My impression of it is different, but then most of my information about that era comes from watching the odd episode of Citizen Smith with my dad.*
Also, this should be about whether what they did constitutes censorship, not about whether someone is prepared to go to jail for their beliefs or not. I reckon these students also believe that they’re fighting an unjust law, just like you did back then.
I admit there’s something to be said for the guts it takes to face incarceration knowingly, but I don’t think that makes 70s civil disobedience protests more legitimate and acceptable. You could argue it makes them more ballsy and courageous, but that’s a separate issue.
I can see where the administration’s position pisses people off. It is so disingenuous to argue that they only care about DACA’s technical legality. Still, nothing wrong with discussing it.
A Law school discussing an issue framed in such a way as to explore the legal issues inherent seems to me perfectly in line with the school’s mission and obligations.
I see no reason to assume ulterior motives for engaging in a discussion of legal issues at a law school.
I’m with Dr PCCe – though these students were not censorious and did engage in legitimate protest, for law students to refuse to discuss legal issues because they have some moral objection to the people who oppose the law is not scholarship.
They should be called out on that. Sticking ones fingers in their ears and shouting “la la la I can’t hear you” is no way to understand the legal issues which pertain, and which as lawyers they will be (or ought to) expected to understand, no matter how much one despises the people who oppose the legal issues at play.
Being afraid of scary ideas is not a good start for any student.
As I said, nothing wrong with discussing it.
By “administration”, I meant the Trump administration, not Stanford’s.
Am I wrong, or was there no Q and A after the talk? If that’s true, then there was no chance for anyone to discuss anything said there at all. They would just be given one side of the story, by the speaker, then the same guy told his version of the opposition’s side of the story.
It sounds like a pretty shoddy showing from what I’ve read. I see a lot more censoriousness in the talk itself, devoid of a Q and A, and with only a single, partisan speaker presenting both sides.