A brave act of defiance in Australia

The headline tells it all (click on screenshot):

Proof:

 

Good on ya, mate!

11 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    He’s lucky it wasn’t opened by the security folks.

  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    Airline should have a minimum check of one case. Single cans and bottles not protected. This guy thinks it’s BYOB when flying?

  3. DrBrydon
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    He’s lucky it was damaged, lost, or just plain drunk. I’m amazed.

  4. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    I’ll have to try this with my pocket knife the next time I forget to unload my pockets at home.

  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    Smells all wrong so I checked & it appears it was a planned stunt. The bit in the story about Qantas stopped him boarding because can of Emu Export Lager [great brand name!] is untrue, so no defiance SOURCE July, 2017:

    An Australian man who attracted international attention by checking in a single can of beer on a flight from Melbourne to Perth has been revealed as Dean Wicken, a staff member for federal Liberal MP Melissa Price.

    Mr Wicken, the current WA Young Liberals policy director, made global headlines on Wednesday after posting footage on Facebook of his lone can of Emu Export arriving at Perth Airport’s baggage claim for Qantas flight QF777 on Saturday.

    Mr Wicken, who was identified as Dean Stinson, the name he uses on Facebook, said he was behind the prank.

    “I’ve had quite the notoriety,” he said, declining to comment further.

    He told Daily Mail Australia he was skeptical as to whether he could pull it off after he and a friend had thought of the idea.

    “My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh – I half didn’t expect it to come out the other end,” he said. But when it did it was sent out well in front of all the other luggage, so the baggage handlers obviously appreciated it”

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

      P.S. Qantas rules re ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

      What alcoholic beverages you can carry and requirements how to pack:

      Airline approval req. No
      Carry-on baggage Yes
      Checked baggage Yes

      Alcohol over 70%: not permitted
      Alcohol between 24%-70%: maximum 5L [that’s 10.5 US liquid pints you Yanks] per passenger*
      Alcohol under 24%: no quantity limit applies to checked baggage*
      Alcohol must be securely sealed in retail packaging [I assume you can’t open in flight]

      * Security requirements limit all liquids in carry-on baggage on international flights to 100ml per item

      • Randall Schenck
        Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:43 pm | Permalink

        I recall years ago we use to bring back beer from Germany but it was check baggage, not carry on. Small kegs, packaged or case of cans. This was not to prove anything, it was simply to bring some of that beer you could not get anywhere else.

  6. dabertini
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    Damned it!! Had I known, I would have done this with my peanut butter.

    • laingholm
      Posted February 13, 2020 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

      I know you jest but dont confuse domestic airline travel with international. Domestic you can have your peanut butter and eat it too, not so with international. Also, it is glass and you would have had to pack the hell out of it.

  7. merilee
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 2:17 pm | Permalink

    🐾🐾

  8. JezGrove
    Posted February 13, 2020 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Back in the early 1970s my dad played the role of a British customs officer at Heathrow who confiscates a suitcase full of cans of Foster’s (each separated by carefully placed ice cubes) from the titular hero Barry McKenzie in the film The Adventures of Barry McKenzie. A film very much of its time and very un-PC, but it introduced British audiences to Barry Humphries’ alter ego Dame Edna Everage (though she was plain Aunt Edna back then) and to “the amber liquid”.

