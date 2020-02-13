A brave act of defiance in Australia

The headline tells it all (click on screenshot):
Proof:
Good on ya, mate!
The headline tells it all (click on screenshot):
Proof:
Good on ya, mate!
|Jenny Haniver on ACLU continues defending the r…
|blitz442 on ACLU continues defending the r…
|g. on ACLU continues defending the r…
|Curtis on ACLU continues defending the r…
|EdwardM on ACLU continues defending the r…
He’s lucky it wasn’t opened by the security folks.
Airline should have a minimum check of one case. Single cans and bottles not protected. This guy thinks it’s BYOB when flying?
He’s lucky it was damaged, lost, or just plain drunk. I’m amazed.
I’ll have to try this with my pocket knife the next time I forget to unload my pockets at home.
Smells all wrong so I checked & it appears it was a planned stunt. The bit in the story about Qantas stopped him boarding because can of Emu Export Lager [great brand name!] is untrue, so no defiance SOURCE July, 2017:
P.S. Qantas rules re ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
What alcoholic beverages you can carry and requirements how to pack:
Airline approval req. No
Carry-on baggage Yes
Checked baggage Yes
Alcohol over 70%: not permitted
Alcohol between 24%-70%: maximum 5L [that’s 10.5 US liquid pints you Yanks] per passenger*
Alcohol under 24%: no quantity limit applies to checked baggage*
Alcohol must be securely sealed in retail packaging [I assume you can’t open in flight]
* Security requirements limit all liquids in carry-on baggage on international flights to 100ml per item
I recall years ago we use to bring back beer from Germany but it was check baggage, not carry on. Small kegs, packaged or case of cans. This was not to prove anything, it was simply to bring some of that beer you could not get anywhere else.
Damned it!! Had I known, I would have done this with my peanut butter.
I know you jest but dont confuse domestic airline travel with international. Domestic you can have your peanut butter and eat it too, not so with international. Also, it is glass and you would have had to pack the hell out of it.
🐾🐾
Back in the early 1970s my dad played the role of a British customs officer at Heathrow who confiscates a suitcase full of cans of Foster’s (each separated by carefully placed ice cubes) from the titular hero Barry McKenzie in the film The Adventures of Barry McKenzie. A film very much of its time and very un-PC, but it introduced British audiences to Barry Humphries’ alter ego Dame Edna Everage (though she was plain Aunt Edna back then) and to “the amber liquid”.