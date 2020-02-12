More on the Presidential race: Friedman on Bernie, and a new poll showing that socialists and atheists are despised by American voters

Tom Friedman is worried, as am I, that Bernie, though he clearly has momentum among Democrats and the approbation of the young and the “progressives,” won’t fare well against Trump. I’m hoping he will, but I have my worries. Here’s Friedman’s piece in today’s NYT:
Some excerpts:
So who is the right Democratic candidate? Well, for starters I will tell you who it is not. It is not Bernie Sanders. On which planet in the Milky Way galaxy is an avowed “socialist” — who wants to take away the private health care coverage of some 150 million Americans and replace it with a gigantic, untested Medicare-for-All program, which he’d also extend to illegal immigrants — going to defeat the Trump machine this year? It will cast Sanders as Che Guevara — and it won’t even be that hard.
Yes, the failures of American capitalism to deliver inclusive growth, which have propelled the Sanders campaign and animated his followers, require urgent attention by our next president. But Sanders, in key cases, has the wrong solutions to the right problems. He’s the wrong candidate to take down Trump.
Please, Democrats, don’t tell me you need Sanders’s big, ill-thought-through, revolutionary grand schemes to get inspired and mobilized for this election. You want a revolution? I’ll give you a revolution: four more years of Donald Trump, unencumbered by the need to get re-elected. That will be a revolution! And it will do permanent damage to the institutions and norms that have sustained this country since its founding, not to mention our environment, which Trump has been selling off to oil, gas and mining companies at an alarming pace.
You can tell from the piece’s title who Friedman favors:
So, who is the right candidate and what is the right strategy?
On strategy, we know the formula that works, because it already has: Appeal to independents, moderate Republicans and suburban women. These are the constituencies that did not like Hillary Clinton and were ready to give Trump a chance in 2016 — but abandoned him in 2018 and delivered the House of Representatives to the Democrats, and then also two governorships in red states.
If Democrats can choose a candidate who can hold the core Democratic base and also appeal to these same independents, moderate Republicans and suburban women in the key swing states, they can absolutely defeat Trump.
. . .But there is one candidate on the Democratic side who not only has a track record of supporting all those issues but also has the resources to build a machine big enough to take on the Trump machine.
This candidate also has the toughness to take on Trump, because while Trump was pretending to be a C.E.O. on the show “The Apprentice,” this candidate was actually building one of the most admired global companies as a real C.E.O.
. . .And this candidate is now rising steadily in the polls. This candidate is Michael Bloomberg. This candidate has Trump very worried.
Yes, Sanders is also polling well against Trump, but the Trump machine has not begun to focus on him yet — it hasn’t begun bombing Facebook with ads about how Sanders honeymooned in the Soviet Union.
Well I wish that Bloomberg would either get into the damn race now (we do have lots of his ads on television in Chicago), or throw his weight (and bucks) behind some other candidates. Everyone decries Bloomberg because he’s rich (so is Bernie, though much less so), but wealth isn’t always a handicap, and of course is a big plus in a Presidential election. Yes, Bloomberg isn’t perfect, but neither is Sanders. What we want is someone who can get rid of Trump.
At any rate, more of my worries about The Bern come from a brand-new Gallup poll (h/t: Ginger K) showing that of all characteristics of candidates, the worst—to the American electorate—are being either a socialist or an atheist. Bernie is both, for while he professes to be Jewish, we all know that he’s not religious. Further, he’s construed as a “socialist” to most Americans, even though a form of “democratic socialism” is really what most European countries have. But tell that to Americans, who, if The Bern continues as front-runner, will be bombarded with Trump ads painting him as Lenin reincarnated.
Here are the data from Gallup. As the website notes:
These findings are based on a Gallup question asking, “Between now and the 2020 political conventions, there will be discussion about the qualifications of presidential candidates — their education, age, religion, race and so on. If your party nominated a generally well-qualified person for president who happened to be [characteristic], would you vote for that person?”
. . . Democrats express at least somewhat more willingness than Republicans to support most of the candidate types tested, with the widest gaps seen for Muslims, atheists and socialists. While at least two in three Democrats say they would vote for presidential candidates with these profiles, support among Republicans drops to just over 40% for Muslims and atheists, and to only 17% for socialists.
Two in three Democrats? That’s not enough!
The data broken down by party. We can’t survive if a third to a quarter of all Democrats won’t vote for an “atheist” or a “socialist”. And what if the candidate were both?
I read, and commented on, Friedman’s post. Bloomberg would be a disastrous candidate and cannot win. His history of racism as mayor of New York will suppress the African-American vote, and few of Bernie’s supporters will vote for a multi-billionaire. I also predict that, if he gets on the debate stage with his fellow candidates, he will get hammered. And if he doesn’t, and his first exposure to debates is with Trump, he will get utterly hammered.
Klobuchar can beat Trump. Bernie’s path to beating Trump is turnout-focused, and dicier, but not as bleak as Friedman makes it out to be. Remember, Tom Friedman as prognosticator has a pretty sorry reputation. Recall the definition of a “Friedman unit” = 6 months, because all throughout the Iraq war Friedman was saying that we just needed another six months. I don’t know when he stopped saying that; I suppose when it just became too embarrassing.
Bloomberg has a lot to answer for after that clip of his racist remarks surfaced yesterday. How is he going to “walk back” those words? His statements can’t be glossed over. If he needs the black vote, are black people just going to ignore this? NO mention of that in the NYT op ed, as if didn’t exist.
I await the spin on this from Bloomberg supporters. Will they use statistics? Fuck statistics. I looked favorably on him until this, even though I have grave reservations about oligarchs/plutocrats/ fantastically rich people essentially buying the election. David K Johnston had some interesting things to say about that that aren’t :=”just conspiracy theories.” by a disaffected “Eat the Rich” progressive.
If you’re looking for a person with an unblemished past, you aren’t going to find them.
In 2016, many dems spent the campaign season on social media shouting about what a POS HRC was because of her past. (Not exactly a great get-out-the-vote strategy.)
And what did that get us?
“His history of racism”
Can you elaborate please?
Support for “stop-and-frisk” or something else?
As far as I understand crime in many black neighborhoods are very high, thus trying to combat it by stop-and-frisk (and helping innocent black victims) cannot be automatically racist. (I do not know how such policies are actually implemented in the US)
It is considered automatically racist by the woke: Because it was happening in the “black neighborhoods”.
If you didn’t patrol 5th Ave with the same diligence, then you were racist.
Then I am unconvinced that he is actually racist.
I’m sure he is not.
But he is impure. He is insufficiently woke.
I agree. But I think Bloomberg himself has acknowledged that over-reliance on stop-and-frisk by the NY police during his mayoralty was a mistake.
Yes, looking at it from a distance, I agree with you that Ms Klobuchar is the most likely to clobber Mr Trump.
Her only negatives as yet, is that she can be tough on staff (but nothing like the shitty way Mr Trump treats his staff) and that she ate a salad with a comb (in fact that works pretty well, tried it myself).
Her weakest point is the ‘black vote’, but I can think that could be remedied.
Here is the real danger: Dems have stirred up GenY/Z with Bernie, and they may not be able to quell them to elect “a bloomberg.” Just as I will vote for (the deeply despised) Trump as AnythingButALeftie, the younger generations might turn out in droves to vote for Bernie as IDon’tCareAboutWinningJustGiveMeFreeStuff.
The poll and rational arguments will not sway the members of Bernie’s cult who see him as the political messiah. They share a lot in common with Drumpf’s cult. Friedman is right.
“And what if the candidate were both?” — and over 70 as well, which is nearly as bad in the poll.
By the way:
“… even though a form of “democratic socialism” is really what most European countries have”.
By the wiki definition, European countries are not so much “democratic socialist”, they are basically free-market, capitalist economies but with a strong welfare state based on redistribution of wealth through taxation.
yes, important distinction
Yes, not ‘democratic socialism’, but ‘social democracy’ is what these European countries are practicing.
True, but labels aside, the latter seems much closer to the policies Bernie Sanders promotes.
History suggests that Tom Friedman is not a source of good advice.
Yes, but I’m addressing his arguments now, not his history. Look at the division in just the five comments above, and it’s a division I see among my friends on the Left. NONE OF THEM are fans of Bernie.
Are any fans of Bloomberg?
I can see few candidates that will more discourage Democratic activists than a former Republican simply purchasing the nomination. IMO, Friedman is just as wrong now as he’s been in the past.
I agree. In my role as pundit, I predict that Bloomberg will alienate the Bernie Bros as well as many blacks, who just may stay home. This is why I prefer Klobuchar as the best compromise candidate. Probably only a small percent of Democrats view her as their first choice, but I think most will accept her as their second choice. Unity among Democrats is critical. I think she can achieve this.
Amy is my first choice.
But I’m still worried about the woke wing of the DEMs going after her.
Mr Jay Inslee would have been my first choice, for many different reasons. From his realizing what the greatest problems are, to his politeness in the debates by not interrupting others or doing a great job in governing his state, etc..
But in the thinned out field Ms Kloby is my favourite. If anybody can (electorally) wipe the floor with Mr Trump, it is she.
As a formed resident of WA state, I liked Inslee; but he was too focused on only climate change. Or at least that’s what got through he media filter.
who is?
Yet Sanders consistently blows out everyone else in polls of favorability, which would seem to throw considerable doubt on the relevance of those polls. People are often remarkably bad at predicting their own behavior in novel circumstances.
Er, would seem to throw doubt on the relevance of the Gallup polls.
My unfortunate prediction?: No one will be perfect enough for the woke wing of the Dems.
Bloomberg: Once supported and pushed “stop and frisk”
Klobuchar: Some details about a 20-year old case that she didn’t even try the final version of. (“She should get out of the race!”)
Buttegeig: They’ll find something, don’t worry.
No one, and I mean no one, is pure enough for the woke wing.
(The prominent local story today: Protesters who want police officers “tried and jailed” because they used deadly force on a guy who was not stopped by taser and charged the officer with a knife. “What, no one was hurt by him!” Yeah, but in about 150 more milliseconds …
For the woke, the standard seems to be: Wait until a police officer is hit.)
The “woke” wing isn’t the Sanders wing, quite the opposite. The Sanders wing uses “woke” talking points to point out the disingenuousness of the “woke” wing’s attacks on Sanders.
Please provide an example. I’d love to see this.
Here’s an example:
Sounds mostly like, “No, YOU ARE, nyah, nyah, nyah!”
Throughout the 2016 election, he was attacked on “woke” grounds. That was the entire point to the “Bernie Bros” smear, painting his support as young white men.
So in 2016 he wasn’t woke enough, now even though his message hasn’t changed much (he still figures class is more important than identity), and his support is seen as being more diverse, he’s suddenly woke brigade?
Lets be honest here, you’d damn if he was and damn him if he wasn’t.
No. I am listening to many people calling in to my local NPR station (where the staff are mostly Sanders fan-boys) and over and over again, they say (essentially):
“I voted for Trump in 2016. But I can’t stand him. Give me a democrat I can vote for. Sanders: No way. Warren: No way. Too far left.”
And, the woke (e.g. AOC, Sarsour, Michael Moore) are supporting Bernie.
Spot on.
Nope, the woke wing is indeed the Sanders wing.
Indeed, with whom are they aligning? Rather obvious.
Bernie himself doesn’t fit the stereotype of “the woke”; he’s an old-school 1950s’-style Leftist. But a good deal of the Bern’s support comes from the Young & the Woke. And he’s catered to it, such as by letting Linda Sarsour and others of her ilk serve as his surrogates.
“if The Bern continues as front-runner, will be bombarded with Trump ads painting him as Lenin reincarnated.”
And it will be EASY. That’s why they haven’t bothered with him yet: He’s the easy one for them. And, he’s doing their work: Stirring up the dems against each other. Why would the GOP say anything, besides laughing?
Bernie saying he’s a Socialist
Bernie praising breadlines in Nicaragua
A financial (very) conservative and socially liberal friend in Canada was pushing for Bloomberg before he even announced.
Bloomberg can get the voters who are looking for an alternative to Trump, including many who have called into my local NPR station, but who will refuse to vote for Bernie or Warren. This seems very clear to me.
Bloomberg has the stature, politically, nationally, economically, that Pete and Amy lack.
He’s a safe, steady choice.
He’s got few negatives (AFAIK).
His positions are generally pretty agreeable.
He’s not Trump.
I’d be happy to vote for him.
Bloomberg will be 78 on Friday. It arguably shouldn’t be a factor, but in the eyes of many he will be “another old white rich dude”. Of course, that used to be seen as a plus… For what it’s worth, Bernie is a year older and Trump four years younger.
Until he imploded in 2008, I thought Eliot Spitzer would be the successor to Obama in the DP.
Oddly, Friedman (who should know better) treats the “S” word like it’s something from “Monsters Inc.” Stripped of emotional baggage, socialism is the ratio of government spending to GDP, which means the US is already 38% socialist, and Western Europe ranges from 41% (UK) to 56% (France) socialist. (The US number is admittedly a bit elevated by outsized military spending.) For those who can’t see such nuance, luckily there are still some places like Somalia where govt spending/services are low enough for you to avoid all taint of socialism.
It is also: Political poison (except to a small slice of the left) in the USA.
An avowed Socialist will not get back the Trump voters lost to the Dems in 2016.
Hi Jblilie. I hear you. On the other side, though in my working-class southern family, the Repubs, (who are about 60% of the family) — e.g., my mom and dad — generally hate Dems but they are reasonably OK with Bernie. They think he cares for working people rather than big corporations, is less tricky than Dems in general, and they like the idea of at least giving all the Medicare option since they have generally been screwed by the health care system. I’m not saying they would vote for him — that would interfere with mom’s plan to win the lottery and begin enjoying the government coddling appropriate to her new rank — but it does suggest a band of people open to Bernie who would not be open to true party Dems.
All (all) of my working class relatives are hard-core Trumpers. And no data will make any difference.
Mainly they like Trump because he thumbs the eyes of Libtards and college boys, whom they hate.
The fact that he’s doing nothing (worse than nothing) for them doesn’t matter.
Yeah, I know a few of those too. But I guess I’m lucky. My working-class relatives are more varied in their ideologies and voting choices 🙂
The majority of European politicians did not go around praising the policies of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua etc.
Or is my impression of Bernie wrong? How far left is he actually?
Bernie praising bread lines in Nicaragua
Perhaps what the democrats need to do to beat Trump is to tag him as the atheist that he really appears to be, although he would never declare himself as such.
Unfortunately, that won’t work. The Xian right already know this. He’s giving them what they want: Erosion of the separation of church and state, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh.
Trump himself doesn’t give a shit about any of this (look at the varying and incoherent positions he’s lackadaisically announced over the years), or about any other matters of public policy, only about fortune and fame.
The US presidency is merely a form of reality-tv for Trump. He spouts the god’n’guns’n’forced-birth line because he’s joined Team Republican for purposes of this show, and that’s part of the team brand.
The Scandinavian consensus constantly invoked by Uncle Bernie and his supporters in fact refers to largely capitalist economies, subjected to close regulation and with important social welfare provisions. These measures were instituted by Social Democratic parties which decades ago explicitly and publicly abandoned the Socialist aim of “Socializing” the means of production and distribution. That Bernie and his supporters think this is “Socialism” reveals both historical ignorance and a tendency toward mere theatrics, as does Uncle Bernie’s constant misuse of the word “revolution”. On these grounds alone, some would have to think twice about a vote for such a play-actor, even against a huckster and fraud like Trump.
Agreed, and “social democracy” is not the same as “democratic socialism”! Scandinavia, like the US, has capitalist economies, but with more taxation to produce much social provision.
“Social democracy” (wiki): “… supports economic and social interventions to promote social justice within the framework of a liberal democratic polity and a capitalist-oriented economy.”
“Socialism”: “… the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned” by the state.
“Democratic socialism”: “political democracy alongside a socially owned economy, …”
The argument about the “moderate vote” can be repeated many times, but it doesn’t ring true when the best candidate for this very strategy was Hillary Clinton. The problem of the Democrats is low enthusiasm and low turnout (aside of a rigged system, electoral college etc).
It damages a democracy to run entirely on project fear, and lesser evils. This was done for too long, which is why people either absent themselves, or throw a molotov into politics by supporting someone like Trump.
It is also wildly implausible to me how virtually every western country has a decent health care system, while Americans in earnest lobby for their expensive system that delivers bankruptcy and death when someone has a serious, but treatable health problem. I guess no health care system would be worse, but I already see how American pundits lobby for that, if it’s an alternative to a system like it exists in some other western democracy or as proponents by Bernie.
Ms Clinton (admittedly with hindsight) lost for several reasons:
1 – A massive Russian smear campaign on social media, often very much targeted to voters in swing states.
2 – A serious and largely successful voter disenfranchisement campaign: the infamous ‘Cross-check’, closing voter stations in minority areas, etc.
3 – Probable counting fraud in several swing states, as illustrated by the discrepancy between exit polls where Ms Clinton won and count giving it to Mr Trump, well outside the margins of error (NC, WI, PA) or just within (FL).
4 – Mr Comey’s disclosures about the investigations into her emails being re-opened, without mentioning the Trump campaign was also under investigation shortly before the election. It lost her 4% points which she never really recovered.
5 – Ms Stein. I think now Ms Stein was a Russian operation.
6 – The ‘Bernie or bust’ crowd.
And (7) of course, it was a mistake (an arrogant mistake some would say) not to go to swing states the Dems thought they had in their pockets such as as WI, MI and MN (nearly) and the like.
Some of these factors are still playing now, in 2020, others are not.
At least Sanders is better than Corbyn.
Isn’t he?
And Trump is much worse than Johnson.
How is Sanders “better than Corbyn”? Both seem to share a lack of leadership experience (prior to Corbyn’s “leadership” of the Labour Party, which has been less than inspirational) and have an ability to overlook anti-Semitism amongst their supporters, for instance.
Corbyn’s relationship with Labour Party discipline contradicts his own expectations of loyalty once he became leader, and Bernie only identifies as a Dem when it suits him for general election purposes.
And both are wedded to political positions they have held for decades – which could be a good thing, but equally offers many hostages to fortune to their opponents in the light of changing circumstances like those in, say, Venezuela etc.
Republicans have never even nominated a Black, Catholic, woman, or evangelical presidential candidate. Democrats have.
And Republicans, unlike Democrats right now, have never had a Jew, gay, socialist, atheist or someone under 40 in the running for their candidacy. GOP nominees have all been white men over 40 and under 70, most of them WASPs — the only outlier being the orange 70-year-old they ran in the last election.
And the tories in the UK had a female leader in the 70’s, way earlier than the sexist democrats.
Pretty sure that’s been a whole nother country since 1776 (or at least since 1781, when Gen. George Washington’s troops and their French freres-in-arms kicked the redcoats’ asses at Yorktown).
If Sanders is the nominee, I think Trump will win 40 states. and the Dems could still win the popular vote, which doesn’t matter. The popularity polls are of little significance. The big question at the moment is, how damaging will the revelations about Bloomberg be.
Unfortunately, the pollsters didn’t ask how American’s felt about electing an idiot, so we don’t really have the data to compare Bernie or Buttigieg’s chances against Trump.
Of course, it’s hard to tease out what it might mean to be a “well-qualified” idiot.
I have been predicting. that Amy or Pete would be the candidate and still believe that. But now Bloomberg is possibility. We won’t know until more voting takes place. Super Tuesday is a big tell.
My personal prediction, fwiw – I think Sanders would do fine against Trump. He’s probably the only candidate who would have some significant overlap in potential bases – and where that overlap occurred, it would be among dissatisfied working class voters, meaning it would be hard for Trump to gin up support by attacking Sanders as a socialist. Remember that a state like WV was a very blue state until recently. They’ve gone red due to ideologies but it hasn’t been long enough for a hardcore free market mentality to set in. I’m fairly certain someone like Sanders would be well received there, and attacking him on socialism would be seen as an attack on the benefits that many people in those areas want.
Trump and Sanders would also, I think, have overlapping opposition from moderates. But the advantage there would go to Sanders, as I am fairly certain that after 2016, Democrats are going to vote as a bloc for whoever the candidate is. There will be a small group of holdouts, of course, but I think 90% of voters will shrug and say “Well, unless the House and Senate are Republican, it will all just be gridlock anyways.”, and vote Democrat despite whatever reservations they have.
You are much too sanguine on the leanings of the working class (and I have many relatives who are and I hear them talk — Trumpers all the way.)
I remember an interview a couple of years ago (after Trump took office) with a working class woman in WV.
She was receiving benefits under ACA; but she thought it should be dismantled.
“Wouldn’t that hurt you?”
“Yes. But people need to look after themselves. No hand-outs!”
WV votes red now, so I’m sure they’ve picked up some of the corresponding lingo – having grown up there, however, I would be very surprised if underlying attitudes have changed that much in a decade or so. I hate to say this because I do still love the Mountain State, but the “Blame the Rich!” attitude ran very deep there. Sanders and his “1%”! theme fits perfectly. I don’t think re-exposure to those ideas, in the form of political attacks, would hurt Sanders – I think it would rekindle that particular fire in people. And, anecdotally, I have heard people from WV say they would consider their vote a toss-up between Trump and Sanders (that was in 2016, however.)
N. Minnesota used to be solidly Dem too. Not so much anymore.
The GOP campaign of the 4 G’s (scare ’em about god, guns, gays, and blacks) has turned the tide.
As I’ve said many times, I will happily vote for Bernie if he’s nominated. But I think he will be very easy to caricature as a Lenin or Che Guevara:
Bernie saying he’s a Socialist
Bernie praising bread lines in Nicaragua
(And I’ve heard too many locals around here say: Give me someone else to vote for (not Trump): but not Bernie, not Warren.)
I would take those polls with a grain of salt; I would say that direct polling with head to head candidates is much more useful. For example, the poll says only 73% of Republicans would consider voting for a candidate over 70. I find that hard to believe that will bear out in the election results.
GO BLOOMBERG GO!
I got behind Bernie for the nomination in 2016, but haven’t supported him for a variety of reasons for 2020. But none of them is merely a fear of the “Socialist” label; that’s a remnant of the “Red Scare” of McCarthyism and HUAC of the late 1940s and early 1950s.
Progressives who are terrified of a candidate merely because he’s called himself a “socialist” are like the the Democratic machine-politics big-city bosses who originally opposed John F. Kennedy’s 1960 candidacy because he was a Catholic. Most of them were Catholics, too, but they feared the same anti-Catholic backlash that had cost the only previous Catholic candidate, Al Smith, the 1928 election against Herbert Hoover (and, in so doing, had hurt their own down-ticket slate of Democratic candidates).
It’s high time this nation outgrew such biases. We’ve long lived in a mixed capitalist-socialist economy. Does anybody but the staunchest reactionary really wanna go back to the days before Social Security and Medicare and public education?
Well, in principle I agree. However, refer to the polling data Jerry posted earlier today.
2020 does not seem like the time to test-run this idea.
“Progressives who are terrified of a candidate merely because he’s called himself a “socialist”…”
One might just believe he will mess up the economy with his socialist policies, legitimate reason to dislike him.
Many of those same people also argue that he won’t be able to enact any of his policies, or that they’ll end up watered down in Congress.
Personally I think the opposition is in the “throw everything at the wall and see if anything sticks” phase. Time will tell how that works.
Yeah, heaven forfend the US should ever end up with one of those “shithole” systems they have in Scandinavia.
I think Donald Trump’s return to 18th century mercantilism and his go-it-alone unilateralism poses more of a long-term threat to the US commonweal.
I’m holding out any serious thought about “who can beat Trump” until a lot more than 70 out of 1990+ delegates have been distributed. Maybe after Super Tuesday I’ll begin spending money. (As of today, I’ve given over $1,000 to many D-Senate candidates, but nothing to Presidential candidates.) I haven’t watched any debate all the way through, though I believe Klobuchar won the NH debate (as her 3rd place perhaps proves). I’ll pay more attention to the individual candidates once there down to 3 or 4.
My only bit of punditry is this: I really doubt Sanders or Warren have a better chance than the centrists at beating Trump; quite the opposite imo. Out of the centrists, I believe Klobuchar has the best chance because: women will decide who wins in 2020, she has a “folksy” way about her that connotes safety and stability, she has WAY more experience than Pete and I’m not sure American minorities who are religious (most Latinos are) will vote for a married gay man (I hope I’m wrong). So as of now, my hope is that Amy wins the nomination. Bloomberg is a dark horse, and we’ll know more about his chances after Super Tuesday. I wouldn’t count him out as someone who could kick Trump’s ass and garner much of the older dems and Independents in general (who make up the largest electorate, after all).
“she has a “folksy” way about her that connotes safety and stability”
This is the real her. And very smart.
Yes, people like you who “know” her have said as much. I trust your judgement and other constituents who have vouched for her. This is a quality in direct opposition to Trump and I think it will be politically lethal.
From your lips straight to Hank’s ear. 🙂
As I think we’ve discussed in this space before, jblilie, the Klobs was my pick as the anti-Trump well before any Democrats had ever even announced their candidacies for the 2020 nomination.
It’s actually 3,979 total delegates. 1991 is how many a candidate needs to hold a majority.
“women will decide who wins in 2020,”
Perhaps the electorate is a bit more sophisticated than what the LEFT in the UK and the US seem to believe.
Maybe a women or a black voter can vote for a candidate on policy irrespective of their gender or color!
I have a novel idea; Democrats should just pick the best candidate while banishing terms like man, black, women, jew, gay from the process.
+ a large number
Trouble is, the “new truth” (found by “other ways of knowing”) is always prefaced with, “as a XX …” (e.g., “As an African American, I disagree with the sentiments expressed in MLKs’ ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.”
Honestly if Dems really believe their own “vote blue no matter who” mantra then there should be no problem with ANY nominee. That there reportedly is suggests that “vote blue no matter who” is a completely insincere bludgeon being wielded by people still nursing grievances over 2016 and who prioritize petty revenge over getting rid of a wannabe dictator.
Anyone will beat Trump. Just go to 270towin.com and select from the dropdown “2016 actual” and then change MI, PA, and WI back to blue and see what happens.
The “score” becomes 278 to 260 Dems win.
There are zero states that could possibly flip from blue to red (that didn’t already in 2016) but there are many that are GUARANTEED to go from red to blue (see MI, WI, and PA).
Those 3 states are solidly blue.
In 2018 those 3 states voted very heavily for liberal governors which was voters remorse and a rebuke of having elected Trump. By heavily I mean + ONE MILLION more votes D than R.