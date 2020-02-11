Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the cruelest day of the week: Tuesday. Time to go to the Hofgarden and drink coffee!
It’s February 11, 2020: National Peppermint Patty Day. It’s also International Day of Women and Girls in Science, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in the US, National Make a Friend Day (easier said than done!) , and White Shirt Day, honoring the foundation of the United Auto Workers Union when GM finally recognized the union after a sit down strike on February 11, 1937 (see below). Why the white shirts? The link explains:
Each year on White Shirt Day men and women throughout the UAW wear white-collar attire traditionally donned by management to remember the sacrifices and victories of workers.
Here’s a UAW video about the strike;
. . . and a newsreel video of violence as strikers go after the scabs:
Stuff that happened on February 11 includes:
- 660 BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu. [Note that this story is a legend.]
- 1534 – Henry VIII of England is recognized as supreme head of the Church of England
- 1812 – Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry is accused of “gerrymandering” for the first time.
- 1858 – Bernadette Soubirous‘s first vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.
Here’s Bernadette of Lourdes, who created a monster. She died of tuberculosis at only 35:
- 1937 – The Flint sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers trade union. [See above]
- 1938 – BBC Television produces the world’s first ever science fiction television program, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term “robot”.
- 1943 – World War II: General Dwight D. Eisenhower is selected to command the allied armies in Europe.
- 1953 – Cold War: U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower denies all appeals for clemency for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.
- 1978 – Censorship: China lifts a ban on works by Aristotle, William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens.
- 1979 – The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The theocracy is still going strong forty years on, and we know that many Iranians despise it. Here’s a recent tweet by Masih Alinejad about the governmental repression of the recent Iranian protests:
- 1990 – Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.
And remember this one?
- 2006 – U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney shot Harry Whittington, a 78-year-old Texas attorney, while participating in a quail hunt on a ranch in Riviera, Texas.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1839 – Josiah Willard Gibbs, American physicist, mathematician, and academic (d. 1903)
- 1847 – Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, developed the light bulb and phonograph (d. 1931)
- 1898 – Leo Szilard, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 1964)
- 1915 – Patrick Leigh Fermor, English soldier, author, and scholar (d. 2011)
- 1926 – Paul Bocuse, French chef (d. 2018)
- 1936 – Burt Reynolds, American actor and director (d. 2018)
- 1939 – Gerry Goffin, American songwriter (d. 2014)
- 1964 – Sarah Palin, American journalist and politician, 9th Governor of Alaska
- 1969 – Jennifer Aniston, American actress and producer
Those who evinced their mortality on February 11 include:
- 1650 – René Descartes, French mathematician and philosopher (b. 1596)
- 1948 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (b. 1898)
- 1982 – Eleanor Powell, American actress and dancer (b. 1912)
- 1994 – Paul Feyerabend, Austrian-Swiss philosopher and academic (b. 1924)
- 2012 – Whitney Houston, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress (b. 1963)
- 2015 – Bob Simon, American journalist (b. 1941)
This is one of my favorite Fred Astaire duos: Eleanor Powell and Astaire tapping their hearts out to “Begin the Beguine.” It’s from Broadway Melody of 1940. Few of Astaire’s partners made it look as effortless as he did, but she does in this number.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrjez and Malgorzata are now feeding four feral cats in their barn. One might even be tame-able! I don’t think Hili likes it:
Hili: More and more cats are visiting our backyard.A: Probably because I’m putting out cat food for them.
Hili: Coraz więcej kotów odwiedza nasze podwórko.
Ja: Pewnie dlatego, że wystawiam im jedzenie.
Posted by Rivka:
From Jesus of the Day:
Also from Jesus of the Day:
I guess a lot of Russians don’t like Putin:
Paw Patrol is an animated cartoon series for kids that features cool rescue dogs and I’m told is a big hit with kids between 2 and 6. Inevitably, some humanities wonk has found it “problematic”, and James Lindsay pushes back (Do read the abstract of Kennedy’s paper!)
From Gethyn: somebody kvetches a lot but then posts a nice cat video:
From reader Jon; if this cat is really imitating its lame owner it’s hilarious! But some commenters say the cat is lame and the staff is imitating it. What do you think?
From Heather Hastie; Procyonid peekaboo:
Three tweets from Matthew. This chapter opening is unbelievable. Click on the picture to read it. You will laugh.
Adorable African penguin chicks:
And yes, this is a real book:
“To Serve Cats”
“To Serve Mankind”
Sergei Eisenstein (died today, 1948), was very important in the development of film art. His Battleship Potemkin, his most well known work is on YouTube. The baby carriage part in the remarkable Odessa Steps scene, beginning at 4:55, was recapitulated in the film, The Untouchables in 1987.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=104&v=vJumuFSCkUo&feature=emb_logo
There’s lots of information around for cooking your own cat food. I’m sure it is driven by the high price of the stuff. I’m guessing the profit margin on cat food is enormous. They put crap in a can, slap a nice label on it, and then sell it for prices higher than a lot of human food. I have read a little about cooking for cats. Just enough to make me not want to do it.