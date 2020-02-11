The New York Times thinks itself “worth it”

by Greg Mayer
A few weeks ago, I asked “Is Maggie Haberman worth it?” This was in response to the New York Times‘ growing “wookeness”, as I called it: the pervasion of woo and woke ideology throughout the paper. A major aspect of this in the paper is their 1619 Project, a major effort to rewrite American history from a racialist perspective, and to, furthermore, evangelize for racialism. The Times dismissed criticism from historians, and last Sunday took out a two page ad in itself to promote the project. (Does one part of the Times pay some other part for these ads?) The Times may or may not think Maggie Haberman is worth it, but they sure do think the 1619 Project is! Here’s the first page:
And here’s a closeup of the text:
This is the second page:
And the text up close. This is the part that really got me. The Times is saying that I, as a subscriber, must share responsibility for the Project, and then thanks me for doing so. And to rub salt in the wound, their website is called “/worthit”, the very thing I have begun to doubt.
The Times catchphrase now is “The truth is worth it.” And the truth certainly is. But the Times no longer seems to know what is true.
The day after the two page ad, I received an email (sent to all subscribers) from Nikole Hannah-Jones, the leader of the 1619 project:
Dear Reader, I am a journalist at The New York Times Magazine and the creator of The 1619 Project. I cover racial inequality and injustice for the magazine, and in many ways, this project feels like the journalistic endeavor I’ve been working toward my entire life. I understood that 1619 — the year the first enslaved Africans were sold into Virginia in British North America — was a pivotal year in American history, but one that very few Americans had heard about. So, as the 400th anniversary of American slavery approached, I pitched a project that would dedicate an entire issue of The New York Times Magazine to examining not just that historic moment, but the ongoing legacy of slavery across modern American life. That is how The 1619 Project, which would grow to include not just an issue of the magazine, but a special section of the newspaper, a podcast and a series of live events, was born. For eight months, the sweeping effort consumed many talented editors at The Times, as we all worked together to produce something worthy of the anniversary. The day the project launched, it sold out all across the nation, and we have sold out of several additional releases since. I’ll never forget how it felt to see people posting videos and photos, proudly announcing that they had snagged a copy of The 1619 Project for themselves. What I have heard again and again from readers like yourselves who engaged with the project, is that they simply did not know this history before. That is the power of The New York Times. We are unparalleled in resources, talent and the commitment to do unprecedented journalism that transforms national conversations and the way we think about our world. I do not know of another news organization that could have given this type of journalism its authority and its reach. And we most certainly could not do this without your readership and support. Thank you for supporting journalism that matters. Best,
Nikole Hannah-Jones
They seem to really want me to cancel my subscription!
As Jerry noted the other day, the woo goes on as well. (Because newspapers track clicks assiduously, I now make a point of only reading the myriad bursts of wookeness in my paper copy, lest I contribute to the growth of this material—there’s no such thing as a bad click.)
But while the Times increasingly strains a reader’s patience, there is, as I noted in my original “worth it?” post, still much that is good. The following article takes on the use of unproven and improbable medicines in the treatment of coronavirus. Not visible in this link, but present in the paper version, was the subtitle “Ancient Medicine Raises Concerns”. This is the Times as it should, and used to, be.
sub
Well, good for them! Whether their readers agree is still open.
What all the journalist should do is pick up a good American History book or two. Finding the truth is much more interesting that a cause.
If the racialist project succeeds (and it shows signs that is is succeeding in academia, media, the culture, and industry.), the American (western) liberal democratic experiment is doomed. Others may disagree. I see this is a battle over two core narratives: 1. good and valid principles that were applied badly in the past, or 2. principles that at their core are flawed due to their provenance from racism and therefore must be dismantled and replace with conscious counter-racialism.
I find it hard to believe that the issue sold out (in the sense of people buying all the copies). I suspect that they are juggling the numbers (is selling fifty copies to a news-stand selling fifty copies?), or they have institutional partners who bought them up.
The claim is utterly worthless; it is mere assertion. It’s no different than claims on book jackets and marquees and should be treated with as much respect.
The thing that bothers me the most about this project is encapsulated in this bit at the end of their blurb;
That is a true enough statement on its face – slavery was one of the most important issues that has shaped the history of our country – we killed more than half a million of our people to destroy it and in the end, never really finished the job. So it sounds like they’ve done something worthwhile – a fresh look at our history, perhaps.
Then one reads the damn thing….
I agree with many here – much of it is racialism pretending to be history. Alas that it is now ensconced in our brave new historical narrative.
Hope dwindles.
Well, Greg, I imagine we will never agree about the value and “truth” of the 1619 project. You write: “A major aspect of this in the paper is their 1619 Project, a major effort to rewrite American history from a racialist perspective, and to, furthermore, evangelize for racialism. The Times dismissed criticism from historians, and last Sunday took out a two page ad in itself to promote the project.” I have a few observations:
1. Historians rewrite history all the time. Indeed, this is their function. Based on the climate of the times and new evidence, they offer new perspectives on past events. If this were not the case then there would be little use for historians. Rather, there would be a race to write the first history of an event and then every subsequent history that offered a different interpretation could be accused as attempting to rewrite history with its negative connotation. If you believe that the 1619 Project falsifies our understanding of the past then saying that directly would have made your intent clear. Starting in the late 1960s, a new generation of historians rewrote the history of slavery rejecting the views of an earlier generation of historians (the Dunning school) that slavery was a benign institution that Christianized the savage Africans and that the Civil War had little to do with slavery. Was this “rewriting” bad?
2. I find it curious that you use the term “racialist.” I have not seen it used much by historians, but the socialists on their website love bandying it about. I take that term to mean that matters of race predominate in society over other forces such as social class. Whether or not race or social class or something else has most defined American history is a subject of legitimate debate. To understand American history, as all history, many forces need to be considered. But, I believe that the socialist contention of the predominance of social class is dead wrong due to several characteristics of American society, particularly through the mostly successful efforts of the ruling elites to divide the working class through issues of race, ethnicity, and religion. I wonder if these fringe socialists ever contemplate why in over 100 years of agitation, they have accomplished so little? I also suspect that Bernie Sanders is not their kind of socialist.
3. Certainly, the vast majority of people are not aware of the internal debate within the history profession regarding the 1619 project. As on most historical topics, reputable historians vigorously debate and criticize each other. Such is the case here. It is simply wrong to give the impression that an amorphous group called “historians” has unanimously criticized the 1619 project. Below are links to articles by reputable historians defending the essence of the 1619 project: that race and slavery played a major, if not sole, role in the shaping of American history. And to understand this one must go back to 1619, not 1776.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/02/americas-twofold-original-sin/606163/
https://academic.oup.com/ahr/article/125/1/xv/5714757
https://bostonreview.net/race-politics/david-waldstreicher-hidden-stakes-1619-controversy
I will read these with interest. I need to know more in particular about slavery and the American Revolution.
That the civil war was mainly fought over the issue of slavery is well accepted now, given there were many speeches and written statements saying exactly that.
Excellent points, as always.
From an historians perspective, does it matter if a new history is actually true? I don’t mean that as a snark; history is, after all, written by the victors. There are very few events of significance that have a single cause and it is often worthwhile exploring all of them, even those that played more minor roles.
Perhaps a better way to put it; were events actually shaped by what the new history proposes? In many cases in the project it appears the authors cherry pick evidence or events because they confirm their views about what drove the development of our society but, as some of the historians who’ve criticized the project have pointed out, ignored accepted drivers which does not.
In the sciences one of the worst things an investigator can do is to ignore countervailing evidence. It strikes me that in at least a few places the 1619 project is guilty of this. I think that’s where a lot of the criticism stem.
That makes sense. Ignoring critics also casts doubt on the honesty of their project. It seems they are driven by their need to make a statement, not explore the truth. In other words, it is not history done properly.
Books have been written about the essence of your question: is there such a thing as objective history? My short answer is no. It is easy enough to look at a work of history and identify factual errors, such as getting a date wrong. But, good historical writing is not a listing of facts; that is what you find in an almanac. The purpose of historical writing is to interpret and analyze events, to give them context. To accomplish this, the historian will pick out of an infinite universe of facts those that support the argument or thesis of the topic being discussed. A good historian will also discuss facts that go against the thesis and explain why they should be given less weight than the other facts. So, it is impossible for an historian not to cherry-pick facts.
Thus, because the historian by necessity must cherry-pick facts and give her own interpretation of them makes objective history is possible. The good historian will attempt to leave personal bias out of the narrative (realizing that this cannot be totally achieved) or at least for the sake of full disclosure announce to the audience her biases.
It is because of the interpretive nature of historical writing that we see history revised ( I do not like the term “rewritten” because it is something all good historians do and the negative connotation applied to it). Historical writing about slavery illustrates its interpretative nature. For the first half of the 20th century most discussions of slavery viewed it as benign. After this, a new generation of historians viewed it as far from benign. Why the change? The earlier historians, influenced by the times they lived in, accepted the racist argument that African-Americans were not fit to have an equal place in American society. The later historians, influenced by the civil rights movement and the study of evidence that revealed that the institution of slavery was cruel and monstrous, sharply broke with the earlier generation.
The bottom line to all this is that history must be read critically. Do not assume that any particular work on a particular topic is necessarily “true” or “objective.” Read widely and draw your own conclusions as to what interpretation you think bests explains the past.
I’ve noticed recently that some of my BBC podcasts as advertising the odious 1619 Project! The infection is spreading!
I canceled late last year. Mostly because of the both-sides-do-it junk reporting. Interesting when I called to cancel the women I spoke with asked in a tired voice if I was canceling because of Bret Stephens’ latest editorial. I never read his column, ever. I assume that day it was particularly odious.
There was a commercial for the 1619 project during the Academy Awards. My wife never heard of this, so I explained that although parts of the projects were laudable, it also makes bogus claims like stating that the American Revolution was fought in order to sustain slavery in the colonies.
Her reaction was as expected.
This publicity for the 1619 Project is analogous to someone ending a story with “Honest!” It immediately alerts the hearer to its potential dishonesty. Just the idea of non-historians attempting to do history on this scale and in such a respected newspaper bugs me no end. It would be different if there were a large group of historians trying to make the claim that the US was founded in racism and the NYT was reporting on it. Instead, they’ve hatched it themselves in order to claim some kind of civic virtue. This promotion is them banging their own drum for their project because no one else is drumming loud enough for them. My middle finger is raised to their efforts.
Question for readers:
Why is slavery considered to be “America’s original sin”?
What is so original about a practice, slavery, that nearly approaches historical ubiquity? What is unusual is its growing disrepute in the West at nearly its instantiation in the United States.
In terms of the “1619 Project”, In which other countries/regions is slavery also part of its DNA (a metaphor used by Nikole Hannah-Jones, the project’s editor)?
BTW, I have read the defense of the 1619 Project and they seem to slice off small parts to defend, but seem circumspect and elliptical in the project’s larger claims such as 1619 being the real foundational date of the United States, not 1776. Or that slavery was not primary to the Civil War.
After 35 years as a subscriber, I finally cancelled my subscription to the Times because of its reporting distortions on identity issues/immigration/Israel, as example, the way it would play with statistics to buttress intersectional narratives.
And also its endless racializing such as this, especially in the Op Ed section…(Keep in mind that the group with the highest average income in the US are from Asia, higher than white people):
“Parasite Won, But Asian-Americans are still Losing”
I would define a racialist as someone who studies race and attitudes toward race, with emphasis on differences between different races and how that has effected culture. A racialist believes there are differences but makes no value judgments.
That differs from a racist who does make value judgments.
It would also differ from people who deny that races exist and believe there are no racial differences.
I love the old style typesetting used to write “1619”. It looks like it is the kind from the printed material from 100’s of years ago.