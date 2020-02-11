More sordid details of the college admissions scandal

I feel like I need a shower before I even write about this stuff—not because it’s sordid (which it is), but because it’s Hollywood gossip. On the other hand, the 2019 college admissions scandal—in which many parents paid bribes and fees and construct false resumes to get their kids into prestigious colleges—really bothers me. Perhaps it’s because it’s the desecration of what a university means, but I think that the participants in this scandal (53 have been charged, 33 of which are parents) need to get reasonably stiff sentences to deter others from lying on their resumes—or encouraging others to do so. At least that’s what I tell myself, though I feel a strong retributivist instinct that clashes with my belief that we have no free will.

That aside, I think, and am probably right, that those who contest the charges, like actor Lori Laughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, will, if convicted, face stiffer jail sentences than parents like Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty, showed contrition, and spent ten days in jail. Laughlin and Giannulli have, according to CNN, “been charged with three conspiracy counts for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.” The pair could theoretically be sentenced to years in prison if convicted, but that’s not going to happen.

Below you see the tangible evidence that angers me: the confected profile of daughter Olivia Jade Gianulli (an “influencer”) that was part of her application, pretending that she was a rowing star. (She never lifted an oar in her life.) It was apparently accompanied by phony pictures of both of their daughters on rowing machines. Every accomplishment on this document, released by prosecutors, is an arrant lie.

I suspect the parents will be convicted if they foolishly insist on continuing to fight the charges, and I hope they get at least a couple of months in prison (“the ‘not guilty’ plea tax). I am surprised, though, that the two daughters won’t face any charges. The NBC News last night reported that prosecutors are trying to pressure Laughlin and her husband to plead guilty by threatening to force their daughter to testify against them.

So far those who have falsified documents and paid bribes have gotten off fairly lightly, though mastermind William Rick Singer hasn’t yet been sentenced. Maybe a light sentence is a just sentence here, but some demon in me insists that those who pull these kinds of stunts on colleges should be put in the slammer for a while and then branded as felons. And Olivia Jade, who is surely complicit in this, should at least no longer be an “influencer”. What kind of “influence” comes with lying your way into the University of Southern California?

Here’s how an “influencer” gets subscribers and lots of money (she’s 20, and left USC after the scandal broke):