Best and worst Oscar dresses

Surprise—it’s my first fashion post! But I do pay attention to fancy dresses at awards shows (men are boringly similar in tuxedos, and when they deviate, it’s usually horrible). I didn’t watch the Oscars, but am a sucker for collections of red-carpet pictures on some websites. These are from Vogue, and I’ve looked at other sites as well. I’m just going to award Best Dress and Worst Dress. (Photos by Getty Images.)
Best dress: It’s Natalie Portman, who chose to make a political statement with her dress by having the names of un-nominated female directors embroidered tastefully on her Dior Haute Couture gown. It’s not that revealing compared to, say, what Charlize Theron wore (a lovely dress in itself), but it’s classy and tasteful, and nicely complemented by the cape.
Worst dress. Kristen Wiig. What was she thinking? (The designer wasn’t even identified, and I’d recommend that he or she hide out for a while.) This dress has been compared to lasagna, and you can see why. As a biologist, I’d say it resembles a nudibranch.
Nudibranch:
I think your Worst choice is a good one. I wonder, isn’t Kirstin Wiig a comedian? Maybe this dress was supposed to be funny? I can’t say why exactly but I do find it funny. As soon as I saw it I burst out laughing.
Yes, she’s a comedian. When I first saw the dress I thought WTF? Later, when she was doing her bit with Maya Rudolph, it worked better in context. Either way, it’s not appealing to me.
Nudibranch? I’m thinking more like a squid’s mantle since the wavey things don’t go all the way around.
Try a site called Go Fug Yourself, run by Heather and Jessica, two witty women who are also on Twitter. They are funny and precise, and cover a lot of ground. They too thought that Wiig’s dress (intentionally) comic, I thought) resembled a sea creature.
It’s still ugly and I don’t find it funny. So be it!
C’mon, prof! What’s the matter with wanting to look like a gorgeous creature like a nudibranch?!?!? Don’t be such a stuck-in-the-mud (like a gorgeous nudibranch).
And, btw, I thought Billie Porter’s outfit was the bee’s knees!
A nudibranch is infinitely more attractive than that dress!
When I saw that red dress I thought of a Zygon.
‘classy and tasteful’ is good. ‘Selfless and brave’ is better…
That’s hilarious. We can always count on Titania!
Red nudibranch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQbXnqRtiTg
(We thought Kristen was endorsing Red Lobster.)
I didn’t love this Chanel outfit on Billie, even though she looked comfy:
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/a30835918/oscars-2020-billie-eilish-chanel-suit/
I don’t know why anyone would want to look ridiculous, but I guess that is her thing.