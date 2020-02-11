A philosophical red flag

Okay, I took the bait and am now reading Philip Goff’s trade book on panpsychism, Galileo’s Error: Foundations for a New Science of Consciousness. (Why do I let myself repeatedly fall victim to the Courtier’s Reply? I am a sucker.) It hasn’t convinced me so far that matter is somehow conscious, and yet there seem to be a fair number of people who buy into what is essentially a form of religion, since there’s no evidence for panpsychism, its propositions are bizarre, and yet the belief remains fervent. (Some of its adherents, like Goff, also claim that their theory, like religion, vouchsafes us a new form of reassurance and joy.)
And I can’t tell you how many angry and nasty emails and comments I’ve gotten from people who revile me for criticizing panpsychism—all of which convinces me even more that it’s a form of religion. Many of these comments and emails strikingly resemble those I get from religious believers who damn me for going after faith.
And one of the signs of a desperate faith is the claim that belief in your faith is spreading. When you see a statement like the one in the penultimate sentence in this screenshot, you may suspect that you’re dealing with woo (p. 23 from the book). You hear the same kind of claim from Deepak Chopra and from Rupert Sheldrake:
I’m not sure whether I’ll engage further with this form of woo, as it’s like fighting with Ken Ham: panpsychotics are true believers. But I do predict that the idea will die, and in the future people will wonder, “why did they ever entertain such a crazy notion?”
In the meantime, I’m still wondering why people who seem to have a respectable titer of neurons do entertain it. The attraction mystifies me. Why not say that all matter, from electrons and rocks on up, is alive and therefore life (whose origin we still don’t understand) is simply what happens when a combination of “living” inorganic atoms get together in a body? No need to explain the origin of life—it’s already part of everything in the universe!
I’m steeling myself for another onslaught of opprobrium, but I have a fine Bordeaux to drink tonight.
UPDATE: The termites have already started chewing: here’s a comment that won’t appear:
UPDATE: Readers pointed out that the comment above may actually be a joke about panpsychism. I was too obtuse to see that, so I take back my disapprobation, and have removed the person from moderation. My bad.
But there are lots of other past comments and emails that simply cannot be interpreted charitably at all.
It seems wooish to me too & I keep wondering if I’m missing something. What I find frustrating is every time I try to listen to a podcast about it, no one seems to define their terms and I don’t learn anything.
It seems some people (especially the religious) refuse to give up the idea that there may be consciousness outside the brain and life after death- they can’t accept that they will be nothing(for them) after they die- just like there was nothing(for them) before they were born.
Enjoy the wine. I listened to Goff on Mindscape, and while I thought it was an interesting conversation it wasn’t ultimately convincing to me or, I think, to Sean Carroll. At least I wasn’t yelling at the car radio as the laws of physics compelled me to do for the free will component of his conversation with Jenann Ismael recently.
Sean Carroll is very gentle with his interviewees but, I agree, he didn’t seem to be buying Goff’s gunk.
You poor guy, now battling faith *and* panpsychism! The attraction is perhaps having one’s cognitive and perhaps existential discomfort assuaged by a congenial cosmic conclusion, evidence be damned. It really is remarkable how Goff and other panpsychists like Galen Strawson (a very smart cookie) see no need for any empirical basis for their claims. It’s a completely armchair exercise. In any case, you have my sympathies.
I guess you could argue that String Theory has no empirical evidence as well….
They at least have the excuse of scale (i.e. we can’t yet do experiments to detect strings, due to the small scale).
Panpsychism predicts a new intrinsic property that adheres to everything from quarks to mountains.
Such consciousness, uncoupled from any ability to act or perceive…I can’t see why anyone would want to believe in panpsychism. The notion is hellish.
They also have the math so there is some logic though of course that doesn’t make it so in nature but it’s probably more than panpsychism has (though I can’t tell because I can’t seem to get a clear explanation of it).
There is definitely no mathematical model that can explain panpsychism. They exist for relativity and even for string theory. But it is not always certain that mathematical models, even if they predict certain properties or effects, represent physical reality. But some scientists, and mathematicians, like Alain Connes, believe that reality is entirely mathematical. I’m not convinced. There is no mathematical model that describes all the physical constants.
To me a decent explanation is …
Feynman … wishful thinking.
Hume … saying things is more likely.
Wittgenstein … all playing with words.
Nietzsche … all made up.
Nagel … belief never ends.
Also proven by Intelligent Design, Irreducibly Complex, the Anthropic Principal, any religion, any philosophy, any culture, any language, any fiction, any music, etc.
Panpsychism seems to me to be just another recent pseudoscientific attempt to keep god in our universe. Many humans and even scientists somehow need a god to oversee the idea of their soul, heaven and purpose. And the idea of god has been around for a long time, so we should not expect things like panpsychism to fade until science gets more respected. But science has been around for only a few centuries and even less … maybe it is non-existent for many uneducated humans.
What do you think about Max Tegmark’s variant on pansychism; ‘Conciousness as a state of matter’?
Wow! Thanks for pointing this out. At first, i thought it was Tegmark’s idea of a joke but it appears he is serious. At least reviewers are taking it seriously. He’s lost his mind.
I think what he says doesn’t matter.
That is sad. And unnecessary. Without representing anyone else, I’d hope that panpsychism proponents would instead come here and write plainspoken, cogent defenses of their idea.
As a science type, I’m particularly interested in trying to understand what this hypothesis does. I.e., what experiments does it suggest? What different observables does it predict compared to non-panpsychic ideas?
Well lol, I suppose that may be true. When you start very small, and has access to the internet, it’s easy to grow. “Growth” of course doesn’t mean any significant per capita support. Nor does it mean anyone should extrapolate that growth continuing ad infinitum.
“Believers” know the history of religions is a horrible nightmare. They don’t want that. They have a blindingly voracious need to not see reality in the raw, especially oblivion on the death of the organism. They want to live forever.
Saying “everything is alive” gets them off the hook.
“Enjoy your Bordeaux! I’m not at all convinced it will enjoy you.”
I take this line as a joke that slams panpsychism. A panpsychist might claim that your Bordeaux is conscious and that it is reasonable to consider whether it enjoys you. Am I being too accommodating? Is that too much of a stretch?
Interesting take. Yeah, it could’ve been a subtle joke. If so, I guess the author can always write JAC back and explain. Or maybe his computer can do it for him.
Ah, you might be right. I didn’t think of it that way! If you do, it’s funny!
I immediately had the same reaction. I think it was satire.
It just depends on how much you want to believe. Many people seem to be vulnerable to any pseudo-religious idea simply because it’s charming and likeable and new and different. What’s not to like about thinking your toothbrush is thinking about you while you rub it’s fur against your teeth?
“Awwww…she’s helping to shine my smile. Here you go little one, back in the holder to watch me head out for work. I bet you’d wave goodby if you could. I used to be so lonely.”
I dunno. Some pretty smart scientists are buying into this so I think I’m probably missing something.
Scientists are people too. 😎
I don’t think you’re missing anything. At least one of the smart people who blurbed that book told me privately that they didn’t buy panpsychism at all. I wonder why the person contributed a blurb!
Yeah. That’s weird.
Possible reasons for writing a blurb:
(A.) Wanting to help out a friend or a colleague.
(B.) Logrolling: somebody wrote a blurb for Goff’s book in the hope that they can ask him for a blurb one day for their own book.
(C.) Desire for publicity: a blurb can act as a mini-advertisement for your own book.
(D.) Being too nice to say no.
I would just say, “Yeah I know I agreed to write a blurb so you’d write a blurb but your ideas are bad and consequently your book sucks so get me on the next one ok?”
This is why I can’t be friends for someone for political reasons and why I am where I am.
How is it charming? It posits the entire universe is filled with paralyzed sentiences unable to communicate or have control over what’s done to them. That’s if they’re lucky and they have sensory capability. If they don’t, they’re trapped in their own minds with no external stimuli at all.
Yes, every electron has “locked in syndrome.”
You’re right. And they must feel terrible watching helplessly while humans and other life enjoying a glass of beer or a blade of grass.
“Why do I let myself repeatedly fall victim to the Courtier’s Reply? I am a sucker.”
You have no choice?
I feel I’ve come to these conclusions about panpsychism in general:
– It’s not clear to me that if such a thing exists, that it isn’t mostly a semantic game, seeing as how the proposed ‘consciousness’ in atoms and the consciousness in a human brain are thought even by panpsychists to be very different. Perhaps I would feel differently if I’d done psychedelics and had one of those experiences people talk about of feeling everything buzzing with “pure consciousness, without an object”. Maybe then such proposed elemental levels of consciousness would have more of a referent for me. Otherwise, though, it seems to me that saying the quality you hypothetically find in atoms is wildly different than the quality you find in brains means that where consciousness really emerges is, again, something of a semantic point.
– I do understand the ‘argument from qualities’ (for want of a better term) for panpsychism. I wanted to come up with an example for the above point, for example, and kept going around like this… “I could say it would be like saying “Atoms contain elephant=ness in small amounts, because all elephants are made of atoms. But wait, that doesn’t work, because atoms and elements do have basically the same properties. They have something we think of as substance, movement, predictable patterns of cohesion and movement (akin to ‘life’, I think,) the ability to move and organize in space and time – there is almost no quality that an elephant has that an atom doesn’t have. And any quality that does seem genuinely emergent in an elephant is actually attributable to consciousness. The way an elephant looks or feels, for example, are really instances of conscious perception coming into play. (Also true of the ‘wetness of water’ example that people often use – wet is a conscious perception, not an atomic state.)”
So I get the argument that there is simply no precedent for the type of radical emergence that means qualities of a totally different kind simply appear on combination. I just don’t know if lack of precedence actually means anything. It might, it might not.
– I think the hard problem of consciousness does present a bit of an issue in that we will always have to rely on the correlates of consciousness to study consciousness itself. Whether or not that is that big of an issue, however, I’m not sure. I suppose it’s an issue in instances where you really want to work with consciousness itself, and not the correlates, but in those cases I think we have contemplative traditions and such. People who want to discover the nature of consciousness firsthand can meditate and people who want a reliable method for knowing where it appears can search for correlates – I’m hard pressed to think of examples where there would be a significant problem caused by the fact that we “can’t see consciousness with consciousness”, in the way that we can’t see our own eye directly. Maybe that’s a failure of creativity on my part, but for the most part I can only come up with philosophical conundrums of the “brain in a vat” sort when thinking about real world issues with this dynamic.
I have wondered when a electron gets its arse kicked by a photon whether its excitment from this interaction with energy is a “I feel good” moment.
Entanglement of a pair of electrons is a form of latin dancing like the tango, nice.
A rock on the other hand is a conservative member of the universe that does not like change, anticipate a good dust up if you do as resistance is all that matters to a rock.
Nature in a handbag, time to go Panpsychism!
Not sure if you all saw his recent exchange with Massimo Pigluicci, but apparently even properties like mass and charge count as consciousness under Goff’s account. That was truly a mystifying statement.
Nevertheless, I do get the motivation for the philosophy: a recognition that non-experience and experience are separated by a seemingly impassable explanatory gap. If victory is to be claimed over understanding consciousness, then the panpsychist makes the bet that placing consciousness at the fundamental level is the only strategy capable of doing so.
I’d argue that the explanatory gap says more about the limits of human cognition than it says about what the real world is like. Our epistemic shortcomings have nothing at all to say about whether electrons have feelings, which is beyond epistemic concerns, being a statement about ontology. And unlike panpsychism, limits of cognition are a topic amenable to empirical investigation.
It’s like saying that we’ll never understand earthworm “consciousness” because when you poke them, they recoil. Yes, we can figure out how the reaction works, but “what is the earthworm REALLY feeling?” The same could be applied to any creature that can’t self report on whether it’s conscious or not.
If we do end up discovering the correlates of consciousness, then the answer about whether the earthworm feels anything at all is presumably answerable. And correlates are within scientific reach, I think we all agree. Whether after finding such a correlate, we will ever have a satisfactory understanding of how it is that the correlate secretes conscious feeling is another matter, again probably due to limitations of our brains that delimit the kinds of explanations which count as intelligible and which are perceived as brute facts.
Of course, “never” being able to understand the issue of consciousness is too strong of a prediction, since our cognition is subject to evolution. Other matters, like where do the ultimate laws of physics come from, on the other hand, may be refractory to any kind of cognitive effort, of any creature, from this planet or any other.
And even to every human that isn’t us.
If pan-psychism is true, what would that mean if a human brain were dissolved into its constituent parts? For example, if a human brain decomposes, does that mean that each molecule or atom has a kind of mini consciousness? What is the smallest unit of consciousness? A molecule? An atom? Is a brain a colony of miniature minds, like a beehive?
The more I think about it, the weirder it seems.
I too wondered about the smallest unit of consciousness.
the smallest unit of consciousness: we could assign it a unit, one Trump.
😀
That’s the smallest unit of intelligence. An easy mistake to make.
Then we can call it the “one Trum,” just like we have both Farad and Faraday as units in physics.
If even a rock is conscious, then in theory you could smash it with a hammer and create a horde of miniature rock minds. Maybe Goff has some kind of explanation worked out for that. I’m kind of curious now.