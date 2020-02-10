A deceased reader’s wildlife photos

Today we have photos from Andreas Kay, a superb nature photographer who lived in Ecuador and who came to my notice when he rediscovered the frog Atelopus coynei and wrote to inform me in 2012.
Andreas died of brain cancer last October at only 56. Lou Jost, who knew Andreas and now has custody of his massive collection of photos, wrote a memoriam to him that you can read here. In response to my call for photos, Lou sent some of Andreas’s, which will constitute part of his legacy. Lou’s words are indented:
I am sharing with you some of Andreas Kay’s last photos before he died. It was important to him to expose people to the biodoversity of Ecuador, so he gave me a copy of his hard drive and encouraged me to help spread the photos after his death. There are more than thirty thousand of them.In this set I include two weevils, a jumping spider, a harvestman with strange green pedipalps, and some treehoppers. I believe all of these were taken in the vicinity of Puyo, in Amazonian Ecuador.
I remember Andreas’ story – very sad. But I am happy his beautiful work stands in his memory.
Well put.
These are exquisite and captivating photos. In some of them the line between nature and abstract art merges or is blurred and so some of the images become beautiful optical illusions in that way for me. Even the jumping spider holding the poor fly(?) the way we’d hold an ear of corn on the cob or barbecued rib, morphed into something more because it was impossible for me not to see a face in the spider with the close-set pop eyes and the line that could pass for a wide mouth,, a face that conveyed: “Yum! I’m ready to chow down and suck the vital juices out of this succulent morsel!” Though I knew it was no face at all.
Sorry to hear that Andreas died so young. He took beautiful photos.
Phenomenal! Of course. Thank you, Lou, for posting these. I think about Andreas frequently, and although I never knew him I still miss him.
I should mention that Heinz Schneider of the University of Basel is maintaining Andreas’ amazing Flickr page:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/andreaskay/
and a website in his honor:
https://andreaskay.org/
The photos at that link are stunning!