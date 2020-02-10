Dublin couple sentenced to long jail terms for female genital mutilation

It’s been hard in the West to really punish people for female genital mutilation (FGM); for example, in a recent and widely reported case, a doctor performing FGM in the U.S. was largely exculpated because the judge ruled that federal laws prohibiting FGM were unconstitutional.) And, I suppose, there’s the bias that this barbaric procedure is an aspect of “culture”; as the doctor (a Muslim woman) argued, she was simply following a “religious custom”.

While FGM is widespread in Africa and Asia, it’s largely, as Heather Hastie pointed out in 2017, a Muslim practice—almost entirely so in Asia. Of the four schools of Sunni Islam, as Heather notes in another post, “Two of them, the Hanbali and Shafi’i schools, consider FGM obligatory, while the other two, the Hanafi and Maliki schools, recommend it.” This is one of the ways that religion poisons everything.

But now, as the BBC reports, we have a first, at least from Ireland: two parents were jailed for a long time for a serious incident of FGM practiced on their 21-month old daughter. Click on the screenshot to read:

The father, 37, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, while his wife, a decade younger, got 4 years and nine months. Their identities are being withheld to protect the daughter, though their origin is given as African (no religion specified). The details are horrifying, and remember—this is in Ireland! As the BBC reports:

The couple, of African origin, were also found guilty on one count of child cruelty on the same date. The trial heard they did not carry out the FGM themselves but had “aided and abetted, counselled or procured” it. They subsequently attended hospital with their daughter, claiming the child sustained her injuries by falling backwards onto a toy. Several medical experts disputed this account. Paediatric surgeon Sri Paran told the court the child would have gone into shock within 20 hours had her bleeding not been stopped. He concluded her injury could not have been accidental when he performed a procedure to stop her bleeding and referred the case to the Garda (Irish police) for investigation. Sentencing the couple, Judge Elma Sheahan said the offence had resulted in serious harm to the child, who may suffer psychological or psycho-sexual effects in the future. She said the couple had shown a lack of remorse and had not provided any insight into what had occurred.

This is but one instance where religious (or cultural) “customs” must bow before the secular laws of the country in which they’re practiced. And the sentence in this case is sufficiently long that it should serve as a deterrent. The issue is, as always, since this is done on young girls and often in a religious community, it’s difficult to catch. The children themselves can’t report their own mutilation, and others are unwilling to do so.