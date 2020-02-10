A look at Darwiniana at Britain’s Royal Society

Reader Bryan called my attention to this video from 2016 in which Brady and Keith, who “uncover science treasures”, visit the Council Room of Britain’s Royal Society. Among the treasures they examine are the famous portrait of Darwin that you’ve surely seen, and a nice scale model of H.M.S. Beagle.  As I noted in my Darwin lecture in Antarctica, the Beagle was very small: 27.5 m (90 feet) long and just 7.5 m (24 feet) across. That is tiny!

They then examine what appears to be a first edition of the four-volume account of the Beagle’s voyage (actually the voyages of two ships: the set is called The Narrative of the Voyages of H.M. Ships Adventure and Beagle), which includes the famous volume by Darwin known as The Voyage of the Beagle. This set was given to the Royal Society by Darwin and his captain, Robert FitzRoy.

Pity they didn’t look at a first edition of On the Origin of Species, for the Royal Society surely has that book as well.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 10, 2020 at 2:30 pm and filed under evolution, history of science. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. merilee
    Posted February 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 10, 2020 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    My first impression/ expectation was not favorable- but this video really drew me in. It is difficult to express how rich, vivid, and concrete the voyage is made by viewing and being guided through the old materials. The right guide is invaluable here.

    There’s another Darwin history video from the channel: https://youtu.be/RQWfamOAesg

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: