Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 9, 2020, and it’s both National Bagels and Lox Day and National Pizza Day. That’s a tough choice! Further, it’s Chocolate Day, Read in the Bathtub Day, and Man Day, celebrating men! In Malta it’s People’s Sunday, celebrating the days when longen folk to goon on pilgrimages.

Stuff that happened on February 9 include:

1775 – American Revolutionary War: The British Parliament declares Massachusetts in rebellion.

1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as President of the United States.

1895 – William G. Morgan creates a game called Mintonette, which soon comes to be referred to as volleyball.

1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.

1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a “record-busting” audience of 73 million viewers across the USA.

Here’s that appearance, with the boys singing “I want to hold your hand.” The best was yet to come.

1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro League player to be voted into the USA’s Baseball Hall of Fame.

Here’s a video celebrating his election, and giving just a brief idea of his speed. What a pity baseball was segregated until 1947!

1996 – Copernicium is discovered, by Sigurd Hofmann, Victor Ninov et al.

Notables born on this day include:

1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)

1874 – Amy Lowell, American poet, critic, and educator (d. 1925)

1910 – Jacques Monod, French biochemist and geneticist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1976)

1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist [Still with us at 91.]

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor

Here’s a whole half-hour old-time country show starring Tubb:

Those who popped off on February 9 include:

1881 – Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (b. 1821)

Here are some photos I took in July, 2011 of Dostoyevsky’s apartment, which is now a museum of sorts in St. Petersburg. I was the only visitor, and wrote about my visit (with more photos than those shown below) here. The indented captions are from my post of nine years ago.

The building where Dostoyevsky had his apartment:

The plaque on the building, which helped me find it:





The apartment is a small warren of rooms, the most famous being his study, where he would write all night and smoke. The couch behind his desk—the desk where he wrote The Brothers Karamazov—was where he often slept. Note the clock.

Here is Dostoyevsky’s hat, the only item of clothing recovered from his “estate”.

Beside the desk is an autographed portrait of Dostoyevsky, which my erstwhile colleague Ilya Ruvinsky translated as follows: “To my kind Anya from me. F. Dostevsky. 14 June/80 y(ear)”.

The word used for “kind” is a bit unusual in such a context. It is not “dear” for example. I assume “Anya” refers to his wife A. N. Snitkina [Anya Grigovrevna].

To me the most poignant item in the museum is this: a box of Dostoyevsky’s cigarettes signed by his daughter. Fyodor loved to smoke, even though his doctors forbade it because of his emphysema. On the day he died, his daughter Lyubov wrote on the bottom of the box, “January 28, 1881. Papa died.” She was 12.

Update: The date written is the Julian date, for that calendar was in effect in Russia in 1881. When I converted it to the Gregorian calendar, which Russia adopted in 1918, I got February 9—the date now listed as the day he died. [I note a “9/2” on the case, but am not sure if somewhat wrote that later].

The great man’s death mask.

Others who died on this day include:

1966 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer (b. 1884)

1981 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1925)

1995 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (b. 1905)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili isn’t having much luck hunting:

Hili: What time is it? A: Why do you ask? Hili: I have an impression that the mice have all gone for lunch.

In Polish:

Hili: Która godzina?

Ja: Czemu pytasz?

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że wszystkie myszy poszły na lunch.

From Wild and Wonderful: a hummingbird nest built on a peach. I hope the chick fledges before the peach rots, but I’m not hopeful. . .

From reader Kurt. Well, I suspect that iPhone is toast, but it’s a nice whale, anyway:

This is the moment a beluga whale returns a women’s iPhone after she drops it into the water by accident in Hammerfest harbour, Norway. pic.twitter.com/fWqow8ISy7 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 6, 2020

How lovely to hold a piece of (geological) history:

The Cretaceous–Paleogene (K–Pg) boundary, formerly known as the Cretaceous–Tertiary (K-T) boundary, is a geological signature, usually a thin band of rock. K, the first letter of the German word Kreide (chalk), is the abbreviation for the Cretaceous and Pg is Paleogene Period. pic.twitter.com/cgR9c9yghT — Volt Castillo (@blackspn) February 8, 2020