We’re coming down to an empty tank, so I may have to stop putting up this feature every day. To prevent this, please send in your good wildlife photos, as I ask daily. Thanks!

Fortunately, I have a few batches of photos from evolutionary ecologist John Avise. Today’s photos have a theme (John’s captions are indented):

Another small batch of rather peculiar shots: “Ever wonder what a rapidly flying bird looks like in-between flaps? I say these photos illustrate ‘bullet’ or ‘rocket’ flight”:

Acorn Woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus) with and without insects in bill (California):