Readers’ wildlife photos

We’re coming down to an empty tank, so I may have to stop putting up this feature every day. To prevent this, please send in your good wildlife photos, as I ask daily. Thanks!

Fortunately, I have a few batches of photos from evolutionary ecologist John Avise.  Today’s photos have a theme (John’s captions are indented):

     Another small batch of rather peculiar shots: “Ever wonder what a rapidly flying bird looks like in-between flaps?  I say these photos illustrate ‘bullet’ or ‘rocket’ flight”:
Acorn Woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus) with and without insects in bill (California):

Blue Jays (Cyanocitta cristata) with and without acorn (Florida):

Two Western Scrub-jays (Aphelocoma californica) (California):


American Pipit (Anthus rubescens) (California):

Southern Yellow-billed Hornbill (Tockus leucomelas) (South Africa):

