Pinker to post his “Rationality” lectures

After I noted that Steve Pinker was teaching a course on Rationality at Harvard, and had put a lecture online, I’ve had a few inquiries about whether he’s going to publicly post all his lectures for the course. (Its website is below; click on screenshot.) The answer is yes for his lectures, but for guest lecturers he has to get their permission.
The lectures are being uploaded at this site, and there are already four of them posted. So tune in if you want to follow the course.
I am informed that Steve begins each lecture with a rock song appropriate to the topic of the day. And although, when I called attention to his first talk, I said I couldn’t see whether he was wearing cowboy boots, I’m additionally informed that he never lectures without cowboy boots and a necktie. The tie is partly is in memory of his grandfather Carl Wiesenfeld, who made ties in a factory in Montreal founded during the Depression (Metropolitan Cravat).
Knowing what your grandfather did during the depression to get by is a good thing. My grandfather was a barnstormer in the 30s which included entering the air races in the early 30s and going to county fairs and events to haul passengers. Made money during those times when most people were not.
Mine rolled cigars (my maternal grandfather).
BTW, his latest lecture’s title slide calls it “Lecture 3” but I think it’s actually Lecture 4.
Safe to say Prof. Pinker is too much the refined gentleman to get things rolling with an attention-grabber like the proto-punk MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams”? 🙂
I have watched the first 4 and intend on watching them all if I can.
Rock on, Pinker – literally. He might be aware of research showing that student retention of learned material improves when professors inject humor into lectures – even when the humor is unrelated. If the rock song gives a mnemonic hook for some of the material, that might be even better.