NYT kicks a dying man—because he’s a right-winger

Rush Limbaugh is dying: he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which has a survival rate of well below 10%. I suppose it’s that diagnosis, as well as Limbaugh’s relentless promotion of Donald Trump, that prompted Trump to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on him at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
Limbaugh is an odious character: a true spokeman for the real “Basket of Deplorables” who elected Trump. He’s a hatemonger, a sexist and a nativist, if not a racist, and I have no use for him. The Medal of Freedom award is a travesty and outrageous, but given the circumstances I can’t get too worked up about it.
Still, he’s married (though without kids) and there are presumably people who care about him. Can you not help feeling a bit of empathy for a man who’s been told that he almost certainly will die soon? It’s a horrible thing to learn.
Nevertheless, there are people who are using these circumstances to reiterate what a horrible man he is. One of them is Talmon Joseph Smith’s in today’s New York Times Sunday Review, who presents a bunch of pretty horrible quotes from Limbaugh over the years. Click on the screenshot:
The introduction to the quotes, which I admit are racist, sexist, and generally deplorable, is snarky, implicitly opposing Limbaugh to people considered true heroes (I guess Smith hasn’t gotten the news about Mother Teresa yet):
During his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Trump presented the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to the longtime conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he has late-stage lung cancer. Past recipients of the award include Elie Wiesel, Rosa Parks and Mother Teresa. Mr. Trump told Mr. Limbaugh he was being recognized for “the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire.” Millions more have perhaps never listened to his popular radio program. For those who haven’t, here is a selection of his comments on various issues.
Of course all the quotes will make the hairs on your neck stand up, but note the seemingly neutral way the article is presented, though it damns Limbaugh by using his own words.
Maybe readers will disagree with me, but I think it’s a supreme example of bad taste to publish an article like this about a man who is dying. After he’s dead—sure, by all means have at him. I have no quarrel, for example, with Christopher Hitchens famously excoriating Jerry Falwell after the man’s death. But there’s something unseemly about going after a guy, and in such a snarky way, when he’s got one foot in the grave. But this is today’s New York Times, the organ of an ideology without empathy for its opponents.
Can’t they wait until he’s dead?
I have to agree with you, Jerry; he is malevolent; however, is still someone’s husband, friend, relative. I also agree that to bestow praise and honour on him is wrong and, frankly, mystifying. Perhaps his impending death was the impetus; but, that is not reason enough…
to bestow praise … frankly, mystifying.
Mystery solved: tRump’s modus is simply gangster.
I would not have a problem with running this memory lane of past comments by him but for the Times to print it is a bit much.
I’ve had mixed feelings about this situation for a while now. One one hand, I will not encourage this kind of rude behavior and certainly wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone, but on the other hand, Rush generally would not and did not extend the same charity to the people he demonized, so I can see why people have little trouble excoriating him. I can’t help but feel like he deserves zero respect even though I wouldn’t necessarily celebrate his illness.
I read that article. It has many similarities with the kind of journalism that starts with a headline, adds some tweets that match the headline, and then declares rhetorical victory. Common at HuffPo and Raw Story, disappointing to see at NYT.
I don’t know. His own words are damning him. His attackers aren’t attacking him with all new observations about things they don’t like about him. This is the same person who had no issue attacking people who were vulnerable (remember he called Chelsea Clinton the Clintons’ new dog in the White House when she was just a little girl IIRC). I can’t really get worked up about it. When I’ve been faced with illness in the past, I didn’t expect (nor did I often get) special treatment and I remember fighting some pretty brutal battles at work over petty nothings.
Same here. I shall file this under “shits about which I do not give”. He has not shown even the slightest bit of shame or repentance for his past words and actions, no quarter has been granted to those whom he and his minions have ruthlessly attacked over the years, therefore I feel not even the slightest amount of empathy or sympathy for him or his plight. Alan Alda on his podcast often asks if there is anyone for whom you cannot feel any empathy and the answer for me is in the affirmative. Perhaps that makes me a less moral person than some, but so be it. I shall reserve my empathy for his many victims and my disdain for him.
I really like Alan Alda’s podcast. I find I can feel empathy for everyone if you take empathy to mean I can understand why they got to where they are and I can see myself experiencing similar things. I don’t feel sorry for easily though.
I guess I disagree with you, PCC[E]. I don’t have a problem with calling an odious character odious simply because he’s about to die. I don’t think proximity to death is a good reason to look away from the reality that has been the Life of Rush.
Oh good. It’s not just me then. I know I can be really good at turning off empathy when I have to. I was beginning to think I was probably a monster again.
We’re both equally monstrous!
I am trying to have empathy, but his words and works make it extremely difficult. I will say that it says something that just quoting him is seen as damning him.
Good point re quoting him.
“I will say that it says something that just quoting him is seen as damning him.”
If just quoting him is seen as damning him, why the need to put the quotes in a ridiculously flowery font? That amounts to misrepresenting what he said as surely as misquoting him. (Sorry, Diana.)
What difference does it make if he’s dead or he’s alive? He said the quoted phrases himself. Quoting them is just good journalism allowing the readers to learn about his character, not smearing or spreading false information about him.
On the contrary, I find it extremely hypocritical to wait until a person’s death before discussing their character.
I think he is fair game: they went after him because he was awarded the Presidential Medal and hoisted him with his own petard. If they wait till his death, it will not be newsworthy any more. I grant that he is dying and that people care for him, but that seems to me irrelevant to using his own words to show that the award was a mistake. I think he can stand the heat.
I respect PCCE’s opinion, but I disagree with it. As GBJames pointed out above, the NYTimes used Limbaugh’s own words to condemn him. It’s not like they wrote, “Limbaugh is a repugnant P.O.S. and we can’t wait to dance and spit on his grave.” Hey, presumably Limbaugh’s many followers admire him for his comments about “ugly broads” and “slavery was A-OK” and such, so what’s the harm in reprinting them, right?
That’s what makes me sad: not that Limbaugh is an vile human being, because such people have always existed, but that so many people admire him for it. (The same is true for Agent Orange.)
He is an odious public -public- character. His career spouting hate and bigotry should be brought back to him while he still lives.
Is there some level of unhealthiness that should grant one immunity from criticism?
That NYT article wasn’t celebrating Limbaugh’s imminent demise, it was an examination of the latest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Given that context I think there was nothing inappropriate about the article.
I agree, Jerry. The NY Times opinion staff might have justifiably written a thoughtful critique of presenting Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Instead they chose to engage in ultra-snark, including the flowery font chosen to present Limbaugh’s quotes, thereby touting their own supposed cleverness rather than any point they were trying to make. I’d say it’s unworthy of the NY Times, but that would suggest that I think the NY Times is worth something these days.
PCC, I would agree with you more if we lived in the kind of world that we wished we lived in.
But the world we live in now is one where if the NYT refrained from such an article, it would be just one more example of the liberals playing by the old rules, and still not comprehending why Trump is prez, and Merrick Garland isn’t on the Supreme Court. (Let alone gerrymandering.)
It’s sad, but the rules have changed. It seems that our world is the one where the high road is for losers. The world where the NYT pulls that column is the one where Trump gets four more years.
Should we suppress the truth as we see it regarding a public figure because the person is dying? If so, how long after the person is dead is it all right to speak how we feel? One day? A week? A month? This is not an easy question to to answer, but I don’t think the truth should be suppressed when the person is dying, particularly in the case of Rush Limbaugh, a vicious right winger, who spreads hate through his radio show.
Millions of people saw him receive the presidential medal of freedom at the State of the Union address. Many of them may not be familiar with him, but conclude that he must be some sort of “good guy” because he received this honor, even if it came from Trump. This is the memory that will linger of him, even if sometime after his death negative opinions are published. Limbaugh doesn’t deserve to be remembered fondly. I would want the American public to know now, not maybe sometime in the future, how over many decades he promoted hate and division in the country. In any case, Limbaugh will get all the “love” a person can want from his right wing supporters.
“because he’s a right-winger”
I think it is because he is nasty, not because he is right-wing. There are other right-wingers who don’t and won’t get this kind of treatment. Rush, however, has made a career out of asking for it.
I doubt that the article would have been written if the news were that Limbaugh had stage 4 lung cancer. The article was published because the president decided to honor Rush for a lifetime of vile behavior. If it were anyone else under different circumstances, I would agree with PCEE.
I have no problem with what the NYT is doing at all.
Limbaugh has never been a threat to me. I think he genuinely believes that America is a swamp filled with diseased woke socialists who want to take away everything he holds dear. His belief is sad, pessimistic but also very unrealistic and marginalized.
Is the NYT and it’s SJW base really afraid of a boring and easily refutable man? If Limbaugh is a threat there is no march away from all that some will considered ‘triggered’.
Limbaugh might be pro-gun, pro-tobacco, anti-climate, and obese, but he is dying and the last time I checked dying sucks. It’s too bad Hitchens is not alive. He would debate Rush in a fair, uncontemptuous way. The press should choose balanced ways to illustrate the effect, if any, Limbaugh has had on society.
Far back in the late 80’s and early 90’s when I was both religious and conservative I got a paid subscription to the EIB network. Even while still being religious and conservative I quickly came to despise the man and wouldn’t give him a thought or prayer even if I remained a devout conservative. The NYT article is on point IMHO
I can definitely see leaving the poor bastard alone until he expires. On the other hand, the NYT is performing a function for Limbaugh that seems appropriate. In A Christmas Carol Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by his own record of malevolence to provide him with one last chance to say he was sorry for harm done. If he notices how he will be remembered, there is a small chance for some kind of resolution. At least in principle. Don’t look for a statement of apology. With some people there’s not much hope.
In my opinion, there are two men who deserve the majority of the blame for bringing the U.S. to the brink of being an authoritarian state: Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh.
Gingrich ushered in the current era of partisan hostility and distrust, creating an atmosphere where one party’s legislative gain must be seen as the other party’s loss. Compromise, THE necessary component of democratic rule, is now anathema to the Republican Party. According to a recent article I read, Gingrich is proud of this legacy.
Limbaugh made his name by debasing public discourse almost beyond recognition. No public figure or issue was above his puerile mocking. He used the power of the mass media to promote his view that anyone who didn’t share his beliefs must be dehumanized.
I realize the power of the human mind to rationalize one’s actions is almost infinite, so I don’t actually hold out much hope that either of these men will experience an epiphany and recant their hateful, destructive behaviors. However, I have no problem with them being presented clearly and forcefully with the legacy of their acts while they’re still alive.