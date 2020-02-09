A physicist and science popularizer osculates the rump of faith

I have mixed feelings about physicist Brian Greene. On the one hand he’s a good popularizer of science (I don’t know much about his achievements in physics research), and an eloquent speaker. In collaboration with his partner Tracy Day, he also organizes the World Science Festival in New York, a good endeavor.
On the other hand he takes lots of money from the John Templeton Foundation to run the World Science Festival, and there’s always some Templeton-sponsored events that reconcile religion and science or enable “spirituality”. In fact, Dan Dennett withdrew from a Festival panel when he learned it was backed by Templeton (see the first link in this sentence). And Greene has always been reluctant to say anything bad about religion, despite the fact that he seems to be an atheist. Although he’s said that “there’s much in New Atheism that resonates with me“, he’s admitted that his strategy is less confrontational and less antagonistic than scientists like Dawkins. In fact, as we see below, it no longer seems the least confrontational and antagonistic, but rather worshipful.
And, as I’ve related before, I’ve been collecting signatures of secularists, scientists, and other well known people on a copy of Faith versus Fact, which will be illuminated by Kelly Houle (like WEIT was), and then auctioned off for charity. (We made about $10,400 for Doctors Without Borders.) The new book has even more signatures, including every living Horseperson, Julia Sweeney, Steve Pinker, Dan Barker, Anne Laurie Gaylor, three Nobel Laureates, and many more, so I’m anticipating another big donation—to a different humanitarian charity this time. Everyone I’ve asked to sign the book has obliged save one: Brian Greene, whom I encountered in Aspen. When I handed him the book, told him what I was doing, and asked for his signature, he looked at the book and refused. That disturbed me, for it seemed that he didn’t even want his name written on a book that’s critical of religion, even if the goal was to get money for charity.
At any rate, the Guardian has an interview with Greene, as he has a new book out. You can read it by clicking on the screenshot.
Most of the questions are about physics, and some of the answers are interesting, like Greene’s response to the question of where and when he’d go if he had a time machine, or what big problem in physics he’d like to see solve.
But there’s also this question (in bold) and his answer:
In your book, you talk about the “majesty of religion”. What do you mean by that?
There’s a tendency, certainly among some scientists I know, to judge religion by whether or not it gives us factual information about an objective reality. That’s not the right yardstick. There are many others who recognise that the value of religion is found in its capacity to provide a sense of community, to allow us to see our lives within a larger context, to connect us through ritual to our forebears, to alleviate anxiety in the face of mortality, among other thoroughly subjective benefits. When I’m looking to understand myself as a human, and how I fit in to the long chain of human culture that reaches back thousands of years, religion is a deeply valuable part of that story.
Here we see Greene floating a version of Steve Gould’s NOMA idea: that religion is not intended to give us factual information about reality, but rather is beneficial to society in other ways. Further, he’s advancing a kind of theology by arguing that the way to judge the value of religions should completely ignore any factual claims they make about the universe. (In fact, since Greene appears to be a nonbeliever, he realizes that “alleviating anxiety in the face of mortality” requires not only a false claim about the afterlife, but an essential claim “about an objective reality.” Absent that factual claim, there’s no alleviation of anxiety.
Further, while touting the benefits of religion, Greene neglects its downside—not only its palpable falsity, but its divisiveness, its oppression of women and gays, its instillation of fear in children, the people it has tortured and killed because they belong to the “wrong” faith, the smothering morality in spreads among its adherents, and so on. No, you won’t hear a bad word about religion in this interview. Certainly religion is an important part of the “long chain of human culture” (how could we understand the Inquisition without it?), but I for one don’t see the “majesty of religion”.
About the argument that religion can’t be judged by whether it makes factual claims, well, I think many—perhaps most—believers would take issue with that. As I wrote in a 2018 post about a thinker (Stephen Asma) who also asserted that religion is all about making people feel good and connected, and that its truth claims are irrelevant:
But do most people think that religion’s truth claims are bogus, or irrelevant? Here’s what a random poll of all Americans (not just believers) think is true; this was taken by the Harris organization five years ago. These are all metaphysical claims, of course:
A personal God concerned with you 68%
Absolutely certain there is a God 54%
Jesus was the son of God 68%
Jesus was born of a virgin 57%
Jesus was resurrected 65%
Miracles 72%
Heaven 68%
Hell and Satan 58%
Angels 68%
Survival of soul after death 64%
Further, many well known religionists have recognized that religious belief depends on truth claims. Here are three quotes I often use as well:
“I cannot regard theology as merely concerned with a collection of stories which motivate an attitude toward life. It must have its anchorage in the way things actually are, and the way they happen.” —John Polkinghorne
“A religious tradition is indeed a way of life and not a set of abstract ideas. But a way of life presupposes beliefs about the nature of reality and cannot be sustained if those beliefs are no longer credible.” —Ian Barbour
“Likewise, religion in almost all of its manifestations is more than just a collection of value judgments and moral directives. Religion often makes claims about ‘the way things are.”—Karl Giberson & Francis Collins
As I’ve said before, the biggest opponents of Gould’s NOMA idea aren’t scientists—most of whom are nonbelievers who don’t care about religion or reconciling it with science—but believers and theologians. They, at least, recognize that the truth claims of religion are vital in getting people to not only accept it, but to follow its dictates, including coughing up the dosh (10% of your income if you’re a Mormon). The three quotes above are only a small sample of those sentiments.
And as for religion’s ability to bring people together, I added this in that earlier post:
Religion is really about morality, consolation, and emotional connection.
[A quote from Stephen Asma} :”Maybe, then, the heart of religion is not its ability to explain nature, but its moral power?”
If that’s the case, then give me secularism any day. For religious “morality” is often twisted and warped, more about people’s sex lives than their character. It tells them who to copulate with, what to wear, what to eat, whom to hate, and how often you should pray, and in which direction. How is that good? And of course here are some results of Catholic “moral power,” a list I often give in talks:
Opposition to birth control (leading to an increase in STDs, including AIDS)
Opposition to abortion
Opposition to divorce
Opposition to homosexuality
Control of people’s sex lives
Oppression of women
Sexual abuse of children
Instillation of fear and guilt in children
If that’s the heart of Catholicism, please do an Aztec-style cardiectomy!
I didn’t mention Islam, but one could make similar arguments for that faith—and many others. I haven’t read Greene’s new book, but I suppose I should look at least at the bits about the “majesty of religion.”
sub
All the claims they attempt to make good of religion, the moral path and community and on and on, they never throw in the most important word – Money. In reading a bit more about the Mormon scandal, known only because of a single whistle blower, we discover, along with most Mormons, just how much money they have gathered in in the fund. Over $100 billion and growing. Of course they don’t want the flock to know because it might just cause some to cut back on that 10%. And the reason for this pile of savings – getting ready for the second coming.
“..the Mormon scandal..”
There have been as well far worse scandals perpetrated by Mormons. What immediately comes to my mind is known as the “Mountain Meadows massacre”, the slaughter of a large number of people passing through Utah in a big wagon train of non-Mormons intending to settle in California.
That may be a nice history of the church but I am more interested in now.
I had no objection to your example.
Closer to now in Jon Krakauer’s book “Under the Banner of Heaven”, starting and ending with the 1985 murder, following god’s claimed command, of an infant and her mother by a pair of fundamentalist mormons–which really means believers in polygamy–which largely means men of much greater age forcing themselves on 14 and 15 year old girls with the threat they’ll go to hell if there’s any resistance, again, god’s command.
“… to judge religion by whether or not it gives us factual information about an objective reality. *That’s not the right yardstick*”
Fact. How is it known to be a fact? Of course it sounds better than “that might not be the right yardstick.”
This is typical : pick a well known fact of science, like using a different basis for measurement, and assert ipso facto it applies somewhere else – like religion, perhaps! “Isn’t that convenient!”
Greene’s first remark:
“There’s a tendency, certainly among some scientists I know, to judge religion by whether or not it gives us factual information about an objective reality. That’s not the right yardstick.”
Despite some later stuff, this is actually misleading, IMHO. The thing done by these scientists is much more fundamentally objecting to the bloviations, despite having no decent methods of learning the truth. So you get nonstop bullshit from religions. The semi-religion Unitarianism, to the extent it talks about truths about the world, tries to quote good scientists AFAIK. But the falsity of the claims of virtually all religions is a secondary effect of their (understandably historically) ignorance (except for Moronism and subsequent–sorry, missed an ‘n’!) about how to go about finding out what is highly probably true, or a good effective approximation to the truth.
So Greene’s stated objection is off the mark and misleading to the gullible. And ‘god knows’ there are plenty of them, even outside the US.
Greene is faint-hearted when it comes to religion. Religion’s biggest claims, as Weinberg has repeated said, are it’s ontological ones.
Religion makes extraordinary claims about the origin and continued (miracles and angels) intercession of supernatural forces. As a physicist, Greene should have no time for any of that nonsense. He has sold out to religion because he doesn’t want to hurt people’s feelings if there is a chance he can sell another book to fence sitters.
Greene took one look at your book and saw his Templeton funding disappearing if he signed it. Templeton is a scourge. I wish more people recognized how harmful their MO is.
I used to think he was keenly associating with the victims of faith in order to keep up the guard, but with an exquisitely intelligent parsing of theological casuistry.
no longer.
Sure looks like Brian Greene knows which side of his bread JTF is buttering with all its bread.
A while back I told a religious acquaintance that one of the major reasons why I’m an atheist, was reading religious apologetics.
I mean if you’re ever arguing anything, and you proclaim “factual information is not the right yardstick” – well, that’s when you know the thing you’re talking about is objectively wrong.
Not to mention “factual information is not the right yardstick” is itself a fact.
I think there is a reason why the deeply religious support Trump. Both religion and Trump make extravagant promises that cannot be kept. But this doesn’t matter to the religious. As a cult leader Trump plays the same role as religious leaders. He speaks with the voice of an authority as does religious leaders. By definition, they cannot be wrong, although all evidence is to the contrary. Religion and the cult leader provide security in an uncertain and dangerous world to those who find reality intolerable. They provide psychological comfort. As such, there will always be a segment of the population to which rational argument will not work. The goal is to minimize as much as possible the numbers and influence of these people. Unfortunately, the alliance of the religious and Trump cult (with overlapping membership) is now in ascendance out of proportion to their actual numbers. Some people will accept manipulation and utter nonsense as their firewall against a threatening world as they ignore the fact that the people they obey have gained power by making them frightened. This is what the “majesty of religion” is regardless of whether the leader is Jerry Falwell, Jr. or Donald J. Trump.
And the hypocrisy is right out there for all to see. Doesn’t matter as long as he delivers on religion, he can be as vulgar as he is. The religious, all but Romney, care about nothing but their self interest and that is primarily their jobs. Cannot have the wrath of Trump coming down on them. Pence is the dictionary example of hypocrisy.
Any absolutist on abortion will feel compelled to vote for tRump.
I had Greene’s book on my list of books to purchase. Now I no longer wish to purchase such a perverted book. Religion skews people’s view of reality, which is dangerous. I paraphrase another notable physicist: good people will do good things. Bad people will do bad things. But it takes religion for good people to do bad things.
Aren’t all the values mentioned by Greene present in Mormonism and Scientology? I wonder if he finds these religions majestic. I propose “ridiculous nonsense” as a yardstick.
Greene’s physics specialty is superstring theory, which apparently is disconnected from experiment and observation and is “not eve wrong” according to Peter Woit. So perhaps he is less likely to recognize the difference between faith and fact, which is why he didn’t sign your book.
Some additional quotes from the interview:
“His work on string theory has focused on the forms that extra dimensions may take.” Oh a string theory person. Maybe that explains it then.
“As a kid I had the same kinds of questions … is there a purpose to it all? I remember thinking that if there was an answer I would know it, because everyone would know it. But no one did.” So obviously religion didn’t.
“There are questions that have right and wrong answers as opposed to opinions, and we’ve unfortunately come to a place where many people don’t make that distinction. It’s a vital one, especially when some of the questions are going to determine the fate of humankind and the fate of the planet. The solution has to be education. We need to impress upon kids at an early age that there are ways of investigating the world that can yield demonstrable truths. That’s an exciting thing for a kid to learn. And it’s essential.” And it is contradicted by religions, sir. Make up your mind.
“I don’t touch equipment. I’m a theorist through and through: pens, paper, pencils, computers”.
In my book, you have to be an Einstein to get away with not testing your own theories. Greene ain’t no Einstein.
My theory (and it is mine) is that Greene is motivated by $fame$. He seems to be enthralled with himself, and wants to maintain the broadest audience which includes the “spiritual” folks who fill seats in the auditorium. He’s a little like Neil deGrasse Tyson, who is also soft around the edges when it comes to religion.