Caturday felid trifecta: Kitten with cat markings on its face; Nova Scotia bookstore offers kittens on the side; A fat Polish cat

Woman: This is Gacek, our feline star of Kaszubska Street. Gacek came to us about 7 years ago as a very thin kitty on tall legs. He came by, ate some, then ran off. Locals told me he hangs around in different places here in the city centre. One day he vanished for about 2 weeks, after which he returned, and it turned out someone had castrated him, and he just returned here to the place where he was getting food, so he kind of stayed here as our little street pal. Are we, the shop owners, taking care of the cat? Well when I’m at work I of course do take care of him. The locals take care of him too and passers-by bring us cat food. Little Gacek is a local celebrity. He gets pictures taken, he gets petted, there’s very positive emotions associated with Gacek. About 2 months ago at 1am a young lady and a man came here (we have security cameras set up) and set up a bunch of cages and tried to catch Gacek, but thanks to intervention by neighbours, they did not succeed. Gacek isn’t suited to live in a home because there was an attempt to find him a home. We had to come at 4am and on the way to the house he cried a lot. He is a free-living cat. His place is here. There are many cats around. I want to tell everyone not to close their basements because these cats need somewhere to go. Also I want to say if anyone wants to support us, bring us cat food into the store, but don’t leave it out for the cats because then there is a mess and the opinion forms that the cats are making a mess. The cats are not making a mess, people are making a mess not cleaning up after they feed the cats.



Guy: There will be no interview with Gacek because this kitty isn’t a huge talker, but it responds very positively to the residents of downtown. You can’t hide the fact that this cat is a real celebrity of this part of Szczecin, shown by the fact that people stop by and take pictures and also really want to pet him.