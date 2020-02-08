Birds that weave and sew

Here are a few videos of the amazing behaviors of some birds—birds that sew and birds that weave. After you see these, perhaps you won’t use the term “birdbrain” as pejorative.
Here’s Orthotomus sutorius, the Common Tailorbird (not common in any way), a warbler-like passerine that lives in tropical Asia. It has a stunning way of building a nest. First it takes a big leaf, pierces it with holes, and then, using plant fiber, sews the edges of the leaf together, making a cradle or cup inside which the real nest is constructed. It’s a way of both protecting and camouflaging the nest.
The first video below was sent to me by Bruce Lyon, who shows it in his ornithology classes at UC Santa Cruz. He was responding to my puzzlement about how this behavior evolved. For the instructions for building this nest-cradle are surely genetic, instilled in the bird’s brain by natural selection. But for that to happen, there has to be some beginning behavior that is adaptive, and then that evolved into the complex procedure we see today after a gradual and sequential refinement of that initial behavior. For natural selection to have built this, each step of the evolutionary process had to confer a reproductive advantage on the bird. I couldn’t figure out what the initial step was, for it would have had to led to piercing the leaf and sewing it together; and how did that evolve? I have no idea.
I suppose the ID morons could use this as an example of “irreducible complexity”, for the behavior doesn’t appear to be adaptive until the complex procedure has already evolved. But I’ve learned enough in my years as an evolutionist to realize that this is a limitation not on nature, but on our imaginations. So many behaviors whose evolution has appeared mystifying have, upon later study, revealed incipient stages that one could envision evolving via natural selection into something more complex. (Darwin talked about this in The Origin when pondering the construction of beehives with hexagonal wax combs.)
Perhaps readers of an ornithological bent can posit how the tailorbird behavior got started. Regardless, what we see now is something amazing.
Here’s a longer video (nearly a half an hour) if you have the patience and want to see the whole process:
Weaverbirds don’t sew but weave, but that’s no less remarkable, for their weaving involves tying knots—good ones. This is easier to envision; as Bruce said, “The knots are easier for me to think about incipient stages — lots of birds wrap strands of vegetation around branches to anchor the strand.” And it’s the males who build the nest, trying to lure females with their architectural prowess.
And voilà: we get this (there are three videos; the first emphasizes knot-tying:
Here’s the whole process, starting with the knots and continuing with the weaving.
More knots and weaving.
Does this mean that when my wife asks me to fix a minor item around the house, I have to quit grumbling and thank my lucky stars I don’t have to weave a house from scratch?
Good perspective. 🙂
That is amazing. Ok, here’s my theory on how it arose. Some person demonstrated it to a bird and it tried its own hand in following seasons. The person could also have monitored its progress, providing a refresher course when necessary. Ok, not very likely but interesting to think about. It’s not impossible.
The weaver bird is amazing. I wonder if poking holes could have started as a way of making a window or peephole of sorts? I’m imagining leaves that were shaped in a way (or maybe a bunch of leaves together) that offered shelter but then obstructed vision, which may have led to the need for a hole. I have no idea, of course, and this is assuming the hole came first but this is really wild.
If the leaf folding came first, maybe there was a bird that realized they could pull one leaf through another using the hole. Kind of ike when you’re out of paperclips or staples and take to dog-earing a stack of papers, the ripping a little “tab” to keep them together …
Anyway, this is the coolest thing I’ve seen all day!
I meant to say the tailor bird. Not to diss the weaverbird, but I hadn’t even gotten to that video yet!
Yes, How does the skill and knowledge get passed on? How it was developed in the first place is also the hard question. This kind of ability is not transmitted in humans probably because it is not necessary. We have ability in language and writing to pass the instructions on to others. Our problem is in not reading the instructions before doing.
The bird cannot create a checklist to past the knowledge on. So it is for you evolution/biology experts to explain. I can only explain why we don’t have it.
It’s in the genes, like many other “instinctive” behaviors, so it’s passed on not culturally, but through DNA. I suppose there could be a small element of learning from others, or from failing yourself.
I am sure you are correct and they may soon be able to show specifically which genes are involved. But it also seems true that this kind of transfer is not seen in humans, maybe for the reasons I mentioned above?
Thanks for highlighting these remarkably skilled birds.
I remember once you posted some photos of Steven Pinker’s and one photo was (iirc) a weaver. And his caption went something like: it has a program in its brain instructing it how to weave. I always liked that description.