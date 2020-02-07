So long as a Democrat becomes President, does it matter which one?

One of my friends was telling me the other day that she would never vote for Bernie Sanders, for she simply hated the guy. (This friend is a liberal and a Democrat.) She said that she wouldn’t vote for anyone if it came down to Sanders vs. Trump in November. In response to my saying that that could be equivalent to a vote for Trump, she responded that she lived in a Democratic state anyway, so it didn’t matter.
So I sent her this article by Paul Krugman, which claims that, so long as the Senate becomes Democratic—and that’s a big if—it really doesn’t matter which of the Democratic candidates wins. (I would go further: if the Senate remains Republican, then it surely doesn’t matter which Democrat wins.)
Krugman uses as an example the fact that the lying scum Trump was elected on a platform that was itself a lie (no tax cuts on the rich, he promised, etc.), but he hasn’t significantly shifted the Republican party platform. (I would argue with that, but this is Krugman speaking.) And so Krugman says this:
So I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
If you’re a centrist worried about the gigantic spending increases Sanders has proposed, calm down, because they won’t happen. If you’re a progressive worried that Biden might govern like a Republican, you should also calm down, because he wouldn’t.
In practice, any Democrat would probably preside over a significant increase in taxes on the wealthy and a significant but not huge expansion of the social safety net. Given a Democratic victory, a much-enhanced version of Obamacare would almost certainly be enacted; Medicare for All, not so much. Given a Democratic victory, Social Security and Medicare would be protected and expanded; Paul Ryan-type cuts wouldn’t be on the table.
Take the “progressive” Sanders who so worries my friend:
Sanders has a hugely ambitious agenda; Medicare for All is just part of it. Paying for that agenda would be difficult — no, Modern Monetary Theory wouldn’t actually do away with the fiscal constraint. So turning Sanders’s vision into reality would require large tax increases, not just on the wealthy, but on the middle class; without those tax increases it would be highly inflationary.
But not to worry: it won’t happen. Even if he made it to the White House, Sanders would have to deal with a Congress (and a public) considerably less radical than he is, and would be obliged to settle for a more modest progressive agenda.
It’s true that Sanders enthusiasts believe that they can rally a hidden majority of Americans around an aggressively populist agenda, and in so doing also push Congress into going along. But we had a test in the midterm elections: Progressives ran a number of candidates in Trump districts, and if even one of them had won they would have claimed vindication for their faith in transformative populism. But none did; the sweeping Democratic victory came entirely from moderates running conventional campaigns.
I think Krugman is spot on.
I have just an Off topic comment : “much of a muchness” is a part of dialogue by the dormouse says in Alice in Wonderland. I read about it and still don’t quite understand the … phrase, though it’s interesting- and archaic, I think.
If Uncle Joe were to win, and the House go dem, then fully expect impeachment proceedings against Biden. You yanks have to really get over your tds. Trump is doing an amazing job!
What the bloody hell are you talking about?
At any rate, if by “amazing” you mean “he’s worse than anyone could have expected”, well, yes, I agree.
If, as I suspect, you mean “Trump is doing a great job,” then your take on reality is so distant from mine that I have nothing to say to you except that you should be reading Breitbart.
Impeachment originates in the House. If the House stays in Democratic hands, there will be no impeachment of a Democratic President.
I hope that’s not true. I would hope that if a president engaged in serious, proven corruption, he or she would be impeached regardless of party. I realize that Republicans have given up their souls and spines in this regard, but I hope that Democrats have not yet sunk to that level.
I am very concerned about Bernie Sanders. He will not win against Trump. I’ve already seen a commercial for Trump with a message of anti-socialism. There are a lot of Trump supporters all over the place. I haven’t seen anyone change over since the election. One would think these are normal people. Biden or Bloomberg. I am hoping for Biden just so there’s a chance.
And Facebook (ugh!) is already full of moronic articles on how socialism leads to tyranny.
When I patiently explain that we have several socialist programs (medicare, social security), and we are in no danger of becoming a socialist economy or nation (it is unconstitutional at present, and nobody is proposing nationalizing entire industries), I’m told I don’t understand socialism!
I can no longer tell if I’m being trolled by the Trumpers or if they really believe this garbage. FB is nothing these days but a highly effective propaganda machine.
Facebook? Facebook for me is seeing pictures of the babies and kids of the people with whom I went to high school and college. There are sometimes family pictures picking pumpkins etc. That is probably 85% of Facebook for me. Most people are liberal. I don’t see a lot of political posts. Maybe there is something wrong with your privacy settings or settings in general. I’m not sure. I only accept friend requests from people I actually know. I don’t like Facebook either, though or the internet too much in general.
I’m not even sure what electability means to the general public. Last election, even with the maximum number of candidates, I would have considered Trump the least electable, by FAR. But my perception of that was far off from what an electorally significant portion of the population thought.
There are many artices on why “electability” is a sham, but this one from FiveThiryEight by Maggie Koerth is the best, IMO.
You’ll Never Know Which Candidate Is Electable
I want to put forward the thought that we are underestimating the power of young voters. If sufficiently enlivened, they could produce a victory for a progressive candidate (Sanders or Warren). Further, they could shift the balance in the Senate.
I sure hope so! But given the other candidates, none of them has a chance of beating Trump IMO, and I doubt that any of them would get a sizable youth vote.
I generally find it hard to take Krugman as seriously as he takes himself. He may be right on this one, but unfortunately “any Democrat” doesn’t inspire the enthusiasm required to win elections.
As I see it, whoever is the next Democratic president, he or she will have a real mess to clean up. Trump has hyped the economy with trillion dollar deficits and cheap money at a time when the government should be leaning against the wind. When the next recession hits, and it will, there will be no room to act. A recession will turn the trillion dollar deficit into a two trillion dollar deficit, and how can you ease monetary policy when it is already so easy? Perhaps Trump should be re-elected so that he has to deal with his own mess, and the Republican party rightfully takes the blame. Instead, a Democratic president will end up taking the blame, like Obama took the blame for the smaller mess that Bush left.
I have visions of stacks of executive orders, prepared well before inauguration day, placed on the new president’s desk on day-1. He or she will spend an entire week signing them to reverse all of tRump’s efforts. A move to rejoin the Paris agreement, reintroduce environmental regulations, etc. If the Dems get the Senate, legislation will follow to confirm these moves. Justice Ginsburg can retire.
That is small stuff. I am predicting a massive economic breakdown is coming from Trump’s irresponsible policies.
Education and liberalism are a ruinous affair to contend with the oppression that the right masters. A liberal want’s to seek out truth and listens to others opinions. This paradoxically weakens the left: the diversity and the equality.
It’s hard choosing the path that tackles real problems like social inequality and climate change.
It’s easy and it feels good to follow a group that asserts moral authority without questioning authority.
I remember the days when Prostestants hated Catholics and Catholics hated Babtists and Lutherans hated Pentacostals, and so forth. Secularist may outnumber them all, but we are so diverse, it’s like autonomous cats battling Napolean’s dogs (cf. Orwell).
I will also support the Democratic nominee, but I am not so sure who is most electable.
Hillary was a centrist, and yet she lost. Biden is more likable/liked, but being a centrist does not necessarily mean more electable.
With Sanders, I think his populism will actually appeal to many in Trump’s base, but I worry about the people around him – they are mostly about big ideas and virtue signaling than actual substance.
I am put off by Warren’s stunts. I wish Buttigieg were older and more experienced. Bloomberg has no hope without participating in debates (where the hell is he?).
I am getting worried that Democrats don’t have an electable candidate.
I’m not a Democrat, but I don’t like Trump. If the Dems can nominate someone *reasonable* such as Gabbard or maaaybe Yang or Buttigeg, I’ll vote for that candidate. If it’s Biden, I don’t consider him to be a significant improvement over Trump, so I’d vote for the LP candidate like I usually do. If the nominee is Warren, Sanders, or Bloomberg, I’ll not only vote for Trump, I’ll donate to his campaign.
How will you donate to Trump? By staying at one of his properties?
His campaign website has a donation button. I’m assuming those are working.
Would you vote for a ticket with Sanders at the top and Andrew Yang as his VP pick?
Nope.
Democrats would be foolish to waste time and resources to get your vote. Many more voters would be lost if they tried to cater to your desires. The are Democrats, not Republicans lite.
Sanders has praised Castro, Chavez and he honeymooned in the Soviet Union. Warren and Sanders both advocate doubling the size of the government. I will never, ever, ever vote for either Sanders or Trump. I doubt I would vote for Warren.
IMO, because Trump has done tremendous damage to the country in his first term, this limits the damage of his second term. I would prefer Trumps reelection to Warren or Sanders.
BTW, my first child is entering college in the fall. I would benefit tremendously from the free college plans of Sanders and Warren. If I were selfish, I would support them but I think the upper middle class (like me) is less deserving of federal gifts than the working class.
IMO, because Trump has done tremendous damage to the country in his first term, this limits the damage of his second term.
You’re joking, right? Especially if the Senate stays with Mitch McConnell. If that happens, American democracy as we’ve known it will be done by the end of 2024. With the judges Trump will be able to install, including a super-majority on SCOTUS we will effectively be on the road towards a plutocratic theocracy. You have been paying attention to the 158 hacks and wing-nuts Trump has already appointed, right? They have an agenda, and it is antithetical to liberal democracy.
Trump’s wish to become a dictator like his besties is becoming more and more apparent. Just today he said Pelosi ripping up his speech was illegal since it was an “official document”. That’s fascist thinking, as is his threats of payback and naming anyone who is against him an enemy. And what about assassinating a foreign military leader on the soil of a sovereign nation without notifying any member of Congress, not even the GOP (maybe he bragged to Graham about it). He’ll fire anyone that does not realize he is infallible and can do anything as POTUS; as seen with Vindman today and countless others before him. Did you hear that he has a new EO to make all new Federal Buildings built in “the classical style”…more fascist thinking. I could go on.
Make no mistake, what you’ve experienced during these last 3 years as “tremendous damage” will look like the Halcyon days if he wins another term…and perhaps another. His evil is bottomless and he cares naught about the future and the destruction left in his wake. Such is the damage someone without love inflicts.
You are right of course. It is the height of naivete to believe that Trump’s second term won’t cause more damage than the first. It will be much worse as he will be completely unshackled. Viewpoints expressed by Curtis reflect an attitude that Trump is just an ordinary politician who does some good things and some bad things. This failure to recognize that Trump represents a fundamental threat to democracy is what is so dispiriting.
As you said: “And regardless of the Congress, a Democratic President can do a lot of executive-order stuff, and will be responsible for nominating the next Supreme Court Justice, a choice that can redound on our country for decades.”
Jerry, I think that you are overly optimistic about court appointments.
Normally this would be true, but a Republican Senate might sit on any nominations. I think there is a better than 50% chance that they would carry out this sort of policy for SOTUS. They have already stuffed the federal court system with awful judges by preventing Obama appointments for years.
Oops! SCOTUS
Exactly right. If McConnell is still in charge in 2021 it will be the Garland strategy for 4 years.
Just a couple 💑 of scary thoughts plus a silly digression:(1) A late blooming Independent of Other party candidate draws just enough votes away from the Dems…and tRump gets his Landslide..sad.(2) Sources of DarkMoney inc. decide it’s time to show how there’s “plenty more where that came from –tee-hee hee..tRump wins but the Senate morphs to a slight majority (eg:54-46) for Dems yet still fail to impeach it for intentionally farting on a hot microphone during a State Funeral.
Most of what he says in the article is just common sense. Anyone with a brain would vote for whoever wins among candidates. To say you would not vote if it’s Bernie or Biden or the milkman is just stupid, I am sorry to say. I will put my faith in the women of this country. This is because it is the female population (over half of our population) who are overwhelmingly going to vote to remove this current jerk. This is what the polls are saying and it makes sense. If we had to rely on the male vote, I would not be so sure.
It is also the female vote that might win the Senate which is very important. Overhauling our legal system that is very unfair to the female is a cause they can get behind. Right now, here in republican Kansas, these morons are attempting to get abortion totally erased from the state. They would like to see religion take over. It is only the smarter women who will stop this nonsense.
Also, nothing is said about foreign policy and that is in deep trouble. We can and must get lots of money freed up to do important things simply by pulling back on military spending which is out of control. We could pay for a really good health care system with the waste currently going up in military smoke.
“We could pay for a really good health care system with the waste currently going up in military smoke.”
That’s been true since Eisenhower. I don’t see it changing no matter who is president. Our best hope is incremental improvements.
That is the kind of attitude produced by very little thought. Because something practical has not been done for many years, that is a really good reason not to do it. Do you know what the national debt is? Do you care. Answer is no to both. Do you not think it would be easy to knock 50 billion off the annual military budget? They would hardly miss it.
Hey, I agree with you. But given our system it won’t happen any time soon. The US has become a minority rule country, whether the Senate, or Electoral College, the minority rules. Even a Sanders or Warren will make incremental changes to health care.
Here are just a few things we know about military spending. In 2019 the base budget was $686 Billion. At the end of the cold war it was $428 Billion – 1989. So the price has been going up and up since the end of the cold war. If you are a hammer, everything looks like a nail. We currently spend more each year than China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, U.K., India, France and Japan combined.
“We could pay for a really good health care system with the waste currently going up in military smoke.”
You are off by an order of magnitude. I believe Sanders acknowledges that Medicare-For-All would cost $3 trillion per year compared to under $1 trillion in defense spending.
If you eliminate a third of defense spending (which I would support), you could pay for about 10% of M4A.
I agree with most of what he says, particularly since it’s likely that the Senate will remain under GOP control, so any successful bill would have to be moderate enough to get some GOP Senators to vote for it.
But I think that still leaves some important differences.
1. Sanders and Warren are sitting Senators in states with a GOP Governor. If either of them become the Dems candidate, the chance of taking the Senate goes down. Probably, losing that one additional Senate seat won’t matter. But if the fairly unlikely event happens where the Dems earn 49 other seats (combined, I know only 1/3 of senators are running), then that would make a HUGE difference.
2. Assuming the President has to negotiate with a GOP senate, someone they respect and knows how to swing votes probably gets more done. Gets more liberal legislation passed, in both senses of the phrase (i.e. more legislation, and legislation that has a more liberal bend). So Biden probably gets more done almost certainly. Klobuchar and Warren also probably get more done. Sanders not so much because evidently other Senators don’t like him, and Buttigieg not so much because he has no experience with those folks.
3. Foreign policy and the dove/hawk divide. Frankly, the only one I know much about on this issue is Biden, and I think it’s pretty clear we can expect Obama-like policy from him. But I suspect that Sanders or Warren would give us significantly different foreign policy than Biden, Klobuchar, or Buttigieg.
4. DHS, CBP, ICE, and immigration. I expect all the candidates to swing our immigration policy much left. But as with foreign policy, I would expect perhaps Sanders and Warren go further left in terms of setting DHS priorities and guidance than than the other three.
Just my thoughts, of course. I have no real insight.
No matter which candidate wins he/she will be branded a communist/socialist/vampire/America hating baby-eating monster.
Unless people start voting against Republicans at every level of government nothing will change. Trump is enacting Republicans agenda, not Trumps. Trump’s only agenda is self aggrandizement and self enrichment. Republicans do the same, just more quietly. They wait until they get out of office to cash the checks.
I agree that electability as a criteria for supporting a candidate is nice in theory, in practice it is difficult or near to impossible to pick that candidate. The vast majority of pundits thought Trump was unelectable. Biden has touted himself as the most electable Democrat. But, he was a flop in the Iowa caucuses. He probably he won’t do very well in New Hampshire. He may do better in primaries whose electorate is more ethnically diverse. Could he do better than Bernie in the general election? It is mere speculation at this point. Will Bernie’s socialism scare off voters more than attract previous non-voters who want a more leftist candidate? Again, nobody knows. Since the Trump cult will never vote for a Democrat over Trump, Bernie’s socialism is irrelevant. Will it scare off moderate Democrats or will Bernie supporters not vote for anyone but him? It’s impossible to say.
Whoever the Democratic candidate is, it may be the best electoral strategy to run a campaign on the principle of negative partisanship. At least, that’s what two political scientists say:
“Over the past few decades, American politics has become like a bitter sports rivalry, in which the parties hang together mainly out of sheer hatred of the other team, rather than a shared sense of purpose. Republicans might not love the president, but they absolutely loathe his Democratic adversaries. And it’s also true of Democrats, who might be consumed by their internal feuds over foreign policy and the proper role of government were it not for Trump. Negative partisanship explains nearly everything in American politics today—from why Trump’s base is unlikely to abandon him even if, as he once said, he were to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, to why it was so easy for vulnerable red-state Democrats to resist defecting on the health care bill.”
The intense negative partisanship is really not a good thing, but if it gets rid of Trump then it is better than the alternative. Still, they warn:
“Dislike, even at times hatred, of the opposing party and its leaders reflects a growing divide between Democrats and Republicans over a wide range of economic and social issues. But it also reflects a growing divide over race, religion and values—a chasm that could become dangerous as partisans come to see each other not just as political adversaries, but as enemies who want to harm the nation.”
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/09/05/negative-partisanship-explains-everything-215534
Their last statement reflected how poisoned American politics is. Trump didn’t cause this, he exploited this and made it worse. Trump most go, but his departure will be like pulling a spear out of a person’s body. The person may still die, but if he survives, healing will take a long time, and his body will never be as good as it was before the incident.
Krugman is right that it probably doesn’t matter much which Democrat gets elected in terms of major policies since Congress will determine the details of legislation is up to it. Yes, there may be some differences between various Democrats in terms of what they will do regarding regulations and foreign policy. But, these differences pale as to what Trump has done and will do.
So, my conclusion is that Democrats must unite behind whomever the candidate is. Relentlessly show how Trump is ruining the nation and hope that this strategy can increase the turnout of previous non-voters and hope the strategy works.
I close on an optimistic note. Political Scientist Rachel Bitecofer was right on the mark in predicting the 2018 vote. She proclaims boldly that 2020 is now in the bag for the Democrat. Her theory is this:
“What if everything you think you know about politics is wrong? What if there aren’t really American swing voters—or not enough, anyway, to pick the next president? What if it doesn’t matter much who the Democratic nominee is? What if there is no such thing as “the center,” and the party in power can govern however it wants for two years, because the results of that first midterm are going to be bad regardless? What if the Democrats’ big 41-seat midterm victory in 2018 didn’t happen because candidates focused on health care and kitchen-table issues, but simply because they were running against the party in the White House? What if the outcome in 2020 is pretty much foreordained, too?”
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/02/06/rachel-bitecofer-profile-election-forecasting-new-theory-108944
Of course, pundits are wrong often and so may this one. Still, I urge Democrats not to despair. All is not lost. If the Democrats stay united and get out the vote, Trump will be gone (unless he incites civil war).
I think whoever the candidate is for the democrats, they just need to go after the African American vote and the female vote. It should be simple. Everyone, especially democrats are overthinking this thing.
Beating Trump is priority no 1. IF it appears that 2 candidates have an equal probability of beating Trump, then it matters to me. But only then.
I agree with Krugman. This is no time to stay home from an election because you aren’t 100% happy with a Democrat candidate. Now is the time for thinking strategically. This is how Republicans win….you need to adopt this same attitude.
My thoughts on this won’t be popular but here goes: all this frothing at the mouth about the Dem candidates is really just subterfuge. It matters little who gets the nod when the voting systems are compromised and corrupted. That is where all of the voters and all of the press should be focusing their attention, period. Any one of those Dem candidates could easily beat Trump in a world where the electoral system was not compromised. While the country is up in arms about the primaries Mitch McConnell is all smiles because the FEC is depleted and thus cannot investigate any future polling place anomalies.
Bloomberg: “After a resignation in August, the six-seat commission is down to only three members. The commission needs four for a quorum, and requires a quorum to authorize investigations by its office of general counsel. So FEC lawyers can work on cases previously authorized, but they can’t investigate new ones until the president nominates, and the Senate confirms, at least one new commissioner.” https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-11-06/federal-election-commission-needs-members-to-stop-2020-vote-crime
I’m a dyed-in-the-wool skeptic but there is plenty of evidence that the vast number of our voting machines are wide open to hacking and were indeed hacked in 2016. As I have mentioned previously, please follow @jennycohn1 on twitter. Here is a page of her most relevant articles on the topic: https://medium.com/@jennycohn1/jennifer-cohn-links-to-articles-podcasts-talks-and-interviews-8e7916bdfc77
The results of the general election rest on whether or not we continue to use BMDs. We need to mandate hand-marked paper ballots if we want to ensure that all votes are counted properly. If the system is secure, Trump cannot win.