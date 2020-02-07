Please send in your good wildlife photos (roughly ten to a dozen if you have that many, though fewer are also welcome). And please supply locations and Latin binomials. Thanks! Today’s batch comes from regular Mark Sturtevant, whose comments are indented. Note that in his first sentence Mark says, “I do me”!

Here are more ‘Arthropodian’ pictures from two summers ago. It is what I do. The first picture shows one of many of our very quiet ‘housemates’. Cellar spiders will frequently return to old prey to scratch out a meager living, and will even accept dead and dried prey. They are very welcome to all the carpenter ants they can find. It is described that in the U.S., cellar spiders who live in homes are almost always one of three introduced species. This seems to be Pholcus phalangoides. The white patch on the abdomen is the cover for one of her respiratory openings. Spiders breathe through a pair of ‘book lungs’, which are stacks of thin respiratory membranes in the abdomen.

Late in the summer I have been regularly venturing outside at night in hope of photographing the male snowy tree crickets who loudly announce their presence from our bushes. It turns out that they are surprisingly hard to pinpoint, since they seem to ‘throw their voice’, and so I usually come away cricket-less. But here I managed to surprise this angle-wing katydid nymph (probably Microcentrum rhombifolium). The adults of these large katydids are also heard calling at night, but adults generally stay well out of reach in the trees.

The parasitized hornworm caterpillar in the next picture comes with an amusing story. I was out in a park one day when this professor I knew from work abruptly emerged from a trail carrying this branch with the caterpillar on it. He had been wearing the leafy branch on his head to keep away mosquitoes and was later surprised to see this caterpillar hanging down right in front of him! He gladly relinquished the find, and here it is. This should be a larva of one of our clearwing sphinx moths, although this one has defied identification beyond that. The white objects are the cocoons of parasitic Braconid wasps. The caterpillar of course is doomed.

In the next picture is a lovely moth that is clearly an excellent wasp mimic. It was sitting out in our back yard, and represents one of the many occasions where I find something in the back yard and have to drop everything to grab a camera. This is the red maple borer moth, Synanthedon acerrubri, and it may have come from a red maple tree that we have.

We continue with a couple more Lepidopterans. I generally no longer bother with monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus), but this sleeping one was letting me get very close to it. I liked how the light was working, and so I ‘bothered’. The flower head that it is on is teasel, an invasive species. The plant is much loved by butterflies and other pollinators, but now there is so much of the stuff that I am well at the point of not liking it.

The margin of a certain lake frequently turns up butterflies that sit near the water to imbibe the salts and amino acids from the wet bare ground. The next picture shows a perfect red-spotted purple butterfly (Limenitis arthemis) that was on the shore. The colors really pop with the camera flash!

In the woods I can usually find one or two of the species shown in the next picture. From a distance they look like a small wad of fluff on a tree trunk, only this little bit ‘o fluff will be slowly moving and has a set of very long mandibles. This is a species of debris-carrying ‘aphid-lion’ larva, and so is the larval form of one of our green lacewings (genus Chrysopidae). The debris that it is carrying is for concealment and protection from its own enemies.

The next picture is of a leafcutter bee (genus Megachile) at an artificial bee house that was being kept in the public garden at a local park. I should get one of these bee houses for yard, as watching all the drama taking place was very absorbing! Leafcutter bees are solitary, and females will raise their larvae in wood or earthen tunnels. They can raise several larvae at a time in separate pollen-filled chambers that are divided by pieces of leaves. This old video tells their story in charming detail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2AWCrePaZk What I am now curious about is how the new brood of bees exit the tunnel, since the ones developing deeper in a tunnel would surely be older. How do they emerge without harming their younger siblings who would be nearer the exit?