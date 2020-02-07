Muddled philosopher: Consciousness could not have evolved

Here’s another philosopher who’s wrecked himself on the shoals of reason and logic when trying to deal with consciousness. Not all philosophers screw up when discussing issues of neuroscience, of course (Patricia Churchland and Dan Dennett are among those who are pretty much on the mark), but so often many of them simply look ridiculous, at least to scientists, when they tell us what could be true and what cannot be true. Today’s article, by a philosopher who maintains that consciousness could not have evolved, is a prime example.
The nescience is on view in an article from iai (The Institute of Art and Ideas) that’s wrong in almost every way that it could be (i.e., it’s “not even wrong”). The author, Bernardo Kastrup, is identified as a “Dutch computer scientist and philosopher who has published fundamental theoretical reflections on the mind matter problem.” Click on the screenshot to read (and weep):
Kastrup’s thesis is that consciousness could not have evolved. His alternative view of why it exists seems to be panpsychism: consciousness was always there as a “fact of nature”. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Here’s Kastrup’s train of logic from the article:
1.) Evolution is a materialistic process.
2.) The salient characteristic of materialism is that all entities “are defined and exhaustively characterized in purely quantitative terms”.
3.) Consciousness cannot be characterized in quantitative terms: it is a qualitative and subjective property manifested by qualia: the sensations that inhere in “consciousness” like (classic example) “what it is like to see red” or “what it feels like to hear a Vivaldi sonata.”
4.) Ergo consciousness is not explainable by materialism.
5.) Materialism must therefore not be a universal explanatory schema for understanding nature; as Kastrup says, “Our very sentience contradicts materialism.”
6.) Because experience or qualia are not “materialistic” phenomena, they “cannot have a function under materialism”. Therefore, “It must make no difference to the survival fitness of an organism whether the data processing taking pace in its brain is accompanied by experience or not.” [JAC: note that natural selection is about reproduction, not survival itself].
7.) Therefore, qualia and consciousness could not have evolved by natural selection.
Let’s take these up one by one, but first let me dispose of contention #7 first. Traits can evolve but need not have evolved by natural selection. They could be byproducts (“spandrels”) of other traits that were selected, like the red color of our blood that’s simply the color of hemoglobin, or they could have been “neutral” traits that came to predominate by random genetic drift (much evolution of DNA sequences is of this sort). Or they could even be detrimental, rising in frequency in small populations despite counterselection (the high frequency of genetic diseases in small populations is likely due to this). Many scientists think, for instance, that consciousness may not have been selected for directly, but is simply an epiphenomenon—a byproduct that appears when neurological complexity reaches a certain level. Our ability to play chess or do advanced mathematics, for example, are epiphenomena of this type, for they certainly weren’t objects of selection. They were things that became possible when our brains got sufficiently large and complex.
So the first error we find is that Kastrup conflates evolution with natural selection.
And if consciousness is either a spandrel, a byproduct of neutral evolution, or the direct object of selection, it is still a property of our brains, for there are many experiments and studies showing that consciousness can be affected or removed or altered by manipulating our brains. If this be true, then consciousness must have evolved one way or another, even if not by selection. But Kastrup thinks that not only is materialism untrue when it comes to consciousness, but also that consciousness is not a property of a sufficiently complex brain, or even of organic matter; rather it is a property of all of nature. While he’s not explicit, he seems to be adhering to panpsychism, the view that all matter—even electrons—have a rudimentary form of consciousness that in some unexplained way becomes a “higher” form of consciousness when enough matter piles on top of each other. Panpsychists think that rocks, dirt, and stars are conscious in some way. They’re nuts.
Back to the contentions, taken in the order above:
1.) Yep, evolution is a materialistic process, though I prefer the word “naturalistic” because “material” implies “stuff”, and lots of nature, like gravity, isn’t “stuff.”
2.) Kastrup is dead wrong that materialism requires all entities to be measurable. Here’s a question: do you have a liver? The answer is based not on measurement, but on observation. I have never heard a definition of “materialism” that requires quantitative measurement, but that’s Kastrup’s definition and it seems to be one he’s confected to rule out consciousness as a material phenomenon, or the result of a material phenomenon. Unfortunately, he rules out a lot of material phenomena that can’t be quantified as well, like “love”. (I’ll let readers quibble about that one.)
Here, for instance is the definition of “physicalism” (which is said to be the same as “materialism”) from authoritative Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (my emphasis):
Physicalism is the thesis that everything is physical, or as contemporary philosophers sometimes put it, that everything supervenes on the physical. The thesis is usually intended as a metaphysical thesis, parallel to the thesis attributed to the ancient Greek philosopher Thales, that everything is water, or the idealism of the 18th Century philosopher Berkeley, that everything is mental. The general idea is that the nature of the actual world (i.e. the universe and everything in it) conforms to a certain condition, the condition of being physical. Of course, physicalists don’t deny that the world might contain many items that at first glance don’t seem physical — items of a biological, or psychological, or moral, or social nature. But they insist nevertheless that at the end of the day such items are either physical or supervene on the physical.
That seems pretty accurate, especially with “supervene on the physical” at the end (for that is what consciousness is), and it says nothing about quantitative characterization.
Kastrup’s definition of “materialism” is bogus.
3.) It’s not just human consciousness that is the “hard problem” because we find it difficult to characterize. Any sensation in animals, be they bacteria or humans, involves some sort of qualia. For example, what does it “feel like” to the crustacean Daphnia to detect a predatory fish in its pond? We know that Daphnia can detect fish, and some species respond by growing spines to deter predators. And we may even work out the entire pathway of detection and developmental response. But we might be able to do that for consciousness in humans as well! As Patricia Churchland has pointed out, once we work out the pathway that leads to a particular sensation that we can detect (and granted, detection is hard—but not impossible—with human consciousness), then the Hard Problem goes away. We have understood consciousness and qualia, and no further effort is required (see here). As Churchland wrote:
. . .the philosopher may go on to conclude that no science can ever really explain qualia because it cannot demonstrate what it is like to see blue if you have never seen blue; consciousness is forever beyond the reach of scientific understanding.
What is the merit in this objection? It is lacking merit, for if you look closely, you will find that it rests on a misunderstanding. The argument presumes that if a conscious phenomenon, say smelling mint, were genuinely explained by a scientific theory, then a person who understood that theory should be caused to have that experience; e.g., should be caused to smell mint. Surely, however, the expectation is unwarranted. Why should anyone expect that understanding the theory must result in the production of the phenomenon the theory addresses? Consider an analogy. If a student really understands the nature of pregnancy by learning all there is to know about the causal nature of pregnancy, no one would expect the student to become pregnant thereby. If a student learns and really understands Newton’s laws, we should not expect the student, like Newton’s fabled apple, to thereby fall down. To smell mint, a certain range of neuronal activities have to obtain, particularly, let us assume, in olfactory cortex. Understanding that the olfactory cortex must be activated in manner will not itself activate the olfactory cortex in manner. We are asking too much of a neuroscientific theory if we ask it not only to explain and predict, but also to cause its target phenomenon, namely the smell of mint, simply by virtue of understanding the theory.
4.) Ergo, it’s way premature to say that consciousness can’t be explained by materialism (see Churchland here as well). We already have lots of evidence that consciousness and qualia are in fact phenomena requiring a materialistic brain, and that manipulating that brain can change or efface consciousness. Science is making progress on the problem, and those like Kastrup who assert that this or that problem can never be explained by science are showing their ignorance of the history of science.
5.) I’ve already addressed the claim that materialism can’t explain sentience. That is a “panpsychism of the gaps” argument.
6.) I have no idea whether consciousness is a direct product of natural selection or a byproduct of selection on features like our brain. It could be a direct adaptation or it could be a spandrel. We may never know the answer. But if it does supervene on our physical brain, as the evidence clearly shows, then it has evolved, for our physical brain has evolved.
I can in fact think of ways that subjective sensation could be adaptive and increase reproduction, thereby being favored by selection. The feeling of pleasure that comes with orgasm, for example, is a qualium (is that the singular of qualia?). And that pleasure is what drives many people to copulate, so people able to experience that subjective sensation would copulate more often and leave more offspring. If you were able to experience pain, and it hurt, then you might be selected to avoid situations that could damage you and diminish your reproduction. There are many ways one could think of that the experience of qualia, which is consciousness, could be the target of natural selection.
7.) I’ve already refuted this contention as well. Consciousness shows every sign of being a property that supervenes on our brain, and if that’s the case, it evolved. It need not have evolved by direct natural selection—something Kastrup doesn’t seem to have grasped. In contrast to the evidence from neuroscience, Kastrup’s own theory, that nature has consciousness as an innate property, which seems to be a form of panpsychism, has no evidence supporting it. Nor, as some panpsychists say, can there be any evidence, which makes panpsychism like string theory: a hypothesis that can’t be tested—at least in any way we know now.
There is a ton more evidence for the material origin of consciousness than there is for Kastrup’s foolish contention that consciousness “can only have been there from the beginning as an intrinsic, irreducible fact of nature.” There is, as I said, not an iota of evidence for that claim.
Katrup’s piece is weak, poorly argued, and rests on a logical chain whose center (and edges) cannot hold. The sad part is that it may appeal to those who haven’t read the philosophical arguments against his position, and are also unaware of the data from neuroscience showing that qualia and consciousness are intimately connected with the brain—that they supervene on the physical.
Another philosopher embarrasses himself in public, and you don’t have to be a professional philosopher to see through his arguments.
h/t: Several readers sent me this article, so thanks to you all.
I find the argument that something like ‘extreme emergence’ doesn’t exist to be a rational one, even if I’m not sure that I agree – what I don’t understand is how this leads to the idea that consciousness is found in all things. Even if you think it’s irreducible, surely it could be present in any quantity in the universe, including the very tiny? Maybe I’m missing some aspect of the argument that explains this. The only one I can think of is precedent, maybe – other irreducible aspects of the universe tend to be present in all things – energy, for example.
At any rate, I think whether or not the emergence argument makes sense tends to hinge on how a person views consciousness, which tends to be a matter of intuitions. If a person sees it as categorically different than any of the other ‘stuff’ of the universe, and by a huge margin, then the idea of emergence of consciousness is like saying that you can rub two sticks together and create time, or matter. If consciousness doesn’t strike you as particularly unique, it seems more like rubbing two sticks together and getting a spark.
Reading articles by people like this philosopher just piss me off.
I keep wondering ‘what is it about some philosophers?’ Sure, there are more serious problems afoot, but still… what is it about some philosophers???
Whenever they try to construct a case against naturalism, they fall flat on their faces.
Every. Single. Time.
Me too. Their main problem, IMHO, is that they base strict logical arguments on fuzzy premises. They take something actually quite complex like evolution or materialism, assume simplistic definitions, and then go to town on them. It should surprise no one that they commit divide-by-zero errors.
This indictment can be applied to most philosophy. Only a few seem to recognize the problem and work hard to avoid it — Dennett comes to mind. I like philosophy but most of it’s dreck like this.
“They take something actually quite complex like evolution or materialism, assume simplistic definitions, and then go to town on them.”
This is exactly how I feel.
It is certainly irresponsible of the philosopher to make up an explanation of reality and provide no evidence. That tends to make people who endorse science a little upset.
The article is another demonstration that a philosopher can easily make a career (or hobby) from his or her armchair.
Testing the ideas needs more than more armchair time… and if you can’t or won’t test the ideas you have nothing.
This is from the article by Kastrup:
“’Only our perceptions of them—or so the materialist argument goes—are accompanied by qualities somehow generated by our brain.’”
He stops asking how at “somehow.”
I love this entire post.
On the matter of consciousness possibly being a spandrel of our evolution, I remember a passage from Dawkins (I think in his Greatest Show on Earth book) where he speculates on the emergence of our consciousness in some ancestors, long ago. I will very badly paraphrase it, unfortunately: Imagine what it might have been like for those beings who had evolved larger brains by natural selection. At some time in this history, some of them would be able to hear this voice in their head, and it was talking to them.
Material processes can alter brain function and consciousness? I’ll drink to that!
Well said!
QUALE. Perhaps surprisingly, Ngram finds it more frequent than ‘qualia’.
The red colour of blood is an interesting example because being “simply the colour of haemoglobin” precisely misses that the qualia of red; intense, signifying danger and passion, raising aggression, etc evolved in order to control our response in typical situations where blood is spilt, namely violent ones.
You may be reversing the temporal arrow of causation here? We may have evolved to respond to red the way be do psychologically because it can signify danger, violence, etc.
+1
I think it’s entirely plausible that consciousness in most animals (including humans) has evolved by natural selection. Mobile animals which need to find food (and avoid predators, as in the Daphnia example) would be at a severe disadvantage without the ability to sense food and danger (and potential mates for sexually reproducing species) and the ability to evaluate and respond to those stimuli. Kastrup’s contention that “phenomenal consciousness cannot have been favoured by natural selection” makes no sense. On the other hand, plants (and a few animals) which derive sustenance directly from the environment without having to actively seek it would have little need for consciousness as we (human animals) know it.
I’ll leave the philosophers to debate what the “qualia” of phototropism in plants might be, and whether or not some phototropic plants have a primitive form of “consciousness”. Likewise for carnivorous plants.
In one of Olaf Stapledon’s classic sci-fi fantasies, he imagines sentient creatures which spend part of their life-cycle as plants. My dim recollection is that he described the “consciousness” of the plant-men as slow, meditative, hedonistic at a low intensity—perhaps like old folk lounging absent-mindedly by the sea-front in Worthing, Sussex.
It is said that there used to be a poster at Victoria Station with the slogan: “Newhaven for the Continent”.
Underneath some wag had written: “Worthing for the incontinent”.
[NB: that joke has been told about pretty well every coastal retirement town in England].
“Mobile animals which need to find food (and avoid predators, as in the Daphnia example) would be at a severe disadvantage without the ability to sense food and danger”
Conceptually it would be very easy to design a “computer” to sense “food” and “danger”. However most of us would not regard such a computer as being conscious.
Yes, but do you think the Daphnia is equivalent to a computer? What about a bat? Remember Nagel’s article, “What is it like to be a bat?” That, of course, assumes that bats have qualia. Do Daphnia? I don’t know, and neither do you.
Why not? It may be a very rudimentary form of consciousness, but if it’s behavior, senses, etc. are comparable in complexity to Daphnia, why wouldn’t we think it would be more or less as “conscious” as Daphnia?
“Conceptually it would be very easy to design a “computer” to sense “food” and “danger”. ”
Actually that’s quite hard in the real sense, that is of sensing “food” the computer could eat in order to keep itself alive, or “danger” that could harm or kill the computer.
We usually take the lazy route and say we could make the computer detect food for us or danger to us, which is not at all the same thing, and wouldn’t be headed in the direction of self awareness for the computer.
My suspicion is that a strong psychological motivation underlying the misguided promotion of ‘panpsychism’ by some philosophers and scientists is to provide a ‘religion’ for atheists which assures that some aspect of their consciousness will survive their death. Conservation of energy after death? Yes. But conservation of consciousness? No, I don’t think that’s plausible at all.
Thanks for the explanation on this article. I read it and confusion sets in but then, a short while later all is well.
Isn’t this just Goff’s silly argument again?
Yes.
And the same stupid, scientifically illiterate notion of “quality”.
Hint: if one’s argument stands on one’s theory of properties, one ought to do a lot of work on *that*. J. Kim has the same problem, and I suspect his partial influence here too (in addition to early F. Jackson and D. Chalmers). Kim famously denies that as a philosopher of mind he should bother learning any neuroscience.
Sort of, but not quite. Kastrup of course holds that it is quite different from any flavor of panpsychism. What he does to make it different is to nebulize things even further. Instead of everything having the quality of consciousness there is only cosmic consciousness. Instead of all the itty little bits having the property of consciousness themselves (panpsychism) Kastrup contends that There is only Cosmic Consciousness and that any of the itty little bits (like us) that exhibit consciousness are merely vessels or portals or projectors or receivers, or aspects of or something, of the one and only cosmic consciousness.
So the panpsychists believe that the cosmos is conscious because all of its component bits are conscious whereas the idealists think the component bits are conscious because they channel the consciousness of the cosmos? Sounds like a distinction without much of a difference.
I’ve said this several times, but “qualia” was invented in the early modern period.
Before that, you had secondary qualities of matter, which were deemed what we would call objective (attributable to object, not the subject).
The benefit of this view is that you can “locate” secondary qualities in the world, so you don’t need “minds” or “consciousness”. Also, you can dump representationalism, and you don’t have to worry if there is a “real world” outside of your “sense datum”. You don’t need sense data. The color blue for me is the color blue for you, unless one of us is blind or has some kind of color blindness.
Note we test for blindness, vision, deafness, color blindness with objective tests, which would be impossible if “sensations” and “qualia” were subjective.
There is really no justification to prioritize quantities over qualities.
Sensation involves an object and a sentient organism with a functional organ of sense. There is also perceptual judgment (its a snake, not its a tree root).
O => S. (“The TV is loud.”)
Measurement involves a relationship between two objects (the reference standard and the measured object) as well as a sentient organism with a functional organ of sense, as well as the exercise of judgment (is this data, an anomaly or is my laser acting up again).
O1 R O2 = > S.
(“Billy is two-inches taller than his father.”)
Quantitative measurements are capable of standardization, but so are procedures like vision screenings. While we know a bit about how to make people misreport sensations (you can trick people into thinking something is actually hot is cold), sensations are consistent enough for government work.
I don’t think Kastrup would agree with your panpsychist characterization. He’s an idealist. In other words, everything is mind. There is nothing material – nothing else to have mind-like quality. It is just all mind.
I don’t think consciousness is an epiphenomenon. Its seems to be required for learning.
The Transition to Minimal Consciousness through the Evolution of Associative Learning
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2016.01954/full
And my own thoughts written before the reading the “Transition…” paper.
https://broadspeculations.com/2020/01/15/evolution-learning-and-uncertainty/
“Everything is mind”, and “everything is conscious” are claims of panpsychism. So I stand by what I said, which is the best interpretation of his own words.
But it doesn’t matter; that alternative is nuts as well, and isn’t even relevant to his claim that consciousness couldn’t have evolved.
Frankly, I don’t care what his “alternative” is, especially since he hasn’t bothered to clarify it except in one sentence. And PLEASE don’t say, “You have to read Kastrup’s books X, Y and Z to understand.”
As I said I think Kastrup would object.
I think the difference may be a difference without a distinction. Panpsychists typically argue that mind is a sort of extra dimension to physicality – like electrons have some quality of consciousness attached to them. Kastrup dispenses completely with any materiality.
I think you are correct. From the PhilPeople.org profile on Kastrup.
As one of my favorite commenters, Sastra, has pointed out many times over the years the view that reality is fundamentally mental rather than physical is one of the primary underlying assumptions of all woo from the Desert Dogmas to Reiki crystals.
I don’t want to attribute a philosophical take to Dr. Coyne, but sometimes he writes as if he is an epiphenomenalist, property dualist, that physical systems given rise to mental properties, like an excrescence.
The mind is there but it doesn’t do anything, like an architectural flourish.
The problem with that position in my view is that mental attitudes clearly affect physical systems, for example, the placebo/nocebo effect, as well as the common sense experience of mentally brain-storming a situation, coming up with a plan, and then implementing that plan.
I think I remember reading the Churchlands attacking this point of view by saying there is no hard evidence of parapsychological phenomenon, but you don’t need ESP or telekinesis if you have placebo. [I have read some skeptic community doubters on placebo, so some are hip that placebo is woo-lite, but its well established, look at our drug approval procedures.]
Another example, take Gauss, who comes up with all this advanced mathematics, which gets taken up by physicists, which leads to all this advanced physics, and then the physics gets taken up by engineers, which leads to all these advanced technologies, which transform the material world.
Without the mental activity of Gauss, none of that would have happened, and I’m skeptical of some kind of physiological reduction, because we have lots of physiology, but there has only been one Gauss.
Sorry, but when did I ever say that mental activities don’t affect the physical body? That is not a refutation in any sense of what I wrote in the article above, which is that consciousness itself is not “matter”, but comes from matter, and that matter could have evolved.
I’m not sure whether the statement that you don’t need ESP or telekinesis if you have placebo is your statement or Churchland’s, but it doesn’t make any sense.
I think your point is a good one. There is evidence from biofeedback that consciousness can affect groups of neurons and even single neurons. So mind – whatever it is and I’m not saying it is not physical – appears to be in the causal path to affect neurons. I think this is likely tied to why consciousness is also apparently closely related to learning.
Is that surprising? Neurons clearly influence other groups of neurons and single neurons, etc., and a good portion — I believe a majority — of the brain’s neural connections are entirely within the brain, exciting and/or inhibiting other neurons or groups of neurons. This doesn’t seem to imply that consciousness is anything other than a neural process (in humans, anyway).
I think it is a little more complicated than that.
Neurons influence other neurons – that is what happens in brains – but the majority of those “influences” are unconscious. Yet learning, in particular, seems to require consciousness.
So there must be some kind of difference in the type of influence that consciousness provides. My pet theory is that has to do with entraining and/or developing new neural paths.
The first thing I want to know is what are “fundamental theoretical reflections on the mind – matter – problem”
Nobody does self aggrandizement better than philosophers, not even rap artists.
I was criticizing to myself in just about a point for point correspondence with Jerry’s critique as I read Kastrup’s thoughts on consciousness. I was already composing a reply starting with the obvious and possibly intellectually dishonest false premise of #2 above, but as I should have expected Jerry covered it all much better than I could have.
In any case, can I please have my doctorate of philosophy now? I do understand academic freedom and 90% of everything is crap, but when so many bona fide philosophers reason so poorly, and possibly so intellectually dishonestly, that’s how philosophy earns a bad reputation.
This, from Kastrup’s FreeWiki is funny as heck.
This is on the same level as Goop. I couldn’t decide where to stop the quote. It’s all great stuff, go read the whole thing.
So when Copernicus dethroned us from the solar system it was, I guess, only a matter of time (half a millennia) before people started scrambling to make the whole of the universe conscience and then we are all important and at the center again.
I have always been skeptical about consciousness being “the hard problem”. To me it seems likely it is simply the effect of what the brain/mind does. The human mind is capacious enough to include the concept of “me” and “my mind” and “her mind” and “our minds”. The ability of shuffling abstract notions in the mind is simply an extension of shuffling concrete objects. Where’s the mystery? Qualia are really a phantom. They are simply what we call certain mental effects which are based in physical states of the brain. Correlates, if you will. But, it seems some philosophers milk all the unknowns as a mystery and write articles and papers ad nauseum, not doubt to keep up their publication quota.
+1. Qualia happens, we’re increasing our scientific understanding of how it happens, but to reproduce experience (e.g. know what it’s like to be a bat) might be technologically infeasible.
If there is a hard problem, it’s a technological problem, not a scientific problem.
After searching for consciousness.
He ends up losing his mind.
Maybe he should try drinking a large bottle of vodka then when he regains consciousness he might reconsider the material foundation for it.
I don’t find Churchland’s argument for dismissing the Hard Problem at all compelling.
“The argument presumes that if a conscious phenomenon, say smelling mint, were genuinely explained by a scientific theory, then a person who understood that theory should be caused to have that experience; e.g., should be caused to smell mint. Surely, however, the expectation is unwarranted.”
The conclusion is unwarranted, as she says, but that doesn’t eliminate the Hard Problem. The question of why smelling mint feels the way it does remains. Understanding how our brains process smell is among the Easy Problems. After solving the Easy Problems, the Hard Problem is what remains.
Where the Hard Problem worriers go wrong, IMHO, is in looking to some kind of woo to solve it. The problem is one of perspective. I doubt we can even imagine what an answer would look like. Even if one subscribes to one of the many woo “solutions”, the question still remains.
The question of why smelling mint feels the way it does remains. Yes, it does, but is it a fair question? “Why”? If you accept that the smell of mint triggers specific olfactory receptors and produces a characteristic pattern of neuronal firings in the brain, then you’re essentially done. For it to “feel like” the smell of mint only says it is a pattern that will always be associated with mint. It’s not really a hard problem unless you insist that “feels like” is something you find mysterious. It’s just correspondence.
The cognitive scientist may be done but the philosopher keeps on going. They seek an explanation of why mint smells like mint and not like hot dogs. I’m just not sure what kind of answer would satisfy them. I agree that it isn’t mysterious. It’s just unknown.
Yes, but…the part that is unknown is picayune. The smell of mint, or the color blue, simply feel like specific sensations. That’s all that needs to be said. The question of why mint doesn’t smell like hotdogs is an absurd question.
I agree, there is no substantive question remaining.
“The question of why mint doesn’t smell like hotdogs is an absurd question.”
Not necessarily. My father claims to have lost his sense of taste. He says everything tastes like water. That may well be a scientific question that can be answered.
But I understand your point.
#2 and #6 seem the most egregious.
#2 mistakes the map for the landscape. Science tries to quantify everything in order to model it effectively. That doesn’t necessarily mean that everything we attempt to model will necessarily be quantized. Sometimes (*cough* most of the time *cough*), science’s models just approximates nature.
#6 is probably right (!!), but has no point. Consider plants and trees – lifeforms without brains or nervous systems. I doubt any serious scientist would claim they have ‘experience or qualia’ the way he means it. So yes, he’s right, in that ‘qualia or experience’ are not necessary for survival, descent with modification, mutation, e.g. evolution. But saying “x is not evolutionarily necessary” is a far cry from demonstrating “x could not have evolved.” Wings are not evolutionarily necessary – not all organisms have them. But some do. Consciousness, “qualia” could be like wings.
Qualia may be simply an evolved device for organizing sensory information into broad categories that make rapid recall and necessary actions possible.
The observation that characteristics of qualia may have a phylogenetic signature refutes the notion that they could not be the product of evolution.
Increasingly sophisticated qualia are likely the result of increasing brain size which is certainly under natural selection.
I agree. That’s why I don’t think ‘inverted’ qualia are a possibility. Painful stimuli will always feel painful rather than pleasurable (unless, perhaps, one is a masochist). The feeling of pain is a ‘label’ assigned by the nervous system which denotes the survival-relevant significance of the noxious stimulus to the organism.
“..Not all philosophers screw up when discussing issues of neuroscience, of course (Patricia Churchland and Dan Dennett are exceptions)..”
I think you meant, in more detail
‘Patricia Churchland and Dan Dennett are among these exceptions)’
But maybe I’m confused for no reason??
Yes, that’s what I meant, and my wording was awkward. I’ll fix it.