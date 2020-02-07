Friday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

We’ve reached the end of a snowy week, and it’s Friday, February 7, 2020, We had another dusting of snow yesterday evening, and perhaps will get more today, and a bit more on Sunday. But so far the accumulation, at least in Hyde Park, is not serious, and the Ceiling Catmobile is safely ensconced in the University garage. And only 192 subscribers left until we hit 70,000. I am of course chuffed, and wonder if we’ll get to the big 100,000 before I become an ex-Coyne.
It’s National Fettucinne Alfredo Day, as well as Bubble Gum Day, Ballet Day, and Rose Day, celebrating the fact that it’s a week until Valentine’s Day. Now’s the time to think about a love gift for your significant other; chocolates are always appreciated.
Finally, it’s two science-related holidays: National Periodic Table Day and “e” Day, the latter celebrating the mathematical constant discovered and named by Leonhard Euler. It goes on forever: 2.718 etc. etc., but the first two digits are 2/7, thus making February 7 an appropriate day to celebrate (in Europe, however, “e” Day would be July 2!).
News of the Day: It’s a big mess for Democrats in Iowa, with Mayor Peter and The Bern in a virtual dead heat for the lead (I can’t be arsed to care much about who “won” there). A New York Times investigation found that the Iowa results are “riddled with problems.”
Both candidates are claiming victory, and there’s increasing rancor between Sanders and the DNC. The turnout in Iowa was surprisingly low, too. Polls in New Hampshire, the next primary, show that Buttigieg and Sanders are leading. It’s going to be a tumultuous year. Oh, and of course Trump and the GOP are gloating over this cockup.
The results to date:
Stuff that happened on February 7 includes:
- 1497 – In Florence, Italy, supporters of Girolamo Savonarola burn cosmetics, art, and books, in a “Bonfire of the vanities“.
This was of course the incident that gave rise to the title of Tom Wolfe’s book.
- 1898 – Dreyfus affair: Émile Zola is brought to trial for libel for publishing J’Accuse…!.
- 1900 – A Chinese immigrant in San Francisco falls ill to bubonic plague in the first plague epidemic in the continental United States.
It took four years to bring the epidemic to heel, largely because authorities wouldn’t admit there was a problem. (Sound familiar?) In the end, after quarantine brought the pestilence to heel, 121 cases were identified, with 119 deaths.
- 1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.
Here’s a short clip from that movie of Pinocchio going to school. Note the cute kitten who’s told, “School is not for you.”
- 1962 – The United States bans all Cuban imports and exports.
- 1979 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit for the first time since either was discovered.
- 1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.
- 1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.
- 1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.
- 2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.
2013!!! Mississippi!
Notables born on this day include:
- 1741 – Henry Fuseli, Swiss-English painter and academic (d. 1825)
- 1812 – Charles Dickens, English novelist and critic (d. 1870)
- 1825 – Karl Möbius, German zoologist and ecologist (d. 1908)
- 1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)
- 1877 – G. H. Hardy, English mathematician and geneticist (d. 1947)
- 1958 – Matt Ridley, English journalist, author, and politician
- 1965 – Chris Rock, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
Fuseli had a dark and supernatural style, especially for that era. Here’s one of his “Nightmares” from 1791 (and it’s a real mare):
Notables whose existence waned on February 7 were few, and include:
- 1979 – Josef Mengele, German SS officer and physician (b. 1911)
- 1999 – King Hussein of Jordan (b. 1935)
- 2001 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (b. 1912)
- 2001 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American author and pilot (b. 1906)
Another sad death to report: that of Tim, one of Africa’s few remaining Big Tuskers. Here’s the announcement and a photo in a tweet found by Matthew. Tim was only 50, had had a rough life and now his body (avec tusks) is on the way to Kenya’s National Museum to be stuffed (read the letter). Only 20 of these “Big Tuskers” are said to remain. Read the thread connected with the tweet, which has more information on Tim and his entourage.
RIP Tim.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili channels Proust:
A: Where are you going?Hili: In search of lost time.
Ja: Dokąd idziesz?
Hili: W poszukiwaniu straconego czasu.
And in nearby Wloclawek, Mietek the kitten is trying to be helpful.
Mietek: Let’s start washing.
Winnie sent this picture of tasty Korean comestibles, photographed in a supermarket in Hong Kong. She hastens to add that these should feed into a stereotype of Asians as “pig rectum eaters”!
Posted on FB by my friend Avis:
From Jesus of the Day:
Queen Titania responds to a tweet from United Nations Women, suggesting her own word replacements:
And a response to the UN’s claim (above) that gender-free language helps fight gender bias. Of course it’s just a bad (but humorous) argument answering an evidence-free assertion, but I still like Karlsson’s riposte:
From Barry. This is one of the most amazing bird behaviors I’ve seen, and I have no idea how it evolved. I suppose the Discovery Institute would say “The Designer” (aka “God”):
From reader Evgeny (I may have posted this before, but no matter). How many circles. Do you see any? (Answer below the fold)
A long graph of sex differences from the paper below this first tweet (click on the graph to see the whole thing). I may write about it later after I’ve read the longish paper.
Tweets from Matthew. Did you know that slime molds are no longer considered fungi? They’re now protists. So behold an iridescent protist:
Yes, this is an excellent logo, but I think the mallard needs to be more prominent:
Now, how many circles in the tweet above? Click “read more”
Answer: There are sixteen circles.
Cambridge Lecturer James Grimes on e : https://youtu.be/AuA2EAgAegE
OHHHHH I see 16 now! Clever!
…. now that’s fine, somehow I feel compelled to engage in risky behavior.. or cheating… definitely not… cookery… or… that other one.
I had to look up the clue thru the link. Then I can’t unsee them.
They come and go for me. Like a Necker cube flipping.
I think the Democrats are in real trouble, with the caveat that my perspective comes from rural Texas and my sample size is two: your note that the turn-out in Iowa was surprisingly low, and my pod of elderly friends in California who all have their mail-in ballots but are waiting without enthusiasm to see how things shake out.
I think it’s a problem only because the choices seem rather limited. Nobody really stands out except Bernie and he’s far too old.
When it comes to the real election in November, there will be more motivation.
As it is a characteristic of Dems to worry, my worry is that with so many candidates, the winners will be swapped out through this whole process in state after state. In this way the actual candidate that could actually beat trump does not get enough wins to get the nomination to go up against trump.
Weird. Couldn’t see the circles at all at first. But now I see ’em I can’t not see ’em.
And how about the tailorbird – isn’t nature beyond wonderful.
I couldn’t see them at all so went so dug up the answer key from the tweet. Now I can make them come and go at will. Perception is a strange beast.
As I recall, a second inspiration for the title of Wolfe’s first novel was William Makepeace Thakeray’s novel Vanity Fair, inasmuch as Wolfe was a big fan both of that novel in particular and of realistic 19th-century novels in general, and patterned his own work after those broad, cross-sectional depictions of contemporary society. It’s also why Wolfe elected to publish the novel initially in serial form (in Rolling Stone), as Thakeray and Dickens and others had serially published theirs during the Victorian era.
‘Vanity Fair’ is also a threatening pit stop for Christian in Bunyan’s ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’
I think Ms. Nina Simone said it best:
That was very real.
A typo – in your own name.
Also, and I wouldn’t normally bother with this one, but since I’m doing typos anyway:
LOL, maybe the Bern really is a Dead head!
I’ll fix these, thanks.
That might explain a few things!
It was really easy to see the circles for me.
This changing language thing is really ridiculous. The boyfriend, girlfriend is the worse…how is that even biased if there is a female and male term!?
🐾🐾