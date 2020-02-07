Friday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

We’ve reached the end of a snowy week, and it’s Friday, February 7, 2020, We had another dusting of snow yesterday evening, and perhaps will get more today, and a bit more on Sunday. But so far the accumulation, at least in Hyde Park, is not serious, and the Ceiling Catmobile is safely ensconced in the University garage. And only 192 subscribers left until we hit 70,000. I am of course chuffed, and wonder if we’ll get to the big 100,000 before I become an ex-Coyne.

It’s National Fettucinne Alfredo Day, as well as Bubble Gum Day, Ballet Day, and Rose Day, celebrating the fact that it’s a week until Valentine’s Day. Now’s the time to think about a love gift for your significant other; chocolates are always appreciated.

Finally, it’s two science-related holidays: National Periodic Table Day and “e” Day, the latter celebrating the mathematical constant discovered and named by Leonhard Euler. It goes on forever: 2.718 etc. etc., but the first two digits are 2/7, thus making February 7 an appropriate day to celebrate (in Europe, however, “e” Day would be July 2!).

News of the Day: It’s a big mess for Democrats in Iowa, with Mayor Peter and The Bern in a virtual dead heat for the lead (I can’t be arsed to care much about who “won” there). A New York Times investigation found that the Iowa results are “riddled with problems.”

Both candidates are claiming victory, and there’s increasing rancor between Sanders and the DNC. The turnout in Iowa was surprisingly low, too. Polls in New Hampshire, the next primary, show that Buttigieg and Sanders are leading. It’s going to be a tumultuous year. Oh, and of course Trump and the GOP are gloating over this cockup.

The results to date:

Stuff that happened on February 7 includes:

This was of course the incident that gave rise to the title of Tom Wolfe’s book.

1898 – Dreyfus affair: Émile Zola is brought to trial for libel for publishing J’Accuse…! .

. 1900 – A Chinese immigrant in San Francisco falls ill to bubonic plague in the first plague epidemic in the continental United States.

It took four years to bring the epidemic to heel, largely because authorities wouldn’t admit there was a problem. (Sound familiar?) In the end, after quarantine brought the pestilence to heel, 121 cases were identified, with 119 deaths.

1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

Here’s a short clip from that movie of Pinocchio going to school. Note the cute kitten who’s told, “School is not for you.”

1962 – The United States bans all Cuban imports and exports.

1979 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit for the first time since either was discovered.

1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.

2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.

2013!!! Mississippi!

Notables born on this day include:

1741 – Henry Fuseli, Swiss-English painter and academic (d. 1825)

1812 – Charles Dickens, English novelist and critic (d. 1870)

1825 – Karl Möbius, German zoologist and ecologist (d. 1908)

1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)

1877 – G. H. Hardy, English mathematician and geneticist (d. 1947)

1958 – Matt Ridley, English journalist, author, and politician

1965 – Chris Rock, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

Fuseli had a dark and supernatural style, especially for that era. Here’s one of his “Nightmares” from 1791 (and it’s a real mare):

Notables whose existence waned on February 7 were few, and include:

1979 – Josef Mengele, German SS officer and physician (b. 1911)

1999 – King Hussein of Jordan (b. 1935)

2001 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (b. 1912)

2001 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American author and pilot (b. 1906)

Another sad death to report: that of Tim, one of Africa’s few remaining Big Tuskers. Here’s the announcement and a photo in a tweet found by Matthew. Tim was only 50, had had a rough life and now his body (avec tusks) is on the way to Kenya’s National Museum to be stuffed (read the letter). Only 20 of these “Big Tuskers” are said to remain. Read the thread connected with the tweet, which has more information on Tim and his entourage.

RIP Tim.

1. I am heartbroken Tim, an icon of Africa, has died. Tim was the most famous elephant in Africa and one of the last big tuskers. There are fewer than 20 big tuskers left in all of Africa Tim was 50. He leaves behind his uncle Tolstoy, his nephew Townsend, & his companion Craig pic.twitter.com/mfiTHuNnnQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili channels Proust:

A: Where are you going? Hili: In search of lost time.

In Polish:

Ja: Dokąd idziesz?

Hili: W poszukiwaniu straconego czasu.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Mietek the kitten is trying to be helpful.

Mietek: Let’s start washing.

Winnie sent this picture of tasty Korean comestibles, photographed in a supermarket in Hong Kong. She hastens to add that these should feed into a stereotype of Asians as “pig rectum eaters”!

Posted on FB by my friend Avis:

From Jesus of the Day:

Queen Titania responds to a tweet from United Nations Women, suggesting her own word replacements:

❌mankind

✔️peoplekind ❌christian

✔️easter worshipper ❌islamic terrorist

✔️austere religious scholar ❌straight white male

✔️nazi ❌pet owner

✔️slave master ❌woman

✔️womxn ❌boy

✔️ungirl ❌heterosexual

✔️ungay ❌male penis

✔️problematic truncheon ❌semen

✔️hate syrup https://t.co/uHbsNBDXpp — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 4, 2020

And a response to the UN’s claim (above) that gender-free language helps fight gender bias. Of course it’s just a bad (but humorous) argument answering an evidence-free assertion, but I still like Karlsson’s riposte:

To all you embarrassing Left Feminists in @UN_Women Persian is a completely gender neutral language….. Care about these women instead, you stupid Left pic.twitter.com/TKomYs8WPw — Paul Karlsson (@mediak12) February 3, 2020

From Barry. This is one of the most amazing bird behaviors I’ve seen, and I have no idea how it evolved. I suppose the Discovery Institute would say “The Designer” (aka “God”):

Tailorbird (Orthotomus sutorius)

A songbird found across tropical Asia, the edges of a large leaf are pierced and sewn together with plant fiber to make a cradle in which the actual grass nest is built#Awesome #Bird #Asia pic.twitter.com/a77pUTNGfh — AmericanAtheist (@AmericanAtheis6) February 6, 2020

From reader Evgeny (I may have posted this before, but no matter). How many circles. Do you see any? (Answer below the fold)

How many circles can you see?? pic.twitter.com/uJBgDDP2PJ — Bence Nanay (@BenceNanay) February 5, 2020

A long graph of sex differences from the paper below this first tweet (click on the graph to see the whole thing). I may write about it later after I’ve read the longish paper.

Tweets from Matthew. Did you know that slime molds are no longer considered fungi? They’re now protists. So behold an iridescent protist:

WHOA! I took a pizza and book research break and discovered these amazing IRIDESCENT slime molds. If Elsa met Alice, but make it nature. (See Sarah Lloyd on IG for more!) Cc @KidlitKat! 🍄 pic.twitter.com/pEeL3Lgofg — Jess Keating (@Jess_Keating) February 6, 2020

Yes, this is an excellent logo, but I think the mallard needs to be more prominent:

I gripe a lot about bad design on here, and sometimes give examples of Bad, but for once, I can show you literally the best design I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/1SD59k8lDw — Megan Fox✈GDC (@glassbottommeg) February 3, 2020

Now, how many circles in the tweet above? Click “read more”

Answer: There are sixteen circles.