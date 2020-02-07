Bad idea of the year: celebrating Black History Month by changing the pigmentation of characters on book covers

This is really bizarre, and makes one wonder what people are thinking in the New York publishing industry. What’s clear is that several outfits wanted to go with the Zeitgeist of diversity, and so tried to make a literary gesture during Black History Month. (My own gesture, which is completely coincidental, is working my way through the better known works of James Baldwin, an effort that’s introduced me to some great essays and literature.) But according to the article below from The New Republic (click on screenshot, and read a similar article in the the Guardian), a publisher, bookseller, and advertising agency conspired in about the most hamhanded way possible to promote diversity:

Apparently three players were involved: Penguin Random House (my own publisher), Barnes and Noble, the nation’s largest bookseller, and the advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day. They decided to celebrate Black History Month by issuing a series of “Diverse Editions” on Tuesday. Their intentions might have been good—although of course the bottom line is always in mind—but the execution was, shall we say, not optimal. Here’s what this collaboration produced:

Yes, the same old classics written by white authors, but with the covers changed so that the characters were now represented as black. Even Dr. Frankenstein’s monster has gained pigmentation and an Afro!

As the Guardian notes,

The new “Diverse Editions” series was announced on Tuesday to honor Black History Month and due to hit shelves on Wednesday. The project saw 12 classic young adult novels receive new covers, the protagonists now “culturally diverse”. Frankenstein’s monster has brown skin, not green, while a kissing Romeo and Juliet have darker skin tones and kinky hair textures. “For the first time ever, all parents will be able to pick up a book and see themselves in a story,” the company explains on the back cover of the books.

But of course what was inside the covers was just the same. How did this happen? Someone decided to use artificial intelligence to find texts from the Western canon that didn’t talk much about ethnicity, thus (again from the Guardian):

The decision of which book covers to redesign was made using artificial intelligence to analyze the text from 100 of the most famous titles in western literature, searching the texts to “see if it omitted the ethnicity of primary characters”. The 12 classics found to meet this criteria were: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Moby Dick, Emma, The Secret Garden, Treasure Island, The Count of Monte Cristo, Frankenstein, Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz, The Three Musketeers, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, and Romeo and Juliet. Apparently the idea was that if a book didn’t mention ethnicity, it would be okay to play around with ethnicity on the book covers. And that, in turn, might somehow empower readers into thinking that the characters could be black (note that Frankenstein’s monster is even given an Afro!).

But a good editor who had actually read these books would note that some of them aren’t “deracialized” novels. Take Moby-Dick. Remember Queequeg, the South Pacific harpooner, the native American harpooner Tashtego, the Parsi harpooner Fedallah, and the black harpooner Daggoo? And, according to the New Republic, “The Secret Garden, as Slate’s Rachelle Hampton wrote, is “a book about a child of British colonialists who considers Indians subhuman” (I haven’t read that book.)

At any rate, after one racial-justice organization called this effort “literary blackface” (I agree), and social media got to work, the books were immediately withdrawn, Barnes & Noble issued an apology (below), and Penguin Random House announced that it’s donating $10,000 to a foundation that works with black authors. The publisher will also conduct, according to the Guardian, “a Twitter donation campaign, giving a dollar to Hurston Wright each time someone tweets the hashtag #BlackStoriesHavePower. I just made my contribution (see below), and will try to raise at least $5 today. (I’m up to three now.)

I’m not much for social-media mobs, but the publisher, bookseller, and ad agency do deserve to be called out for a gesture that was mushbrained, meaningless, and even insulting. Since they already know they screwed up and have apologized, the best response now is just to tweet with the appropriate hashtag, something that really will advance black writing through donations.

The apology:

The Diverse Editions event at our @BNFifthAvenue location originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. Please see our statement: pic.twitter.com/jGquff9MyM — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) February 5, 2020

Readers might want to do something like this:

For Black History Month, here's an excellent book I've just read, James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On the Mountain", a moving fictionalization of the author's youth. No need for publishers to make superficial gestures: https://t.co/SZG3z0xoC7#BlackStoriesHavePower pic.twitter.com/Gwq8aqNihT — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) February 7, 2020

Each time you use the hashtag #BlackStoriesHavePower, Penguin Random House donates a dollar to the Hurston/Wright Foundation, which promotes black literature (a response to the publisher's cockup described here: https://t.co/SZG3z0xoC7 ). A good way to highlight black writing. — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) February 7, 2020

If you’re on Twitter, I’d suggest you mention some works of black literature you’ve liked, and then use that hashtag. It could raise a lot of dosh!

