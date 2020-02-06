Words and phrases I hate

Yes, it’s time for another chance to blow off steam about words and phrases that irritate you. I have three today: all, of course, are from HuffPo—the source of everything risible and reprehensible. You’re invited to contribute your favorites in the comments.
1.) “Sick” meaning “cool” or “great.” This is another neologism which means the opposite of how it sounds. And it’s one of those words whose use brands you as being au courant, though of course anyone using “sick” in this way wouldn’t know what “au courant” means. Here’s an example from HuffPo, which further degrades itself by putting quotes around “sick”, quotes whose purpose is unclear. Is it to indicate that they know the word doesn’t really mean “sick” in a bad way, or to show that it’s slang? Who knows? Who cares?
The most famous use of “sick”, of course, comes from this viral video of “supermodel” Bella Hadid going shopping for Nike sneakers. If you have any ear for the spoken word, her use of language will curl the soles of your shoes. Note her continuous use of “sick” and “dope” (means the same thing as “sick”), as well as her annoying sentence preface, “You know what?” Note also her implication at 1:38 that if you wear the right sneakers she’ll have sex with you (“get it”), but if you wear the wrong ones, well, it’s “quiet for you.”
You need to listen to this as part of your cultural education, but take my word for it—it’s painful.
2.) “I’m all about” or “We’re all about”. This really irritates me because it’s not even close to being accurate. Except, perhaps, for an Olympic swimmer in a competition who’s “all about swimming”, nobody is ever “all about” anything. But HuffPo’s editors (all privileged white women, of course), were all about being hydrated and wearing “comfortable-as-hell” tights.
Oh, which brings up another irritant: the word “hella“, a wrongly used contraction of “hell of” and actually meaning “really” or “strongly” (see above). Belowis example from HuffPo, which is calling out a swimsuit worn by a model of the wrong race:
3.) “You do you”, meaning, “just act as you normally would.” Everything I could say about this puerile Deepity was said in my earlier post about “It is what it is.” Both are examples, as the NYT article below says, of tautophrases (see below). And don’t get me started on Chrissy Teigen, who has become internet famous without any discernible talent beyond Tweeting. “You do you, Chrissy”.
From the NYT piece below:
William Safire, writing in these pages in 2006, coined a word for these self-justifying constructions: “tautophrases.” This was in the midst of his investigation into the ubiquity of “It is what it is,” as evidenced in its use by cultural specimens as disparate as Britney Spears and Scott McClellan, a press secretary for President George W. Bush. (Pause to reminisce.) Whether the subject is an imperfect situation to be endured (“The new coffee in the break room is the pits”) or an existential conundrum (“My body is a bunch of atoms working in brief harmony before death returns them to the universe”), “It is what it is” effectively ends the discussion so that we can stop, nod in solemn agreement and move on.
“Acquitted” – although admittedly my dislike of this word is very context-specific…
I’m with you.
“Convicted” would have been sick.
🙂
“Sick” I’m used to, because it’s from at least as early as the very early 80’s. It’s related to the use of “bad” to mean “good.” (Which itself it, I presume evolved from “badass.”) But I’d be perfectly happy with it going away as long as all the others you’ve mentioned in your posts go too.
One of my pet peeves is “bad boy” as used in BuzzFeed when they’re selling something to indicate that the item is truly wonderful.
Je suis beacoup au courant: downtown, groovy, hep, hip, in, mod, now, trendy, turned-on, with-it.
You forgot groovy😬
No, groovy is there. The second word. It’s a perfect list. 😎
Whoops, I must be blind. Awesome😬
I’ve noticed in the NY Times in the last six months or so the use of “handfull” in describing a small number of human beings in whatever situation. Where’s the enlightening information in that fatuous locution? I should think that in at least “a handfull” of situations a specific number could be easily-enough identified. Too, some hands are bigger than others.
(Also, if I may, does anyone know why the media – NYT notably – report the cost of something in relation to a TEN-year period? E.g., the cost in tax collections to the federal gov’t caused by Trump’s tax cut. For the sake of hyperbole? Why not an amount per year? Or for 20 or 50 years for that matter?)
That 10-year thing caught on because at some point spending bills were required to have a paragraph explaining how it will be “paid for” over a ten-year period.
This is a joke, of course, because FedGov only pays for 75% of its spending each year, borrowing the rest.
“reaching out”. Seems to be a favorite expression at Fox news (not that I go there often).
First reach out then lean in.
This is a job for Action Item! 🙂
…then tip over, then black out.
“The heart wants what the heart wants.”
[run in the other direction]
The use of flaunt for flout has become a significant irritant to me. As William Safire used to say, “Not on my watch!”
Yes, especially when the person misusing the word (I’ve heard this in both directions) thinks they are all ‘fisticated by using it. Hilarious.
That’s one of mine too. To flaunt the law is the exact opposite of flouting it.
I imagine that one can easily-enough flounce while either flaunting or flouting the law.
Phrase I learned today that I hate:
“…the problem with model minority redemption narratives.”
I rarely object to new slang, so I won’t say these are words I hate, just new phrases I’ve noticed in the past few years:
– OOTD – outfit of the day
– On fleek – kind of like ‘on point’ – people will describe the OOTD as being either on fleek or on point
– Basic – A mildly pejorative word for “typical”. If you rave about Starbucks instead of a little know local cold brew spot, for example.
– Kill yourself – meant as a humorously over the top response to disagreement, as in “You like Coldplay? Kill yourself.”
– FML – f my life
Thought of a few more:
– Yeah nah
– Hard pass
– U mad / U mad bro?
– Adulting
– Nope nope nope
“Hard pass”
Sufficient magnesium taken sufficiently in advance seems sufficiently therapeutic and ameliorative.
Could only take about a minute of the blabbering so-called super model. In my book, Bella Hadid does not match her name – neither beautiful nor iron. Our daughter is more of both.
Surely the first example of one of these ‘tautophrases'(or ‘pleonasties’) was uttered by the creator* himself: “I Am What I Am”
*God not Popeye
I am 100% with you Jerry. All of these are dire. I hadn’t even heard of “you do you” before. Gak!
I don’t like any of these words or phrases either.
Isn’t “you do you” sometimes used to imply “stop trying to do me”, making it somewhat akin to “stay in your lane”? Confirmation sought from those much younger.
I rather like “you do you.” I don’t think of it as an equivalent of “be yourself,” as the NYT piece represents it. I’ve usually seen it as a sarcastic or amused response to something you think is a bad idea. “Personally, I think that wearing lederhosen to a job interview will send the wrong message, but hey, you do you.”