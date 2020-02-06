Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, February 6, 2020. There’s snow on the ground in Chicago, but in my area it was scant: less than an inch. Other parts of Chicago, however, got as much as three inches. And Matthew found a tweet of some loons SURFING in Lake Michigan several days ago:

It’s National Bagels and Lox Day as well as National Pizza Day, a double dip of cultural appropriation. However, you’re free to consume the object of National Frozen Yogurt Day.

In Canada it’s National Sweater Day, with over a million Canadians set to celebrate by donning their sweaters and turning down their thermostats. In the U.S., it’s “Lame Duck Day,” celebrating not crippled waterfowl but the passage of the Twentieth Amendment. Wikipedia enlightens us:

The Twentieth Amendment (Amendment XX) to the United States Constitution moved the beginning and ending of the terms of the president and vice president from March 4 to January 20, and of members of Congress from March 4 to January 3. It also has provisions that determine what is to be done when there is no president-elect. The Twentieth Amendment was adopted on January 23, 1933. The amendment was designed largely to limit the “lame duck” period, the period served by Congress and the president after an election but before the end of the terms of those who were not re-elected. Because under the amendment Congressional terms begin before presidential terms, it is now the incoming Congress, rather than the outgoing one, that would hold a contingent election in the event that no candidate wins a majority of the electoral vote in a presidential election. The amendment also establishes procedures in the case that a president-elect dies, is not chosen, or otherwise fails to qualify prior to the start of a new presidential term.

Finally, a serious day designated by the United Nations: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. Here’s a figure showing “the Percentage of the 0–14 group who have undergone FGM in 21 countries for which figures were available in 2016.” It’s sad and disheartening:

Stuff that happened on February 6 includes: AD 60 – The earliest date for which the day of the week is known. A graffito in Pompeii identifies this day as a dies Solis (Sunday). In modern reckoning, this date would have been a Wednesday.

(Sunday). In modern reckoning, this date would have been a Wednesday. 1840 – Signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, establishing New Zealand as a British colony.

1843 – The first minstrel show in the United States, The Virginia Minstrels, opens (Bowery Amphitheatre in New York City). This is a day that will live in infamy.

1900 – The Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international arbitration court at The Hague, is created when the Senate of the Netherlands ratifies an 1899 peace conference decree.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 who meet minimum property qualifications, get the right to vote when Representation of the People Act 1918 is passed by Parliament.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom and her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit. I think this is a mistake, for, looking up the patent, I repeatedly get this plan, which, as you note, remarks it was filed on MAY 6, 1959. Somebody should fix Wikipedia if their date is wrong. But this is clearly the first patent 1978 – The Blizzard of 1978, one of the worst Nor’easters in New England history, hit the region, with sustained winds of 65 mph and snowfall of four inches an hour. I was in Boston then, finishing grad school, and I remember the storm well. A snowdrift like the one below (this was photographed in Boston) piled up in Harvard Square, and some enterprising students were doing downhill skiing on the pile: 1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo. Here’s the famous slam dunk contest with Jordan versus Dominique Wilkins (Jordan won). 1998 – Washington National Airport is renamed Ronald Reagan National Airport.

2018 – SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, a super heavy launch vehicle, makes its maiden flight. Notables born on this day include: 1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1836)

1833 – J. E. B. Stuart, American general (d. 1864)

1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (d. 1948)

1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (d. 2004)

1912 – Eva Braun, German wife of Adolf Hitler (d. 1945)

1913 – Mary Leakey, English-Kenyan archaeologist and anthropologist (d. 1996)

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (d. 2016)

1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (d. 2010) I was a fan of the McGarrigle sisters, French-Canadians from Quebec. Kate died of cancer at age 63. Here’s a 23-minute documentary of the pair: Those who began their Dirt Nap on February 6 include: 1804 – Joseph Priestley, English chemist and theologian (b. 1733)

1865 – Isabella Beeton, English author of Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management (b. 1836)

(b. 1836) 1918 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (b. 1862)

1989 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (b. 1912)

1991 – Salvador Luria, Italian biologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)

1991 – Danny Thomas, American actor, producer, and humanitarian (b. 1914) Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, The Princess has a rare moment of humility: Hili: The more I think the more unsure I feel. Andrzej: I know the feeling.

In Polish: