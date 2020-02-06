Today we have another batch of photos from evolutionary geneticist John Avise. This time they have a theme (his notes and IDs are indented): “Avian mug shots”.

Here are some of the responses I got when I asked these birds to look straight into the camera: California Gull (Larus californicus):

Barn Swallow chick (Hirundo rustica):

American Coot chick (Fulica americana):

Black Skimmer (Rynchops niger); note the razor-thin bill):