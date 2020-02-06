Today we have another batch of photos from evolutionary geneticist John Avise. This time they have a theme (his notes and IDs are indented): “Avian mug shots”.
Here are some of the responses I got when I asked these birds to look straight into the camera:
California Gull (Larus californicus):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Barn Swallow chick (Hirundo rustica):
Pacific Slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):
Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis):
American Coot chick (Fulica americana):
Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):
Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya):
Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperi):
Masked Booby (Sula dactylatra):
Black Skimmer (Rynchops niger); note the razor-thin bill):
White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):
Western Gull (Larus occidentalis):
Eastern Screech Owl (Megascops asio):
Beautiful. Cute.
Excellent! Thank you for sharing your talent & knowledge!
Outstanding! Rarely seen views of our avian friends.
Isn’t that a wafer-thin bill? 🙂
Very good! They made me laugh, seeing their ‘accusing’ expressions. “Shouldn’t you be getting back to work?”
Wonderful! Nice way to start the day with these photos….Thank you!
Very much enjoy these.
Great shots! Love the barn swallow chick.
A diverse group. Beautiful.