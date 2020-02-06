Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have another batch of photos from evolutionary geneticist John Avise. This time they have a theme (his notes and IDs are indented): “Avian mug shots”.

 Here are some of the responses I got when I asked these birds to look straight into the camera:

California Gull (Larus californicus):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Barn Swallow chick (Hirundo rustica):

Pacific Slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):

Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis):

American Coot chick (Fulica americana):

Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris):

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya):

Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperi):

Masked Booby (Sula dactylatra):

Black Skimmer (Rynchops niger); note the razor-thin bill):

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):

Western Gull (Larus occidentalis):

Eastern Screech Owl (Megascops asio):

 

  1. anondoc2
    Beautiful. Cute.

  2. mallardbrad
    Excellent! Thank you for sharing your talent & knowledge!

  3. Terry Sheldon
    Outstanding! Rarely seen views of our avian friends.

  4. jblilie
    Isn’t that a wafer-thin bill? 🙂

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Very good! They made me laugh, seeing their ‘accusing’ expressions. “Shouldn’t you be getting back to work?”

  6. Debra Coplan
    Wonderful! Nice way to start the day with these photos….Thank you!

  7. Liz
    Very much enjoy these.

  8. merilee
    Great shots! Love the barn swallow chick.

  9. rickflick
    A diverse group. Beautiful.

